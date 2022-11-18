ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlen.com

Ohio Highway Patrol Investigating Crash that Injured Officer

Toledo, OH – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on eastbound U.S. Route 24 near state milepost 64. At the time of the crash, a Trooper from the Toledo Post was investigating a previous crash when his patrol car was struck. The patrol...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Monroe bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck driver while riding along Telegraph

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by a pickup truck driver while riding Monday night in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the victim, a 66-year-old Monroe Man, was riding near the paved shoulder of northbound N. Telegraph Road south of Newport in Frenchtown Township when he was hit by a Ford F-150 at 5:39 p.m.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Westbound I-475 closed Tuesday due to multiple crashes

TOLEDO, Ohio — 12:30 p.m. update. Traffic is starting to move again on westbound I-475. Some lanes remain closed. Westbound I-475 was shut down Tuesday between Talmadge Road and U.S. 23 due to three separate crashes. Traffic is backed up near the Central Avenue exit and past Secor Road....
TOLEDO, OH
Nationwide Report

46-Year-old Joyce L. Shroyer Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Erie Township (Erie Township, MI)

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on South Telegraph Road at around 7:06 p.m. According to the officials, Shroyer was driving a 2018 Ford EcoSport southbound on Telegraph Road. A vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old man, in the northbound lanes entered the southbound ones when attempting to overtake a vehicle in front of it. They collided in a head-on crash.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

One person shot, one stabbed in two weekend incidents

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating two separate incidents that occurred over the weekend, which resulted in the hospitalization of two individuals for non-life threatening injuries. On Saturday, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue in central Toledo shortly after 7 p.m. regarding a stabbing....
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

46-year-old Toledo woman dies after crash in Erie Twp.

ERIE, Mich. — A 46-year-old Toledo woman is dead after a crash on S. Telegraph Rd. just north of Samaria Rd. in Monroe County on Saturday evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Joyce Shroyer was driving south on Telegraph Rd. just after 7:06 p.m. At the same...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Multi-State Chase on I-75 Leads to Arrest in Monroe County

Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting the apprehension of a subject involved in a fleeing and eluding and stolen vehicle incident that originated in Toledo. The incident began when Monroe County Central Dispatch received information of a stolen vehicle traveling along northbound I-75, entering Michigan....
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

TPD: Four men rob Loonar Station at gunpoint Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after four men allegedly robbed the Loonar Station, a south Toledo business, Sunday afternoon. According to a Toledo police report, four masked men entered the business on Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. An employee who was present at the time of the incident said at least three of the suspects were brandishing handguns.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Detroit police officer arrested in Monroe County; girlfriend claims he approached her with gun

MONROE, Mich — A Detroit police officer was arrested Friday in Monroe County after authorities say he got drunk and approached his girlfriend with a gun. Officers from the Michigan State Police department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 caller just after midnight who said her boyfriend brandished a firearm. The suspect, Kory Dombrowski, of Monroe, fled the scene as police responded to the call, according to a news release from MSP.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Lucas County considers multiple locations for new jail

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Leaders in Lucas County have been talking about replacing the current jail with a new one for years. Most recently, county commissioners approved a study to look at the cost and feasibility of using the property currently occupied by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in 2021. Now, the county is looking at other options.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WTOL 11

I-475 roadwork rescheduled for Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The major roadwork on I-475 set to begin tonight has been rescheduled for Monday due to the cold weather. The Ohio Department of Transportation was planning on making the traffic pattern on I-475 this weekend so it didn't impact peoples work day commute next week, however the expected low temperatures for the weekend forced the change.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is now looking at “Plan B” for its new jail location. “Plan A” was the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department site but as those negotiations continue, prices continue to rise. This proposed site is also in downtown Toledo, so that would not...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy