Netflix viewers are calling new thriller 'best movie of the year by far'
Netflix viewers are singing the praises of Where the Crawdads Sing by calling it the 'best movie of the year by far'. Watch the trailer below:. Murder mysteries and heartbreak goes hand-in-hand on Netflix and it's no surprise the film has been a hit with fans. Based on the book...
The Menu’s Anya Taylor-Joy shares why ‘unapologetic’ Margot is unlike any of her characters
Imagine going on a dreadful date only to discover your boyfriend is not who he seems and the restaurant and its head chef are seriously twisted. This is the bread and butter of the new dark satire horror film The Menu starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult as a dysfunctional couple who find themselves in serious danger while dining at the rather theatrical Hawthorne restaurant.
Patrick Dempsey was ‘excited’ to finally sing and dance in Disenchanted
Disney is whisking us back to the wonderful world of Andalasia in the highly anticipated Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, where Patrick Dempsey's Robert has a new musical spring in his step. Watch the magical trailer below:. Although we all thought Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert had their happy ever after 15...
Pierce Brosnan shares sweet post to announce birth of his fourth grandchild
Pierce Brosnan shared some wonderful news with his fans on Thursday (17 November). The James Bond icon announced on Instagram that his fourth grandchild had been welcomed into the world and the little one’s name is certainly original!. Sharing a photo of the tot’s face and another of the...
Cameron Diaz shares what it means to become a mum aged 47
Cameron Diaz has opened up about becoming a mum in her 40s. The Charlie's Angels actor gave birth to her first daughter, Raddix, in 2019 with husband Benji Madden. She's since been candid about how motherhood has changed her perspective on things and honestly, we couldn't love her more for it!
Woman left fuming after passenger demanded she turn off film so they can avoid spoilers
There’s nothing worse than getting sat next to a grumpy stranger on a flight, but then there’s grumpy. And the person that one 22-year-old first time flyer found herself next to definitely falls into the latter category, as you’re about to find out. Writing on Reddit, the...
Eva Mendes finally addresses rumours she secretly married partner Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes has addressed rumours that she secretly got hitched to her long-term partner Ryan Gosling. The 48-year-old Hollywood star has been in a relationship with Gosling for 11 years and the pair share two daughters - Esmeralda and Amada - together. Recently rumours began to swirl that Mendes and...
Woman had to spend $1,000 removing massive knot from her hair
A woman had to fork out a whopping $1,000 to get rid of a huge knot in her hair after unsuccessfully trying to remove it herself with hair masks, olive oil and even fabric softener. Elle Batchelor, 33, went for a swim in the ocean in Sydney, New South Wales,...
Woman went on spontaneous first date, got drunk and ended up flying to Paris
A woman has explained how her first date with a man led to them getting drunk and flying to Paris. It may sound like the plot of a Netflix rom-com but it really did happen to 22-year-old Evelina Parkere. The influencer and her date and acquaintance - who does not...
New Christmas movie starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds has landed on our screens
As the winter nights draw in, there's nothing better than snuggling down on the sofa to watch a film with the family. And with Christmas fast approaching - yes, we can't believe it either - what better way to get in the festive spirit than watching a Christmas film?. One...
Paris Hilton, 41, shares how she looks just like she did 20 years ago
Paris Hilton has revealed the secret of her age-defying looks and insists she prefers an all-natural route. The 41-year-old heiress somehow doesn’t look much older now than she did when she first appeared on our screens in The Simple Life back in 2003. Paris has previously revealed that she...
Mum shares game-changing tip for getting babies to stop crying in seconds
Parents are always looking for new ways to soothe their little ones. Now, one mum has shared her genius trick to calming her baby and stopping the little one from crying in seconds - and it certainly seems to work. You can watch how she does it below:. In the...
Dead to Me season three has just landed on Netflix
**Warning: Spoilers for seasons one and two of Dead To Me ahead**. The third and final season of Dead to Me is officially available on Netflix as of today, and fans are binge-watching the whole thing in one sitting. People have been waiting for the grand return of Jen (Christina...
Zoë Kravitz gushes over 'wonderful' boyfriend Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz has recently made waves in the role she undertook in March this year as Selina Kyle - better known as Catwoman - in The Batman alongside Robert Pattinson. But it’s not the Twilight star that the 33-year-old actor has been gushing over recently. Instead, the daughter...
Netflix viewers are calling 'cheesy' new Christmas rom-com a must see
It’s almost Christmas, which means it’s finally socially acceptable to spend every evening on the run-up to the big day snuggled up on the sofa watching festive rom-coms. And one ‘cheesy’ new Christmas movie has been dubbed as a must-see by Netflix viewers:. Christmas With You...
Kelly Rowland tells crowd to 'chill out' after Chris Brown's win
Kelly Rowland has told the crowd at the American Music Awards to ‘chill out’ following Chris Brown’s win at the award show. The 33-year-old ‘Kiss Kiss’ singer was awarded the Favourite Male R&B Artist at the AMAs when the audience began to ‘boo’ the star.
People are shocked to find out Tess Daly's name is not Tess
Did you know that Tess Daly was born with a totally different name?. People have been left surprised after only recently finding out that Tess' real name isn't actually Tess, having changed it at the start of her career. Tess, 53, is best known for presenting Strictly Come Dancing, which...
Jana Kramer says Chris Evans 'stopped talking' to her after smelling her 'asparagus pee'
Jana Kramer has claimed that Chris Evans pulled a vanishing act on her because of how her pee smelt at his home. The singer and actress claimed on her Whine Down podcast that Evans hated the smell of her pee so much, she 'never heard from him' again - even if he wasn't quite the star he is today.
Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley surprise fans by serving them drinks at bar
Fans of The Vampire Diaries couldn't believe their eyes when two of the show's stars, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, united to serve drinks at a bar. Paul, 40, and Ian, 43, are best known for playing the blood thirsty brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore in the cult CW series.
Couple surprise each other by proposing at exactly the same time
Get ready for all the feels, as this is the adorable moment a couple surprised each other by accidentally proposing at the same time. Popping the question can go one of two ways - you could either get a slap to the face or you could end up engaged to the love of your life.
