ANE Welcomes Kimberley Wilson as Regional VP, Operations & Carrier Management

Kimberley Wilson has joined the executive team of Agency Network Exchange (ANE) as its new Regional Vice President of Operations & Carrier Management.

Wilson was most recently with Keystone Insurers Group, where she served as Director of Agency Network Development. Previously, she was Keystone’s Vice President of Operations for its Property & Casualty division.

“Kimberley brings a tremendous amount of industry and network expertise to this role,” said Elizabeth Schenk, Regional Executive Vice President of Agency Network Exchange. “We’re excited about leveraging her unique abilities to best deliver to our member agents as well as our carrier partners.”

Wilson said, “I’m thrilled to be joining ANE and I’m already impressed with the organization’s collaborative culture and its high caliber of talent. One of the many things I’m looking forward to is ensuring that the objectives and efforts of our member agencies and our carrier partners are strategically aligned. When our members and their carriers are consistently working in concert, everyone wins.”

Agency Network Exchange is part of the Renaissance network of independent agents throughout the U.S.

