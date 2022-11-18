Quarterbacks: B- Both statements are true: J.J. McCarthy won Michigan the game, and J.J. nearly lost Michigan the game. No. 9 made several CLUTCH plays that kept Michigan alive in the fourth quarter. No other Michigan quarterback could have had the gumption to pick up that fumbled snap without his knees touching the turf, the poise to not panic, and the skill to throw a dart to Cornelius Johnson for a first down. Just unbelievable. And that conversion on third-and-8 wasn’t close to being the most clutch play in the fourth quarter. The ice man completed three do-or-die fourth-down passes to keep Michigan in it. These are things Michigan fans were dreaming of when McCarthy first donned the Maize and Blue. But frankly, he misfired on enough throws and misread the coverage enough times to prevent Michigan from pulling away. McCarthy might want to take a look at his meditation regimen because one gets the feeling that he’s playing too amped up.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO