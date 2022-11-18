Hey ladies and gents, I may need your input regarding the Steelers’ acquisition and their recent trade of wide receiver Chase Claypool. When Claypool was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he was lauded by many as the second coming of Christ…well, I may be slightly embellishing the event, but he was at the very most considered by many talking heads and “fogged” in bloggers as the second coming of Jerry Rice. He ended up becoming at the very least, the Siamese twin of former Steelers and current Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. However, if folks don’t accept the premise that they were joined at the hip because they were drafted at different times, we all must agree based on their most recent opinion of Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin that we could at least theoretically assume that they could have surgically been joined at the lips. For the 101st time, I am going to remind everyone of the excellence of Mike Tomlin because if people continue to falsely point out how theoretically bad they think he is, I am going to factually point out the fact of how good he is.

