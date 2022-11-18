ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Todd Downing Arrested Hours After Win

By David Boclair
 4 days ago

The 42-year-old was pulled over for speeding and charged with driving under the influence.

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Friday morning, hours after the Tennessee Titans’ 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

According to Nashville television station WSMV , a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer pulled over Downing for speeding in suburban Williamson County. The officer noted “signs of impairment” from the 42-year-old, and Downing was placed under arrest and booked into Williamson County Jail at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Downing was released on bail a short time later.

Downing has been a member of the Titans’ staff since 2019 when he was hired as tight ends coach. After two seasons in that role, he was promoted to offensive coordinator when Arthur Smith left to become head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

He has worked in the NFL since he was 23 when the Minnesota Vikings hired him as an offensive analyst. Since then, he also has worked for the St, Louis Rams, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders.

Thursday’s game at Green Bay was the best of the season for his unit.

Tennessee scored a season-high 27 points and topped 400 total yards for the first time this season (it had 408). Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 337 yards, completed 82.8 percent of his throws and averaged 10 yards per attempt, all season-highs. The offense also converted a season-best seven third-down opportunities (on 13 tries) and averaged 6.4 yards per play, its second best rate of 2022.

Following the win, the Titans are 7-3. Their next game is against the Cincinnati Bengals, Nov. 27 at Nissan Stadium.

Ray Sanders
4d ago

we all have driven impaired at some point. it's his 1st offense. leave it to the courts . the only difference between him and you..... he got pulled over.

Phil Collum
4d ago

Don't Drink and Drive ! As a professional Driver. the thing that scares me and my Family the worse is a Drunk Driver. i'am sure the courts and the NFL will handle this Stearnley

Rusty
4d ago

I drove truck 20 plus years and I've seen four fatals in that time three drunks caused and killed others and one the kid just wasn't paying attention.. so I can honestly say please don't drink text face book smoke weed and any other host of things that take your eyes off the road! R.I.P. Heather Stroud.. luv ya!! 😔

