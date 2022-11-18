ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Menu’s Anya Taylor-Joy shares why ‘unapologetic’ Margot is unlike any of her characters

Imagine going on a dreadful date only to discover your boyfriend is not who he seems and the restaurant and its head chef are seriously twisted. This is the bread and butter of the new dark satire horror film The Menu starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult as a dysfunctional couple who find themselves in serious danger while dining at the rather theatrical Hawthorne restaurant.
Patrick Dempsey was ‘excited’ to finally sing and dance in Disenchanted

Disney is whisking us back to the wonderful world of Andalasia in the highly anticipated Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, where Patrick Dempsey's Robert has a new musical spring in his step. Watch the magical trailer below:. Although we all thought Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert had their happy ever after 15...
Cameron Diaz shares what it means to become a mum aged 47

Cameron Diaz has opened up about becoming a mum in her 40s. The Charlie's Angels actor gave birth to her first daughter, Raddix, in 2019 with husband Benji Madden. She's since been candid about how motherhood has changed her perspective on things and honestly, we couldn't love her more for it!
Woman had to spend $1,000 removing massive knot from her hair

A woman had to fork out a whopping $1,000 to get rid of a huge knot in her hair after unsuccessfully trying to remove it herself with hair masks, olive oil and even fabric softener. Elle Batchelor, 33, went for a swim in the ocean in Sydney, New South Wales,...
Paris Hilton, 41, shares how she looks just like she did 20 years ago

Paris Hilton has revealed the secret of her age-defying looks and insists she prefers an all-natural route. The 41-year-old heiress somehow doesn’t look much older now than she did when she first appeared on our screens in The Simple Life back in 2003. Paris has previously revealed that she...
Dead to Me season three has just landed on Netflix

**Warning: Spoilers for seasons one and two of Dead To Me ahead**. The third and final season of Dead to Me is officially available on Netflix as of today, and fans are binge-watching the whole thing in one sitting. People have been waiting for the grand return of Jen (Christina...
Zoë Kravitz gushes over 'wonderful' boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz has recently made waves in the role she undertook in March this year as Selina Kyle - better known as Catwoman - in The Batman alongside Robert Pattinson. But it’s not the Twilight star that the 33-year-old actor has been gushing over recently. Instead, the daughter...
Netflix viewers are calling 'cheesy' new Christmas rom-com a must see

It’s almost Christmas, which means it’s finally socially acceptable to spend every evening on the run-up to the big day snuggled up on the sofa watching festive rom-coms. And one ‘cheesy’ new Christmas movie has been dubbed as a must-see by Netflix viewers:. Christmas With You...
Kelly Rowland tells crowd to 'chill out' after Chris Brown's win

Kelly Rowland has told the crowd at the American Music Awards to ‘chill out’ following Chris Brown’s win at the award show. The 33-year-old ‘Kiss Kiss’ singer was awarded the Favourite Male R&B Artist at the AMAs when the audience began to ‘boo’ the star.
People are shocked to find out Tess Daly's name is not Tess

Did you know that Tess Daly was born with a totally different name?. People have been left surprised after only recently finding out that Tess' real name isn't actually Tess, having changed it at the start of her career. Tess, 53, is best known for presenting Strictly Come Dancing, which...
Couple surprise each other by proposing at exactly the same time

Get ready for all the feels, as this is the adorable moment a couple surprised each other by accidentally proposing at the same time. Popping the question can go one of two ways - you could either get a slap to the face or you could end up engaged to the love of your life.
