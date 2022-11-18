Read full article on original website
How Alex Albon Made a Formula 1 Start After an Induced Coma
During the middle of the 2022 Monza Grand Prix weekend, Williams Formula 1 driver Alex Albon fell ill with appendicitis and went in for emergency surgery. Afterward, he suffered a “known but uncommon” complication with post-operative anesthetic, leaving him in temporary respiratory failure. Albon recovered — and just two weeks later, he was back behind the wheel. Men’s Health has a great new feature on how he did it.
These Were Your Favorite Moments of the 2022 F1 Season
On the whole, 2022 was a pretty good year for Formula 1. New regulations and new cars helped bring about closer racing up and down the grid. Well, except at the front where Max Verstappen seemed to stake his claim pretty early on. But, despite a dominant championship win for...
How to Lose a Formula 1 Championship, As Told by Ferrari
Three years ago, as Ferrari totally dropped the ball with the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship, I dedicated an entire story to the Prancing Horse’s numerous “reasons” (read: excuses) for failing to perform. And once again, 2023 looked like it could set the tone for a stunning Championship battle between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. The fact that I’m writing this story is probably reason enough to tell you that the Italian marque threw it all away. Again.
This Subaru 22B Clone Was Rallied, Abandoned, And Resurrected
Imagine being out for your typical early morning jog through the neighborhood, along the back lanes, cutting through the empty industrial area. You clock the odd interesting shape hidden under a tarp — what kind of car is that? — but it’s usually just an old Lincoln or a mouldering Camry. This time, though, lurking behind a steel fence, is something entirely unexpected. Light pods and a roof scoop. Gravel tires and race decals. A World Rally Blue, blister-fendered hero from your childhood, abandoned and neglected.
