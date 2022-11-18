Read full article on original website
Abbeville Meridional
Kelly John Duplantis, Jr.
DELCAMRE —A Funeral Service will be held for Kelly John Duplantis, Jr., age 45, at 11:00 am on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Evangeline Funeral Home. Deacon Marty Cannon will officiate. Kelly will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery following the services. The family...
Abbeville Meridional
Miss Clara Marie Duhon becomes Mrs. Frank Wynerth Summers III
Miss Clara Marie Duhon and Mr. Frank Wynerth Summers III, both of Abbeville, were united in Holy Matrimony during an 11:00 a.m. nuptial mass on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA. Concelebrating the ceremony were Rev. Edward J. Duhon, Jr., brother of the bride, and Rev. Charles “Billy” Massie, cousin of the groom.
Church Point Police mourn death of officer, funeral arrangement announced
An officer with the Church Point Police Department passed away this morning from medical issues, according to Chief Dale Thibodeaux.
theadvocate.com
Man convicted of setting off bombs around Louisiana bought supplies in Lafayette
An Alexandria man convicted of staging and setting off bombs in Alexandria and Monroe bought some of the bomb making materials in Lafayette, federal prosecutors said. On Friday, a federal jury in Alexandria found 40-year-old Daniel Aikens guilty of three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device , one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.
One dead, two injured in major Lafayette crash
Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of a major vehicle crash where one is dead.
Downtown Lafayette restaurant to close its doors for good this week
After over three years in business, a popular downtown Lafayette restaurant has announced that it will be closing for good this week.
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Police chase from White Castle, Ascension Parish ends in Baton Rouge
Louisiana State Police and area law enforcement pursued a truck through multiple parishes the afternoon of Nov. 18. A witness in Donaldsonville said the truck nearly caused a wreck at the intersection of W. 10th St. and Hwy. 1 South. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen joining the chase as the truck headed through the city toward the Sunshine Bridge. The truck was seen speeding down Hwy. 1 from the White Castle area of Iberville Parish.
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
theadvocate.com
The Capital One building in north Lafayette has been sold; Here's what it will become
The former Capital One branch office in north Lafayette has been sold and will be converted into an urgent care clinic and doctors office. Baton Rouge-based 4 Gals LLC, represented by investor Michael DiVicenti Jr., bought the building at 3105 Louisiana Ave. for $1.45 million from Capital One National Association, land records show.
Lafayette seamstress removing hood from hoodies to comply with student uniform dress code
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Romalee Henry knows what it’s like to struggle
Driver who escaped Louisiana train collision wants to set record straight, ‘ I did not do it for insurance money’
Driver who escaped Opelousas train collision wants to set record straight, ' I did not do it for insurance money'
Opelousas 19-year-old arrested in undercover bust, 4 pounds of marijuana
A 19-year-old from Opelousas has been arrested on several charges following an undercover investigation, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
29-year-old Arnaudville woman killed in early morning crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman was killed early Friday morning following a four vehicle crash on Highway 94 in St. Martin Parish. According to State Police, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. and took the life of Hailee Rossyoin, 29 of Arnaudville. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a pick-up truck traveling west on LA 94 steered into […]
Ville Platte councilwoman arrested overnight on charges of election fraud, forgery
A Ville Platte City Councilwoman, who is currently in a runoff for re-election to her late husband's seat, has been arrested on fraud and forgery charges
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New Restaurant
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Advocate and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
theadvocate.com
Development near Lafayette's Costco could blow up traffic. Power Poll voters have opinions.
People are excited about the businesses so far coming to the large open area next to Costco. But here’s how to dial back a lot of that enthusiasm: There’s going to be a lot more traffic on that stretch of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It’s a necessary evil, right?...
wbrz.com
DOTD worker stabbed to death on I-10; attacker shot dead by sheriff's deputy
PORT ALLEN - A retired BRPD officer working with the Department of Transportation was stabbed to death on the job Sunday, triggering a law enforcement response that led to his attacker being shot and killed. It happened shortly before noon Sunday along I-10 West near the LA 415 exit, just...
