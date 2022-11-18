Read full article on original website
James T. “Jim” Peterson, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. “Jim” Peterson, 64, of Lisbon, passed away at his home Monday, November 21, 2022. Jim was born July 31, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Roy and Ruth (Thomas) Peterson. Jim attended Youngstown State University’s Dana School of...
Frederick “Jim” DeMay, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick “Jim” DeMay, 84, of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022, at his daughter’s home. Mr. DeMay was born August 16, 1938, in Sharon, a son of the late Frederick DeMay and Jennie (Vicozi) DeMay Opalensky and attended school in Vernon, Ohio.
Sharon Lee Gregory, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon L. Gregory passed on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 72. Sharon was born May 19, 1950, in Niagara Falls, New York, to Ralph and Fern Briggs. She was married to Robert Arden Gregory from December 20, 1968, until his passing on February 28,...
Thomas Curry, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Curry, Jr. of Temple Hills, Maryland, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 15. A wake will be held Saturday, December 3, 11:00 a.m. at Howell Funeral Home Chapel, 10220 Guilford, Road, Jessup, MD 20794, followed by a service at 1:00 p.m.
Dr. Gloria Tribble, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Gloria Tribble, 88, departed this life Friday, November 4, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. Gloria was born September 1, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Henry, Sr. and Nancy Haynes Tribble. She graduated from East High. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown...
Roger E. Johnson, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger E. Johnson, 77, passed away unexpectedly, Friday evening, November 18, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family and friends, as they were gathered to celebrate Roger and Marilyn’s 50th wedding anniversary. Roger was born March 13, 1945 in Morgantown, West Virginia, a...
Dallas Gene Goodworth, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dallas Gene Goodworth, born March 24, 1954 (68), passed in peace and comfort at CHC at the Ridge after a decline in health due to Vascular Dementia on Friday, November 18. Dallas was the son of John and Dorothy Goodworth, Vienna, Ohio. Dallas graduated...
Brian Johnathan Bair, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Johnathan Bair, 61 of Hookstown, Pennsylvania, the youngest child of Floyd and Genevieve Bair, born September 24, 1961, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at UPMC Hospital. Brian was a 1980 graduate of Canfield High School and later went to YSU and studied Electrical...
Melvin Reid, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Melvin Reid, 71, passed away peacefully at Hospice House, Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born May 10, 1951, a son of Joseph, Sr. and Melvine Jackson Reid. Melvin graduated from South High School in 1969. He played football for South High and attended...
Dennis W. Crookston, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis W. Crookston passed away Wednesday, November 16. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dennis W. Crookston, please visit our floral store.
Ricky Vargas, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky Vargas, 57, sadly and unexpectedly passed away at home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and son. Ricky was a man with a huge heart but he might not have always showed it the right way but he loved with all his heart. A father, husband, a friend a brother. Ricky was a great man with a huge heart for friends and family. He loved all of his kids and family. He always had a good intention just didn’t always express it correctly. He would always drop what he was doing to help someone, a true give you the shirt off his back kind of man. Ricky, aka “Lil Rick” loved to ride his motorcycle, to him there was nothing more peaceful than feeling that wind in his hair and on his face and hearing the roar of those pipes. At times that is where he would find his peace. He was a misunderstood soul but he was unconditionally loved. He loved working on cars and he enjoyed cooking on the grill for everyone. He was the “Jack of all trades master of none but would sure as hell getter done.”
Dorothy Germano, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Germano, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, November 20, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 92. Mrs. Germano was born August 20, 1930, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Nitch) Velkey. She was a 1948 graduate...
James E. MacArthur, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James E. MacArthur, 76, of Hermitage, passed away with his wife at his side, Friday evening, November 18, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mr. MacArthur was born June 12, 1946, in Grove City, a son of the late Everett MacArthur and Helen (McDowell) Jackson.
Delores Ann Wells, New Waterford, Ohio
NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores Ann Wells, age 79, of New Waterford, died on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Hospice House, Poland. She was born on January 17, 1943, in Marshfield, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Sylvester and Grace Bliven Mancl. Delores, affectionately known as “Poochie” and...
Robert Lee Rexroad, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Rexroad, 68, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born January 15, 1954, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Clarence Rexroad and the late Francis (Boschane) Knox.
Nicholas Perrino, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Perrino, 88, of Warren, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren. He was born August 2, 1934, in Gallo Matese, Italy, the son of Pasquale and Carmela Perrino. Nicholas came to America at the age 14. He retired...
Carlos A. Valentin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Carlos A. Valentin will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Valentin departed this life Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
Jesare’e Dominique Harris, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesare’e Dominique Harris, 36, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born March 12, 1986, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Sonja T. Harris and Jesse Young. Jesare’e was a 2004 graduate of Warren G. Harding...
Oddie G. Russ, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oddie G. Russ of Youngstown, Ohio departed life Monday, November 14, 2022 peacefully in his home. Mr. Russ was born on May 19, 1930 to Ida Gainer-Russ and George Russ in Cottondale, Florida. When he moved to Ohio from New Jersey, he initially worked for...
Jimmie Ray Kerr, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jimmie Ray Kerr, 91, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at his daughter’s residence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born on January 12, 1931, in Clay, West Virginia, the son of the late Charles and Margaret Kennedy Kerr.
