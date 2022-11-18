ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1479 Horsepower Bugatti Chiron Is Center Stage At RM Sotheby's Miami Auction

By Elizabeth Puckett
 4 days ago
Leave the other 99-percent in the dust with this hyper car.

The Bugatti Chiron is a more than worthy successor of the dominating Bugatti Veyron. This car is a tried and true performance monster, and with the added ‘Sport’ trim, it’s even more exceptional with the widespread use of carbon fiber.

Powering the halo car is an 8.0-liter 16 cylinder engine that uses four turbochargers that nip close to the 1500-horsepower range and 1180 lbs-ft of torque. This hyper car is capable of sprinting from zero to 60 mph in only 2.3-seconds, with a top speed of 261 mph. Power is funneled into a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The agile chassis is more playful than the Veyron, the predecessor of the Chiron, and it makes easy work of any windy road.

The Sport edition is loaded up with around $275K worth of chassis upgrades over the base model. This includes the dynamic handling package, which is intended to give the car even more responsive steering, revised torque vectoring system, stiffer springs, and anti-roll bars. Additionally, the Sport has quad exhaust tips and better aerodynamics. The upgrades enhance the cornering abilities, with the ad noting that the Sport was able to complete the Nardo Ring in Italy a full five seconds faster than the base model Chiron.

Only 60 examples of the Chiron Sport were made, and this is a well-preserved example of that brief production. Chassis number 795174 is distinct with an external finish with exposed black carbon fiber, accents with an Italian red accented body. See it here.

