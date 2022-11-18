ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

ANE Welcomes Kimberley Wilson as Regional VP, Operations & Carrier Management

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHYcb_0jFj4Kvh00

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022--

Kimberley Wilson has joined the executive team of Agency Network Exchange (ANE) as its new Regional Vice President of Operations & Carrier Management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005326/en/

Kimberley Wilson (Photo: Business Wire)

Wilson was most recently with Keystone Insurers Group, where she served as Director of Agency Network Development. Previously, she was Keystone’s Vice President of Operations for its Property & Casualty division.

“Kimberley brings a tremendous amount of industry and network expertise to this role,” said Elizabeth Schenk, Regional Executive Vice President of Agency Network Exchange. “We’re excited about leveraging her unique abilities to best deliver to our member agents as well as our carrier partners.”

Wilson said, “I’m thrilled to be joining ANE and I’m already impressed with the organization’s collaborative culture and its high caliber of talent. One of the many things I’m looking forward to is ensuring that the objectives and efforts of our member agencies and our carrier partners are strategically aligned. When our members and their carriers are consistently working in concert, everyone wins.”

Agency Network Exchange is part of the Renaissance network of independent agents throughout the U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005326/en/

CONTACT: Elizabeth Schenk, Regional Executive Vice President

eschenk@ane-agents.com

KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INSURANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Agency Network Exchange

PUB: 11/18/2022 09:57 AM/DISC: 11/18/2022 09:57 AM

Comments / 1

Related
cryptopotato.com

$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets

Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
Gizmodo

The Guy in Charge of FTX Bankruptcy Calls Crypto Company ‘A Complete Failure’ of Corporate Controls

Just how bad do you have to be for a 40-year veteran of corporate undoings to call you one of the most faulty, most compromised entities he’s ever seen? John J. Ray III was tapped to handle the chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of FTX’s multiple major corporate entities. In his latest bankruptcy filing released Thursday, Ray noted that in his 40 years of legal and restructuring experience:
The Associated Press

Tractor Supply Company Foundation Makes Contribution in Support of American Farmland Trust’s Brighter Future Fund

WASHINGTON & BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and its foundation have partnered with American Farmland Trust (“AFT”) to support small family farmers and ranchers through a $100,000 donation to AFT’s Brighter Future Fund. The Fund launched in 2020 to help farmers across the country start, grow and sustain farms in the face of myriad challenges, including COVID-19, severe weather and shifting markets. This donation marks the third consecutive year that the Tractor Supply Company Foundation has supported AFT. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006050/en/ Aimee Morris is a veteran who transitioned her family’s 60-year-old Pennsylvania farm into a nonprofit to help veterans overcome the trauma of combat through farming activities. Photo Credits: American Farmland Trust
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

ASM Global’s Rapidly Expanding Convention Division Unveils Exhibition World Bahrain, Middle East’s Largest Exhibition Centre

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management company and producer of live experiences, has made history with the spectacular firework-laden inauguration ceremony of the 950,000-square-foot Exhibition World Bahrain—the largest exhibition centre in the Middle East. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005879/en/ Image courtesy of ASM Global
cryptopotato.com

South Korea Confiscates Over $100 Million from Terra’s Co-founder: Report

The seizure is intended to prevent the Terra executive from disposing of the assets before his trial this week. South Korean prosecutors have seized more than $100 million worth of assets belonging to Shin Hyun-Seong (Daniel Shin), the co-founder of Terraform Labs, for his role in the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
578K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy