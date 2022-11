Lake Road, a private street off West Spring Lake Road in Ferrysburg, is poised for reconstruction and paving. Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker

A public hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 5 in which Ferrysburg residents will get an overview of the proposed construction project on Lake Road and the accompanying costs.

The reconstruction of the private street – which will include grating and paving of the asphalt – was recommended and will ultimately be paid for by the residents who live and own property on that street.