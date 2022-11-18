ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Patriots Sign ex-USFL Tight End to Practice Squad

Former Pittsburgh Mauler Hunter Thedford provides the Patriots practice squad with a versatile option on offense.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are adding some size and strength to their scout team in advance of their impending Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets .

The team announced on Thursday that they had signed former USFL tight end turned offensive lineman Hunter Thedford to their practice squad.

New England had an open slot on the unit after releasing wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey on Tuesday.

Thedford began his college career as a defensive end at Southern Methodist University, where he played from 2016-18. He converted to tight end before transferring to Utah for the 2019 season.

After going undrafted in 2020, Thedford signed as a rookie free agent with the Detroit Lions. Following his release in Aug. 2021, the 25-year-old would continue his pro career when the Pittsburgh Maulers selected him in the eighth round of March’s USFL supplemental draft. pounds. In his lone season with the Maulers, he caught 13 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown. However, he also added a reported 30 pounds over the past six months’ prompting his move to offensive tackle.

The 6-6, 274-pounder is expected to add depth to the Patriots offensive line, while providing them with a potential focal point in jumbo tight end packages. With swing tackle Marcus Cannon on injured reserve, Thedford may be an intriguing option as a game day elevation to support tackles Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn and Yodny Cajuste . He will join guards Bill Murray and Hayden Howerton, as well as center Kody Russey as the offensive line options on the practice squad. Murray was also converted from defensive tackle to offensive guard prior to the start of the season.

Surprisingly, Thedford is not the only former USFL alum within the Patriots organization. Defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr., who signed prior to training camp, has resided on New England’s practice squad since its formation in September. Pharms and Thedford were teammates with the Pittsburgh Maulers earlier this year.

The Patriots will welcome the Jets (6-3) to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

