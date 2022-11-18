Read full article on original website
Summoners War: Chronicles beginner's guide — Conquer the darkness with the best monsters
Com2su Studio brings the latest Summoners War installment to mobile and PC. If you haven't dipped your feet into a Summoners War game, you're in for a delicious treat if collecting monsters and fighting alongside your pets appeals heavily to your gameplay style. There's a deep gacha system if you plan to collect every monster your meet while exploring colorful environments; just make sure to take a break with the game's autoplay to assist your hardcore Android gaming phone sessions. But even if you never played a gacha game like Summoners War, we've compiled a beginner's guide that introduces the gameplay basics, handy settings, and upgrade systems you'll encounter during your adventures.
Wreckfest hands-on: A fantastic racing game, but the bugs aren't just on your windshield
Originally released on PC in 2018 after years in Steam's Early Access program, Wreckfest is now available on mobile devices. For those unfamiliar with the game, it's a demolition derby racer that offers soft-body physics. It's the spiritual successor to the demolition games of the 2000s, and despite some noticeable graphical bugs, it offers smashingly enjoyable gameplay.
The best tower defense games on Android in 2022
Strategy games are among the most intellectually-demanding genres out there. You're probably familiar with many of the popular titles, like Civilization, StarCraft, and Total War. There's a lot going on at any given time, and a hasty decision could mean the difference between victory and loss. In terms of mobile gaming, an Android tablet with a bigger screen is perfect for keeping track of numerous events unfolding simultaneously.
PUBG Mobile kicks off new soccer-themed game modes
Continuing their tradition of releasing updates every two months, LightSpeed & Quantum Studio have announced the 2.3 update for PUBG Mobile, which is available to download now. Players can expect soccer-themed events (referred to as football from here on and in the game), a new game mode, and the official release of the Aftermath mode.
Google has a sweet FIFA World Cup mini-game that you should definitely try
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off today in Qatar amidst plenty of controversy. Regardless, millions of soccer lovers and football fans around the globe will tune in to catch all the action live. Google usually cashes in on major global events like this one with a doodle or a special animation or even a game on the homepage. This time around, the company is opening the field up for multiplayer skirmishes, allowing hooligans to score goals against each other.
The Android Police Podcast is all about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
You may find your new phone in 2023 to be a bit snappier, but will it also be dragon-ier? We sent our own Will Sattelberg to find out at Qualcomm's Tech Summit in Hawaii this week. We're taking a quick run-through of what you'll want to know about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with SVP of Engineering Chris Patrick on this episode of the Android Police podcast.
The popular Backbone One mobile controller finally works with Android phones
Nowadays, mobile gamers are spoiled for choice when it comes to snap-on controllers, from the excellent Razer Kishi 2 to the adaptable Gamevice Flex. However, both of these controllers have drawn some inspiration from the Backbone One, a formerly iPhone-exclusive controller that's now available on Android.
Dreamebot L10S Ultra review: Beating Roomba at its own game
Robot vacuums are supposed to help you save time and effort by automatically cleaning your floors. Sadly, even some of the best ones require extensive maintenance and care, which defeats the purpose of automation. Also, robot vacuums must feature precise navigation, as some struggle to navigate around shoes, cables, and other objects. These particular reasons made me give up on robot vacuums last year.
YouTube's fight against dislikes spreads to YouTube Music
Google has been tweaking the YouTube Music app's design over the last few months to deliver a better user experience. In July, the company rolled out an improved playlist design on Android tablets that eventually made its way to phones. Then, the Library tab got a massive visual overhaul in August this year, followed by the addition of Material You buttons the following month. Now, YouTube Music's Now Playing screen is getting some notable design changes.
Google's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are now joining the Paranoid Android Topaz beta club
Paranoid Android has pretty much become the mainstream custom ROM experience for the finicky gadgeteer these days — and that's saying something when there's nothing but quiet from the camps of LineageOS and others — and it's been making a big splash about it with progress on Android 13 images for a number of Nothing, OnePlus, and Poco. We can now scratch another couple of tally marks to the list of devices with a usable Topaz build under development — and they're Pixels, too.
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 testers report cell reception problems exiting dead zones
When it comes to massive user platforms, development pipelines are crucial to making sure you've got features going out the way you want them to without the cruft and pain of mistakes and bugs that just appear out of nowhere. To this point, Android 13 QPR1 has been in beta for more than two months and through three iterations and it looks like testers have surfaced a problem that will need addressing before the update goes out to all Pixel users next month.
I love the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and this Black Friday deal lets you get one for $100
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn't just a contender for best smartphone of the year — I'd argue it's one of the best phones ever made. I know that's a bold claim, but it's one that I stand by. It can do things in a way other phones can't and it fixes so many of the issues users had with previous incarnations. The only hurdle that remains is the price, but with the Black Friday deal Samsung is running from now to the 28th, you can get the Fold 4 for as little as $450 if you have devices to trade in, making this one of the best Black Friday deals so far.
