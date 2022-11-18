Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
City of Phoenix Thanksgiving Closures
City of Phoenix offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash collection for Thursday, November 24, will be moved to Friday, November 25, and Friday’s collection will be moved to Saturday, November 26. Transfer Stations:. The 27th Avenue and...
KTAR.com
Glendale Glitters to light up West Valley city for holiday season
PHOENIX — The holiday season is officially underway in Glendale with the city set to light its downtown area starting Monday evening ahead of various festivities. Returning to illuminate downtown and Murphy Park, the Glendale Glitters light display will turn on for the first time at 6 p.m., the city said in a press release.
kjzz.org
Check out the first rail-only bridge over a Phoenix metro freeway
The view looking north from the rail-only bridge over Interstate 17 in Phoenix on November 21, 2022. If you’ve driven Interstate 17 around Peoria and Dunlap avenues, you may have noticed construction around the former Metrocenter Mall. Adding light rail is a key part of revitalizing the area and includes the first rail-only bridge over a Valley freeway.
SignalsAZ
Food & Necessities Drive brings in About 2,000 Pounds of Donations
Tempe businesses, workforce members, and residents came together to donate a truckload of support for those in need. People dropped off about 2,000 pounds of non-perishable food, new socks and underwear, hygiene supplies, toiletries like shampoo, and more to about 30 different business locations throughout the city as part of the Citywide Food and Necessities Drive.
azbex.com
New Phoenix Rising Temp Stadium Approved
Plans for a new temporary soccer stadium for Phoenix Rising FC have advanced with the Phoenix City Council’s 8-0 vote to approve an approximately 10-acre site at 38th and Washington Street. The plan calls for the construction of a new stadium and associated facilities on Phoenix Sky Harbor International...
citysuntimes.com
Local gift shopping at The Thumb in Scottsdale
Enjoy holiday gift shopping at gas station/car wash, The Thumb in Scottsdale, which has a gift shop boutique featuring lots of adorable Christmas items and Arizona-specific merchandise. The Thumb is a beloved Scottsdale landmark that is best known for its award-winning barbecue, bakery, car wash and service, beautiful artisan gift...
Couple from Mesa, Arizona will be featured on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight’
Shelley and Michael Pelky from Mesa, Arizona will be featured on ABC’s 'The Great Christmas Light Fight.’ The Valley couple will be featured on the December 5th episode.
Axios
Phoenix's Metrocenter Mall is getting a $1 billion makeover
Metrocenter Mall is getting a $1 billion makeover that will bring housing, two hotels, new shops and a public park to west Phoenix. State of play: Last week, the Phoenix City Council agreed to give a tax break to the mall's new owner, clearing the final hurdle so construction can begin early next year.
AZFamily
St. Mary’s Food Bank starts distribution drive, still 4,400 turkeys short
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - St. Mary’s Food Bank starts its Thanksgiving distribution drive today, and the non-profit still needs 4,400 turkeys in order to meet the demand. St. Mary’s workers and volunteers will spend the next three days giving out turkey dinners with all the trimmings to thousands of people in need. The group is expected to provide a holiday meal to 18,000 families this year. Although the distribution doesn’t officially begin until 8 a.m., families started lining up well before the sun was up to get one of the first spots in line. When Arizona’s Family news crews first arrived around 4 a.m., 20 people were already in line.
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views
14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
AZFamily
$6.9 million “The Pick” jackpot ticket sold at Scottsdale Fry’s
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s time to check your tickets! One lucky player in the Valley just scored millions in The Pick lottery. The winning numbers were 5, 14, 17, 20, 27, 43. The Arizona Lottery says the ticket for a $6.9 million jackpot was sold at a...
Family Owned Restaurant Closing
A family owned restaurant is closing for good.Photo byLisa Luminaire/UnsplashonUnsplash. Opening a business and going at it alone is a difficult, and terrifying, ordeal. Locally owned small businesses are often the backbone of so many communities around the country, despite all the stacked-up odds against success. Despite this, there is no denying the desire to follow someone’s dream and to test merits. One local husband and wife-run restaurant, located in the heart of midtown Phoenix, decided to roll the dice and open their own restaurant a decade ago. Through ups and downs, the restaurant thrived, connected with locals, and carved a niche for itself. However, despite the extended success, the restaurant will serve its final meal and close down for good this coming Wednesday, November 23.
ABC 15 News
Potential effects of a Kroger-Albertsons merge for Valley shoppers
MESA, AZ — Irene Shields of Mesa spends a lot of time looking for the best possible prices. "I research first and then I compare," she told ABC15. She and her mother scour grocery ads and look for coupons to make the deals even better. Safeway used to be...
AZFamily
Temperatures warm up for the holiday week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! We have a very nice week ahead of us, with dry and quiet conditions expected. Perfect for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend! Today we reached 72 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Cooler-than-average temperatures have been the trend throughout the month of November, with only one day jumping above average.
Man detained after structure fire near Camelback Road and 3rd Street
At about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Phoenix Fire and police were called to the Castle Megastore near Camelback Road and 3rd Street for a fire.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
