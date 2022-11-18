Read full article on original website
wlen.com
Ohio Highway Patrol Investigating Crash that Injured Officer
Toledo, OH – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on eastbound U.S. Route 24 near state milepost 64. At the time of the crash, a Trooper from the Toledo Post was investigating a previous crash when his patrol car was struck. The patrol...
fox2detroit.com
Monroe bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck driver while riding along Telegraph
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by a pickup truck driver while riding Monday night in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the victim, a 66-year-old Monroe Man, was riding near the paved shoulder of northbound N. Telegraph Road south of Newport in Frenchtown Township when he was hit by a Ford F-150 at 5:39 p.m.
Westbound I-475 closed Tuesday due to multiple crashes
TOLEDO, Ohio — 12:30 p.m. update. Traffic is starting to move again on westbound I-475. Some lanes remain closed. Westbound I-475 was shut down Tuesday between Talmadge Road and U.S. 23 due to three separate crashes. Traffic is backed up near the Central Avenue exit and past Secor Road....
46-Year-old Joyce L. Shroyer Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Erie Township (Erie Township, MI)
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on South Telegraph Road at around 7:06 p.m. According to the officials, Shroyer was driving a 2018 Ford EcoSport southbound on Telegraph Road. A vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old man, in the northbound lanes entered the southbound ones when attempting to overtake a vehicle in front of it. They collided in a head-on crash.
Toledo police searching for missing person, may be attempting to enter Canada
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. Police are attempting to locate Keith Zurek, who was last seen in Luna Pier. According to a Twitter post from Toledo police, Zurek was last seen in Luna Pier, Michigan....
One person shot, one stabbed in two weekend incidents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating two separate incidents that occurred over the weekend, which resulted in the hospitalization of two individuals for non-life threatening injuries. On Saturday, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue in central Toledo shortly after 7 p.m. regarding a stabbing....
46-year-old Toledo woman dies after crash in Erie Twp.
ERIE, Mich. — A 46-year-old Toledo woman is dead after a crash on S. Telegraph Rd. just north of Samaria Rd. in Monroe County on Saturday evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Joyce Shroyer was driving south on Telegraph Rd. just after 7:06 p.m. At the same...
Suspected car thief arrested after high-speed pursuit crosses state border
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe man was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a vehicle in Ohio and leading police on a chase across the Michigan border into Monroe County. Police were notified at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 that officers with the Toledo Police Department were in...
wlen.com
Multi-State Chase on I-75 Leads to Arrest in Monroe County
Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting the apprehension of a subject involved in a fleeing and eluding and stolen vehicle incident that originated in Toledo. The incident began when Monroe County Central Dispatch received information of a stolen vehicle traveling along northbound I-75, entering Michigan....
TPD: Four men rob Loonar Station at gunpoint Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after four men allegedly robbed the Loonar Station, a south Toledo business, Sunday afternoon. According to a Toledo police report, four masked men entered the business on Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. An employee who was present at the time of the incident said at least three of the suspects were brandishing handguns.
Police chase ends in violent crash at Northwood storage facility
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A police chase ended violently at a Northwood storage facility early on Saturday morning. An employee at Storage Rentals of America on East Andrus Rd. said the car slammed through a chained gate and crashed into one of the storage units just before 3 a.m. Surveillance...
Detroit police officer arrested in Monroe County; girlfriend claims he approached her with gun
MONROE, Mich — A Detroit police officer was arrested Friday in Monroe County after authorities say he got drunk and approached his girlfriend with a gun. Officers from the Michigan State Police department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 caller just after midnight who said her boyfriend brandished a firearm. The suspect, Kory Dombrowski, of Monroe, fled the scene as police responded to the call, according to a news release from MSP.
Lucas County considers multiple locations for new jail
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Leaders in Lucas County have been talking about replacing the current jail with a new one for years. Most recently, county commissioners approved a study to look at the cost and feasibility of using the property currently occupied by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in 2021. Now, the county is looking at other options.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
'Hundreds' of Toledo Municipal Court dates to be rescheduled after water main break Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Hundreds of court dates were canceled Monday after a water main connected to the Toledo Municipal Court building broke, forcing the court to shut down for the day. Those who had a date scheduled for Monday will receive a notice in the mail for a rescheduled...
I-475 roadwork rescheduled for Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The major roadwork on I-475 set to begin tonight has been rescheduled for Monday due to the cold weather. The Ohio Department of Transportation was planning on making the traffic pattern on I-475 this weekend so it didn't impact peoples work day commute next week, however the expected low temperatures for the weekend forced the change.
13abc.com
Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is now looking at “Plan B” for its new jail location. “Plan A” was the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department site but as those negotiations continue, prices continue to rise. This proposed site is also in downtown Toledo, so that would not...
UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
WTOL-TV
Toledo police search for gunman who shot man in east Toledo
Toledo police are looking for a gunman who shot a man in East Toledo early Sunday. Officers were called here to the 600 block of Oswald around 12:30 a.m..
13abc.com
Friends and family remember BGSU student killed in a car crash: Parents pushing for harsher drunk driving punishment
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Friends and family remember 20-year-old Ryan Walker Saturday, during a memorial presented at Bowling Green State University. Walker was a BGSU student who was killed in a tragic car crash caused by a suspected drunk driver September 4, 2022. “Every parent thinks the world of...
