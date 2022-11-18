ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davante Adams on the Importance of Remaining Positive

By Aidan Champion
The Las Vegas Raiders need to keep their heads high as they still have plenty of football to play this season.

After a brutal 2-7 start, it can be easy for the Las Vegas Raiders to roll over and simply go through the motions for the rest of the season.

But that, of course, isn't the Raider way.

The Silver and Black have put themselves in the position they're in, and they now need to take responsibility and make the most of what is left of this season.

"I think guys' minds and heads are in the right place, I mean as it should be," Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said during his Wednesday press conference. "You don't want this type of stuff to take too big of a toll on you, and it's definitely not going to make anything any easier if you come in with a frown on your face every day and you kind of turn your brain off to any sort of happiness and finding some of the good in what we did, because there is a lot of good in it. If you look at a lot of these games that we're losing, it's just kind of coming down to the execution of some of these critical moments, and if we just were to find a way to pull it off, it'd be a completely different feeling around the building.

"So I think we've just got to focus on that as much as possible to keep ourselves in it, keep our minds in it. It's not healthy to run around here, like I said, with a frown on all day just because we're losing. The fact of the matter is we are very close to where we want to be, we're just not quite playing 60 minutes and I think that's what is contributing to it. But the more we can kind of keep our heads up and keep our minds right, that'll give us the best chance to at least try to finish the right way."

