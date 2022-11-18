Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Reactions pouring in from prospects who visited for Illinois game
The Illinois game had the longest list of 2023 visitors this season as the Michigan Wolverines’ staff tries to fill out the class about a month before the early signing period. Though the weekend has not resulted in any commitments, they definitely improved their standing with their targets. Michigan...
Michigan Football: Wolverines make more progress on flips in 2023
Catching up on Michigan football recruiting, the Wolverines hosted a number of recruits last weekend and made progress in terms of the 2023 class and flips. Recruiting might be on the backburner a little bit this week for Michigan football with the game of the year coming up on Saturday against Ohio State.
Maize n Brew
What we learned from Michigan’s victory over Illinois
The Michigan Wolverines are currently enjoying their winningest two-year stretch in the history of the program — 23 wins and counting. The Wolverines have won 11 games in back-to-back years for the first time since 1902-03, with Michigan’s last win in 1903 pre-dating the invention of flight by three weeks, so you could say it has been awhile.
Maize n Brew
Handing out grades for Michigan’s win over Illinois
Quarterbacks: B- Both statements are true: J.J. McCarthy won Michigan the game, and J.J. nearly lost Michigan the game. No. 9 made several CLUTCH plays that kept Michigan alive in the fourth quarter. No other Michigan quarterback could have had the gumption to pick up that fumbled snap without his knees touching the turf, the poise to not panic, and the skill to throw a dart to Cornelius Johnson for a first down. Just unbelievable. And that conversion on third-and-8 wasn’t close to being the most clutch play in the fourth quarter. The ice man completed three do-or-die fourth-down passes to keep Michigan in it. These are things Michigan fans were dreaming of when McCarthy first donned the Maize and Blue. But frankly, he misfired on enough throws and misread the coverage enough times to prevent Michigan from pulling away. McCarthy might want to take a look at his meditation regimen because one gets the feeling that he’s playing too amped up.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hoops falls out of AP Poll after rough week
After opening the season ranked 20th, the 4-1 Michigan Wolverines are unranked in the Week 3 AP Poll. Despite the fact they went 2-1 over the last week, it’s been a rough week. After beating Pitt handily in the first round of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, they got blown out by Arizona State and needed overtime to beat Ohio Sunday night.
WTOL-TV
Blake Corum injury: Will the Michigan running back play against Ohio State?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes have been dealing with a slew of injuries in the backfield this season. Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson have been missed multiple games dealing with injuries while two other running backs were lost for the season. But the biggest question at the...
Detroit News
Michigan State basketball enters Top 25, Michigan falls out after loss
Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago. The Spartans have turned things around, jumping back into the top 25 with a thrilling double-overtime victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky and a late win against Villanova.
Dickinson, No. 20 Michigan shuck Ohio's late shot, win in OT
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The wildest play of the game belonged to the Bobcats. The win, eventually, went to the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson scored 24 points and had 14 rebounds as No. 20 Michigan, startled by a crazy buzzer-beater at the end of regulation, beat Ohio 70-66 in overtime Sunday. “I’m exhausted,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. Down 63-61 with 2.1 seconds left in the second half, Ohio threw a length-of-the-court inbounds pass that hit the far rim. After a lucky bounce and a short miss, Dwight Wilson tossed in a floater to tie it as time expired.
Look: Ohio State Has Message For Fans About Michigan Game
Ohio State and Michigan are set to play in one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports this weekend with a B1G East title on the line. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the Buckeyes shared a press release with fans, calling for Ohio State fans to "be the best fans in the land with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium."
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan heading into The Game
In the final regular season ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings, the Michigan Wolverines remain in the No. 4 spot, still two spots behind the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. The FPI gives Michigan a 28.2% chance to win its first game in Columbus since 2000, and a 24% chance to win the Big Ten.
Maize n Brew
Handing out game balls for Michigan’s nail-biting victory over Illinois
It was ugly, frightening, stressful, but in the end, the 11th game of the season shared the same result as the first 10: victory. The Michigan Wolverines defeated Illinois 19-17 in their closest game of the season on Saturday. Michigan was already shorthanded to begin the game without Donovan Edwards, Luke Schoonmaker, Trevor Keegan and Mike Morris, but once Heisman-hopeful Blake Corum went down clutching his knee late in the second quarter, a losing result quickly felt inevitable.
Michigan's Student Section Took Major Heat On Saturday
Michigan's student section wasn't close to full for Saturday's final home game against Illinois. Michigan, who was 10-0 entering this game, didn't have the support from its students that the school thought it would have. Here's a look at how empty it was:. Fans weren't happy with the students not...
Maize n Brew
Michigan football redshirt tracker: Illinois
The Michigan Wolverines improved to 11-0, besting the scrappy Illinois Fighting Illini, 19-17. This feat marks Michigan’s first back-to-back 11-win seasons for the first time since Fielding H. Yost’s 1902 and 1903 crews — a truly outstanding accomplishment in the program’s illustrious history. Even though the...
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy believes Michigan's better than last year
Michigan beat Ohio State 42-27 last season, the first time they beat the Buckeyes since 2011. Michigan then won the Big Ten Championship, their first since 2004. Those feats catapulted the Wolverines into the College Football Playoff, their first appearance in the playoff era. In short, it was a great 2021 for Michigan.
WATCH: Michigan's Locker Room Greets Moody After Game-Winner
They call him "Money Moody" for a reason, and he came through in a very big way for the Wolverines on Saturday. After Michigan scored a touchdown early, it would be all Jake Moody for the remainder of the afternoon. His 12 points in the second half helped keep No. 3 Michigan at a perfect 11-0 on the season, and their playoff hopes alive as they prepare to face No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus in one week.
Maize n Brew
Turning Point of the Game: Illinois
The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines staved off an upset at home after beating the Illinois Fighting Illini 19-17. They move to 11-0 on the season and meet back-to-back 11-win seasons for the first time since 1902-03. Once again the Wolverines looked off to a great start. They rattled off a...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan, Ohio State Weather Forecast
Ohio State and Michigan will both be 11-0 heading into next weekend's rivalry game at The Horseshoe. It should be a great one. Winter weather is in the forecast, as well. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines played in snowy conditions last year and it could be the same this year.
247Sports
Blake Corum injury 'a problem' for Michigan at Ohio State football, Paul Finebaum explains
Michigan and Ohio State football square off in perhaps the biggest game of the year when the Nos. 2 and 3 teams meet with undefeated records Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. However, Michigan currently worries about the health of running back Blake Corum, who exited the win over Illinois with an apparent knee injury. Paul Finebaum spoke Sunday morning on SportsCenter with Gary Striewski and explained his worries with the Wolverines against the Buckeyes.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Crowd Photo
The University of Michigan's football team played the final home game of its 2022 season on Saturday. Michigan barely escaped Illinois, winning by a field goal, to remain unbeaten on the year. The Wolverines are now 11-0 heading into "The Game" against Ohio State. The crowd at Saturday afternoon's Michigan...
Maize n Brew
Michigan remains in top-3 of AP Poll going into rivalry week
For the third consecutive week, the Michigan Wolverines are ranked as the No. 3 team in the country, according to college football writers voting in the AP Poll. A banged up Wolverines squad was able to win a nail-biter over the Fighting Illini on Saturday, with kicker Jake Moody kicking the game-winning field goal to seal the 19-17 victory.
