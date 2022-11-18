Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
For the First Time: Binance With Largest Bitcoin Reserves
For the first time, Binance is the centralized exchange with the largest reserves of BTC. The past couple of weeks has undoubtedly stirred the pot when it comes to cryptocurrencies stored on centralized exchanges. CryptoPotato recently reported that upwards of $8 billion worth of crypto was withdrawn from centralized exchanges...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Dipped to Weekly Low, Ethereum Dumps to $1.1K (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap is down below $800 billion as almost all digital assets are deep in red again. After several days of standing in one place, bitcoin took a turn to the worse and dropped to a weekly low of under $16,000. The alternative coins are in no better...
cryptopotato.com
ETH Plummets 10% in a Week on FTX Drainer Swaps, Where’s the Bottom? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
After a significant crash in the cryptocurrency market due to the FTX bankruptcy, Ethereum’s price has dropped to a decisive support level of $1K. A further decline is expected if the mentioned level fails to hold. The upcoming price action should determine Ethereum’s mid-term direction. Technical Analysis. By...
cryptopotato.com
Here’s Why Tim Draper Still Believes Bitcoin Will Reach $250K
Draper recently shared why he still sees Bitcoin at $250,000 and probably beyond despite the intense crypto winter. American billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has reiterated his bullish support for Bitcoin despite the crypto winter intensified by the sudden crash of the FTX exchange. Draper predicted last June, during the...
cryptopotato.com
Iris Energy Slashes Bitcoin Mining Capacity Due to a Requested Loan
Iris Energy is the latest cryptocurrency miner affected by the ongoing bear market. Iris Energy – an Australian crypto mining company whose main purview is the operation of BTC mining sites in Canada running on renewable energy exclusively – has recently ceased mining in two subsidiaries. Nevertheless, the...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Trading at Historic Support but is a Drop Below $16K Inevitable? (BTC Price Analysis)
At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $16,100. The following looks at the worst-case scenario in the short term, given the market’s broad pessimistic sentiment. On the daily chart, there are still no credible positive signs, and the cryptocurrency appears to be trending lower. Since the current market is shrouded in fear and uncertainty, a further decline is not out of the cards.
cryptopotato.com
Altcoin Madness: BNB Soars to $300, Litecoin Skyrockets 27% Daily (Market Watch)
Litecoin and Binance Coin have popped up as the biggest gainers today with double-digit price increases. After several days of charting new lows, bitcoin finally bounced off and added over 5% of value on a daily scale. However, most altcoins have outperformed the largest crypto. Massive daily increases are evident...
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase CEO Assures Fully Backed Bitcoin Reserves, CZ Deletes Doubtful Tweet
Binance’s CEO released a tweet suggesting Coinbase may be under some financial trouble, but quickly retracted it. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong quelled concerns about the state of his company’s Bitcoin holdings on Tuesday, following doubtful suggestions from rival exchange owner Changpeng Zhao (CZ). Binance’s CEO has since deleted...
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Shares Reach Another All-Time Low of $40
The stock of America’s only publicly traded crypto exchange is crumbling in the wake of FTX’s bankruptcy. Shares for Coinbase, America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, are trading at another all-time low as Bitcoin and the crypto market log some of the lowest digital asset prices in over two years.
cryptopotato.com
XRP Stuck in Limbo but Bears Seem Eager to Take Control (Ripple Price Analysis)
XRP’s price has been struggling to break back above the significant resistance level following the massive FTX market crash. The current outlook for the crypto asset has become negative, as bearish sentiment has been dominating the market once again. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. On the daily...
cryptopotato.com
ADA Facing Critical Support as $0.30 Put Under Fire (Cardano Price Analysis)
Cardano continues to fall, and the price action remains bearish. The main consideration for ADA now is if the bulls are able to defend the key support level. ADA’s price appears poised to fall below the critical level at $0.30. Should that happen, then the next key level to watch for is found at $0.28. The resistance is at $0.33, and Cardano was recently rejected, which started the current downtrend.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Dips Below $1200 as FTX Drainer Swaps 5K ETH For Bitcoin
The FTX account drainer swapped around $6M worth of ETH for wrapped Bitcoin. Ethereum’s price is trading below $1,200 on Sunday, charting a decrease of around 3.5% in the past 24 hours. This happens as the FTX account drainer is swapping ETH for wrapped Bitcoin. Data from the popular...
cryptopotato.com
Institutional Investors Are Still Buying Crypto According to a Coinbase Survey
Markets may have hit a cycle low this week, but institutional investors have still been accumulating throughout crypto winter according to a Coinbase survey. In its Institutional Investor Digital Assets Outlook Survey published on Nov. 22, Coinbase reported that many professional investors have increased their allocations during the crypto winter.
cryptopotato.com
DeFi, NFT Remains Resilient Despite FTX Implosion: DappRadar
FTX story is yet to reach conclusion, the appetite for Web 3 is still high. The fallout from FTX’s collapse has been devastating, and the market is poised for more losses. But according to a recent report by DappRadar, Web3 remains resilient. Centralized services are on the losing side....
cryptopotato.com
MAS Explains Reasons for Not Alerting Local Users About FTX
The Singaporean regulator explains the difference between Binance and FTX. The Monetary Authority of Singapore stated that there was no reason to caution investors against FTX crypto exchange as it did with Binance because the former did not actively solicit users in Singapore. This comes amid earlier speculations stating that...
cryptopotato.com
Binance’s CZ Reportedly in Talks with Abu Dhabi Investors on Industry Recovery Fund
CZ met with Abu Dhabi investors to raise funds for the cryptocurrency industry recovery fund. Binance’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), reportedly met with investors from Abu Dhabi to discuss the recently announced cryptocurrency industry recovery fund. The CEO of the world’s leading exchange met with Abu Dhabi investors to...
cryptopotato.com
Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Crypto is Here to Stay After FTX Implosion
Bill Ackman thinks HNT could “build intrinsic value over time,” while the crypto industry is “here to stay.”. The American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager – Bill Ackman – reiterated his support for crypto, maintaining that the sector is “here to stay.”. He...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Plummets Below $16k, Taps Another 2-Year Low
Over 180 million in crypto trades have been liquidated in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin crashed back beneath $16,000 on Monday, marking another 2-year low of $15,588. Bitcoin began to show weakness at $16,000 at roughly 16:30 UDT, when the price briefly wicked down to $15,917. The asset then recovered...
cryptopotato.com
Digital Currency Group Owes Genesis Trading Arm $575 Million by May
The parent company of Genesis owes the lender $575 million after raising money for share buybacks and investing. Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert recently shared a letter with investors illuminating the cryptocurrency conglomerate’s web of external and intercompany loans. Among them is a newly disclosed liability of...
cryptopotato.com
FTX Drainer Continues to Swap ETH for BTC, Here’s How Much’s Left in the Address
The amount currently left in the “FTX Account Drainer” wallet is just over $200 million. The entity that drained FTX’s wallets after the fallen exchange filed for bankruptcy continues to move around the funds. Although the Bahamas’ securities regulator claimed it siphoned the funds, the suspicious transactions...
Comments / 0