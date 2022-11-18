Where to watch the 2022 World Cup? The Triangle’s best soccer bars, watch parties

Our long national nightmare is over.

For the first time in eight years, the United States will play a World Cup match.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicking off Sunday in Qatar, the beautiful game will be celebrated throughout the soccer-loving Triangle.

From watch parties and beer bars, here are the best spots to catch a match during the month-long tournament.

World Cup watch parties in the Triangle

200 S. Blount St., Raleigh. 919-996-6486 or raleighnc.gov/parks/soccer-fan-fest

800 Taylor St., Suite 9-150, Durham. 919-295-3700 or facebook.com/hiwirebrewingurham

Hi-Wire’s gigantic Durham taproom will open at 2 p.m. for World Cup games. On Nov. 25, Black Friday, the taproom will host one of the Triangle’s biggest watch parties, partnering with Soccer.com to host the USA v. England 2 p.m. match.

1053 E. Whitaker Mill Road, Suite 111, Raleigh. 919-301-8900 or hummingbirdraleigh.com

Though it’s no sports bar, this Raleigh restaurant has gone all in on the World Cup. Each day, Hummingbird is hosting a lunch watch party, where $20 gets you a buffet meal with a changing menu based on the teams playing. A cash bar will be open as well.

110 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. 919-838-6633 or thebridgedtr.com

An institution in the Raleigh soccer universe, downtown’s London Bridge Pub will show every World Cup game, even the ones starting at 5 a.m. Fans can reserve tables and bar stools and event standing room for all the matches, even the final on Dec. 18. Reservations are $5 for seats at the bar, $30 for patio tables and $40 for indoor booths. While booking seats, be sure to put in a pre-order for a full English breakfast if you anticipate feeling peckish, or a beer tower.

3112 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. 919-833-2990 or facebook.com/pantanas.poolhall

This Raleigh dive bar is hosting a watch party for the first USA match versus Wales, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.

Groups hosting World Cup watch parties

▪ Monday, Nov. 21 : World Cup Matchday 1 Watch Party. This event is hosted by the group Durham Young Professionals (~22-38). When : 1 p.m. Where : Bull McCabe’s Irish Pub, 427 W. Main St., Durham Info : meetup.com/durham-young-professionals

▪ Friday, Nov. 25 : World Cup Matchday 2 Watch Party. This event is hosted by the group Durham Young Professionals (~22-38). When : 1-4:30 p.m. Where : Beer Study-Durham, 2501 University Drive #4, Durham Info : meetup.com/durham-young-professionals

▪ Friday, Nov. 25 : World Cup Watch Party at The Abbey Taphouse. There will be free swag, raffles, mini games, special merch and more. When : 2-5 p.m. Where : The Abbey Taphouse, 310 E. Sycamore St., Greensboro Info : eventbrite.com

▪ Sunday, Nov. 27 : FIFA World Cup Watch Party. UNC Chapel Hill’s International Student and Scholar Services will host a FIFA World Cup Watch Party (Spain vs. Germany) for international students, scholars and dependents. Refreshments will be provided during halftime. Contact isss@unc.edu with questions. When : 1:30-4 p.m. Where : FedEx GEC Nelson Mandela Auditorium, 301 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill Info : isss.unc.edu

▪ Tuesday, Nov. 29 : World Cup Matchday 3 Watch Party. This event is hosted by the group Durham Young Professionals (~22-38). When : 1 p.m. Where : Bull McCabe’s Irish Pub, 427 W. Main St., Durham Info : meetup.com/durham-young-professionals

▪ Tuesday, Nov. 29 : USA vs. Iran World Cup Watch Party. Hosted by the Red Terrors Soccer Support Club. When : 1:30-4:30 p.m. Where : Talley Student Union, 2610 Cates Ave. (Room 3210), Raleigh Info : eventbrite.com

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic, right, hands the ball to Haji Wright (19) during the international friendly soccer match against Morocco on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. Tim Ream, Haji Wright, Joe Scally and Sean Johnson made the United States’ World Cup roster. Jeff Dean/AP

Best bars to watch the World Cup in Raleigh, Durham

2501 University Drive, Durham. 919-748-3499 or bootroomdurham.com

It’s always match day at this Durham duo of the taproom Beer Study and sandwich shop, The Boot Room. Opening at 10:30 a.m. every day of the World Cup, look for themed sandwiches based on the countries playing, drink specials and prizes. As one of the Triangle’s best known soccer bars, you’ll need to show up early to snag a seat.

427 W. Main St., Durham. 919-682-3061 or bullmccabesirishpub.com

The wide porch and big screen at this downtown Durham pub will be one of the Triangle’s World Cup centers. Most group stage matches, minus the 5 a.m. and some 8 a.m. games, will be shown, with the sound on in the bar.

280 S. Mangum St., Durham. 919-804-0764 or tobaccoroadsportscafe.com

505 W. Jones St., Raleigh. 919-737-2022

Sporting some of the largest projector screens around, Tobacco Road will be a coveted spot for lunchtime and afternoon World Cup games.

508 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-968-4671 or italianpizzeria3.com

Pizza and soccer are the passions of this Franklin Street institution. Though IP3 isn’t hosting a formal watch party, every game will be an event, drawing fierce soccer fans from across the Triangle. All games except the 5 a.m. matches will be shown.

805 N. Person St., Raleigh. 919-977-5952 or person-street.com

This Raleigh neighborhood bar just got a new big screen projector to kick off this World Cup season. Person Street bar will open early for all USA matches, starting at 2 p.m.

4916 Hillsborough Road, Durham. 984-244-7117 or dernachbardurham.com

This new Durham beer bar and bottle shop focuses on the beers of Germany, usually pouring a few rarely seen offerings among its list of American craft breweries. With a large indoor space and lots of steins, Der Nachbar should make for a cozy spot to scream “GOOOOOOAL” at the top of your lungs.

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex. 919-387-4100 or dohertysirishpubnc.com

1979 High House Road, Cary. 919-388-9930

This pair of Wake County Irish pubs will host drink and wing specials during the World Cup matches. Doherty’s is also running a free World Cup bracket pool with a Yuengling branded cooler on the line. Get your brackets in by Nov. 20 before the games start .

1006 SW Maynard Road, Cary. 919-342-6604 or fortnightbrewing.com

This is the spot for England and USA fans. Fortnight specializes in English style beers and has cask ale flowing. The taproom will open for all 2 p.m. games, and adjust hours based on how far England and the US go.

6164 Falls of Neuse Rd., Suite A, Raleigh. thewinchesterraleigh.com

Named for a place of refuge in the zombie movie Shaun of the Dead, Raleigh’s The Winchester has soccer in its soul. Even on non-World Cup days, the hours of The Winchester are determined by major matches. Most matches will be shown, even some 8 a.m. games.

614 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-324-3415 or theraleighbeergarden.com

The Triangle’s biggest bar is a great spot for the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

Anna Johnson contributed to this report.