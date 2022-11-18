Read full article on original website
Salvation Army Kroc Center gives way more than 400 holiday baskets for those in need
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Salvation Army Kroc Center is kicking off the holiday season with a series of holiday programs to help families in the community. 400 families who pre-registered with the center will pick up Thanksgiving baskets on Monday, filled with food for the big day, as well as a gift card to Martin’s Supermarket to purchase a turkey or ham.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!. Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together. To adopt Colby,...
buildingindiana.com
Six Additional NWI Projects Start with READI Grant Funding
Thirty-four (34) projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph, Elkhart Counties unemployment rates rise
The unemployment rate in both St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties rose in October. St. Joseph County’s rate jumped from, 2.5% to 3.2%. That’s higher than the statewide average of 3.0% and also higher than the same time frame last year. In Elkhart County, the jobless rate is up...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Cubs owner teases exciting news, new standard in 2023
There’s a tease about the future from South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin. It’s part of a Thanksgiving video he’s released, where he expresses his gratefulness for the fans who support the Cubs, as well as the team, which has earned it’s second championship since 2019.
abc57.com
South Bend Community Schools stay open
Schools in South Bend stayed open today, despite the wintry weather. For South Bend Community Schools, the process of determining a snow day begins the night before. After school officials met to discuss potentially severe weather, crews began clearing parking lots and access roads -- starting at 1 am. They...
abc57.com
Deputies investigating shooting at Ox Bow County Park
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies are investigating a shooting at Ox Bow County Park Monday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m., deputies were called to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 for a shooting report. Deputies at the scene located a...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Shows Interest In U.S. 30 Planning
State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they continue to gather comments. The gathering at Warsaw Community Public Library was seen as a warm-up of what's expected at a Dec. 6 meeting at Lincoln Elementary School, where engineers will present a slew of maps covering many of the aspects in the proposal to reconstruct U.S. 30.
wboi.org
Why Indiana locks up more children and teens than New York
VirSarah Davis’ son was held in juvenile detention so many times the reasons blur together in her memory. He had an “outburst” at school. He was caught with a gun. He fled house arrest. But she knows one thing for certain: He was 10 years old the...
READI grants $1.3M in state funds to six northwest Indiana projects
(The Center Square) — Six infrastructure and workforce development projects in Northwest Indiana will receive a total of $1.3 million in state funding toward total project costs of nearly $11 million. The projects, approved by Northwest Indiana Forum in October, are among 34 northwest regional projects slated for funding by READI, a $500-million funding program created last year by the Legislature to retain and attract talent to Indiana. READI project...
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for November 18, 2022
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Jerald Minzey, Davetta Hasan, Cameron Perkins, and Tori Richards. Jerald Minzey is wanted for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. Davetta Hasan is wanted for theft. Cameron Perkins is wanted for theft. Tori Richards is wanted for two counts of failure to appear, both...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
95.3 MNC
Woman, 30, shot at Ox Bow Park in Elkhart County
There is no immediate danger to the public. That’s the message from Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators after a woman was shot in Ox Bow Park. Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 when they found the 30-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert canceled for South Bend children
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Police in northern Indiana are asking for the public’s help finding three missing children between ages 6 and 13. The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of siblings Delmonte, Zamarion and Jamarinna Campbell. Delmonte, 13, is described as 5 foot tall, 100-pound...
wdrb.com
Northern Indiana officer and wife adopt infant girl left at baby box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday,...
abc57.com
Silver alert for three missing children in Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend Police need your help finding three missing children, believed to be in extreme danger. 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell who is a 5-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell who is a 4-foot 6-inch-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 64 pounds, and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell who is a 6-year-old 3 foot 2-inch-tall black female with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.
22 WSBT
Snow in Indiana to taper off, bursts of snow to continue in southwest Michigan
The heavy bursts of snow in Indiana start to taper off this afternoon but the heavy bursts of snow continue in Southwest lower Michigan. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will continue until 12am Saturday for Berrien and Cass counties. Plan on roads continuing to be snow covered and slick around much of the area where we’ve seen that snow. We won’t be doing any natural melting. Temperatures in the 20s this afternoon and evening drop down to 15 tonight and wind chills fall to near 3 by Saturday morning. Wind chills will not be above 20 for the rest of the weekend.
22 WSBT
Two men hospitalized after Elkhart shooting
Elkhart, Ind. — The Elkhart City Police Department is reporting two men have been hospitalized following a Saturday night shooting. Dispatch received a call after 8:30 P.M. to the 1700 block of S. 6th St. for a shooting with injuries. First aid was performed on the men before they...
22 WSBT
South Bend Police investigating after man found dead in parking lot
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police are investigating a suspicious death early Monday morning. Police were called out to the 3300 block of Douglas Road just before 8 a.m. for a man who was reportedly down. When they arrived, they found the man dead in the parking...
95.3 MNC
Deadly crash in LaPorte County
Snowy weather was a factor in a deadly crash in LaPorte County. The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, on Johnson Road at CR 500 West. A gray 2009 Hyundai, driven by a 65-year-old Michigan City man, was traveling north on County Road 500 West. The driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and the vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle.
