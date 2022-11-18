Last week, I wrote about one of my favorite TikTok creators from Montana and his video about how dangerous our cities are. As it turns out, he's taken a liking to the article, and responded. Not only that, but his followers have chimed in as well; some of them having other funny quips about the Treasure State. My reaction? I'm stoked to see that not only did he like the article, but he seems like a super awesome dude.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO