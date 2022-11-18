Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
bluebird bio (BLUE) Rides High on Its Gene Therapy Approvals
BLUE - Free Report) is a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for severe genetic disorders and cancer. The company has had an eventful year so far, though it is not fully reflected in its price movement. bluebird recently received approvals for two of its gene editing therapies, Zynteglo...
Zacks.com
Luminex (LMNX) to Get Acquired by DiaSorin for Around $1.8B
Luminex Corporation is set to be acquired by the Italian diagnostics company DiaSorin S.p.A. for a price of $37 per share or approximately $1.8 billion in an all-cash transaction. Notably, Luminex has emerged as a leader in multiplexing technology — one of the fastest growing markets in the molecular space — with above 900 clients.
Zacks.com
5 High ROE Stocks to Buy as China Covid Deaths Spark Concern
The U.S. equity markets declined in the past few trading sessions as fresh Covid-19 deaths in China sparked concerns regarding the resumption of market restrictions and strict measures to curb the spread of the infection. This put the brakes on a short-term rally witnessed in the past week driven by better-than-expected inflation data, which showed that the producer price index rose 0.2% in October against broad-based expectations of a 0.4% increase. However, the recent decline dented the hopes of a speedy recovery in the global economy and put the markets on tenterhooks.
Comments / 0