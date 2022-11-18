ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Another Report Indicates that Global Venture Capital, Private Equity Deals Have Declined Versus Year Prior

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 4 days ago
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
decrypt.co

Billionaire Bill Ackman Does U-Turn on Crypto, Reveals Helium Investment

The billionaire founder of Pershing Square revealed that he’s a “small direct investor” in crypto projects including wireless network Helium. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has performed an about-face on his previously icy attitude towards crypto, saying that it is “here to stay.”. The founder and CEO...
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
kitco.com

Barclays projects recession in 2023, sees cash as attractive safe-haven

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its 2023 outlook report, the British bank warned that economic activity next year could be the weakest...
ValueWalk

Is 2023 Going To Be A Better Year For Global Markets?

The year ahead promises to be much more positive for global markets, after the turbulence of 2022, predicts the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. 2023 May Be A Better Year For Global Markets. The bullish prediction for 2023 by...
crowdfundinsider.com

KPMG Report: Digital Asset Funds Held in Bitpanda’s Cold Storage Exceed Customer Holdings

Accounting firm KPMG has signed off that Bitpanda’s funds “exceed customer holdings following a special review held in light of the recent FTX collapse.”. Bitpanda is in active exchange with the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA), which regularly “audits the company.” However, this “extraordinary,” additional agreed upon procedure was “conducted voluntarily.”
US News and World Report

Credit Suisse Lays off One-Third of China-Based Investment Bankers - Sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has laid off about one-third of its China-based investment banking team and nearly half of its research department, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as part of a global restructuring and as its China business slows. The sources declined to be identified...
Reuters

Zendesk goes private in $10 billion deal

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Software company Zendesk Inc (ZEN.N) on Tuesday completed its sale to a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira in a deal valued at $10.2 billion after prolonged pressure from activist investor Jana Partners.
CNBC

Credit Suisse shareholders greenlight $4.2 billion capital raise

The new share offering will see the Saudi National Bank take a 9.9% stake in Credit Suisse, making it the bank's largest shareholder. Credit Suisse on Wednesday projected a 1.5 billion Swiss franc ($1.6 billion) loss for the fourth quarter as it begins its second strategic overhaul in less than a year.

