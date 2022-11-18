Read full article on original website
Don Wesley O’Connor, 86
Don Wesley O’Connor, age 86 of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, previously from The Villages, Florida, and Princeton, NJ, passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by his family on November 7, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty) Butcher O’Connor for 57 years and loving father of Brent (Carrie) O’Connor of Bordentown, NJ, Dianne O’Connor (Jeff) Yentzer of Harrisburg, Pa. Debbie (Paul) Matisse of Mechanicsburg, Pa, and Susan Irvine (Bob) of Malvern, Pa. He was the treasured “Grandad” of 13 grandchildren, Chris (Justine) , Brad and Robert Tyler (Krystyna) Matisse, Ali (Josh) Jonas, Kelly, Casey, Jake and Alanna Irvine, Cody Yentzer, Erica (Mike) Boccellari, Brent Jr., Sabrina and Trista O’Connor and 6 great grandchildren. He was Uncle Don to Judy (Bill) Ney of The Villages, Fl. and Joan Jamieson. He is preceded in death by his parents Tom and Gertrude O’Connor of Princeton, NJ, his brother Tom O’Connor, sister Florence Taylor.
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Nov. 22
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Mercer County students named Class of 2023 Governors STEM Scholars
The Governor’s STEM Scholars has named a number of Mercer County students to its 2023 Scholars class. Sumuk Anand, Rachel Guhathakurta, Suhani Gupta, Nick Hagedorn, Sruthi Potluri, Vinesha Shaik, Shriya Sudhakar, Sarah Usman, and Grace Xia are part of a 2023 Scholars class that consists of 128 scholars from 20 counties across the state.
Middletown officials eye Mater Dei site as possible recreation complex
MIDDLETOWN — The Township Committee in Middletown has entered into an agreement with Pinnacle Indoor Sports, Louisville, Ky., for the provision of a conceptual design of a recreation complex at 538 Church St. on property that previously housed Mater Dei High School and later Mater Dei Prep. During a...
Princeton to hold open house on Master Plan
Princeton residents can weigh in on the town’s Master Plan, which is a work in progress, at a special open house at the Princeton Public Library. The open house will run from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Princeton Public Library’s Community Room, officials said. The library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.
A. Rice Lyons, 93
A. Rice Lyons, 93, of Princeton died peacefully in her home on October 31, 2022. She was born Hannah Rice on July 4, 1929, in Brooklyn to Morris Rice (a shortening of Reiser when he came through Ellis Island) and Lena (Rothman) Rice, and was the only child of their marriage, though she had several half-sisters. She was not called Hannah as a child, and was registered in school as Anita, learning only as a teenager that Anita was not her birth name. She was called Rice as a first name starting in junior high, where all the kids were known by their last names. That stuck permanently for her.
Burlington County encourages school and community groups to participate in recycling challenge
Burlington County is partnering with the Trex Company to make it easier for local schools and community groups to recycle plastic film products. Schools and community groups collecting plastic bags and film as part of Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge can now use Burlington County’s Robert C. Shinn Jr. Recycling Center in Westampton as a convenient drop-off location, according to a press release through Burlington County.
Nine students from Edison, Woodbridge named Class of 2023 Governors STEM Scholars
The Governor’s STEM Scholars has named seven Edison students and two Woodbridge students to its 2023 Scholars class. Emelin Almanzar, Reva Amritkar, Liv Chung, Sriya Ghankot, Supraj Gunda, Atharva Inamdar, Devam Mondal, Anas Owais, and Diya Shah are part of a 2023 Scholars class that consists of 128 scholars from 20 counties across the state.
News Transcript Datebook, Nov. 23
• The Monmouth County Park System will host Under the Winter Stars on Dec. 1 from 7-8 p.m. at the Sunnyside Equestrian Center, Lincroft. Meet in the Sunnyside Road parking lot. Look for key objects and constellations in the night sky with a park system naturalist. Bring a camp chair and a flashlight. Program may be cancelled due to overcast skies or inclement weather. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
Incumbent school board members to serve on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education
Incumbent school board members Deborah Bronfeld, Susan Kanter and Dafna Kendal have earned enough votes in the November school board election to keep their seats on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education. Kanter was the top vote-getter with 4,936 votes, followed by Kendal with 4,591 votes and Bronfeld, who...
Tri-Town News Datebook, Nov. 23
• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Creative Arts Center Exhibit and Sale on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft. Celebrate the original artwork of the center’s students and instructors during this exhibit and sale. Admission and parking are free. Details: 732-842-4000.
HomeFront panel to discuss what poverty, homelessness looks like in 2022
What do poverty and homelessness look like in 2022? What can be done to help the working poor and the homeless?. HomeFront is holding a panel discussion Dec. 1 to answer those questions and to explain how it helps families break out of the cycle of poverty. It will be held at Labyrinth Books at 122 Nassau St. in Princeton at 6 p.m.
Pirone Lambros, Sacks earn enough votes for another term on the Princeton Council
Incumbent Princeton Council members Michelle Pirone Lambros and Mia Sacks have been re-elected to their second terms on the governing body in the November general election. Pirone Lambros and Sacks ran unopposed for two seats on the Princeton Council. The two Democrats will serve a three-year term on the council.
Lawrence Township Zoning Board to hear use variance application for assisted living facility on historic William Gulick House property
Fourth time may be the charm as Care One Management Inc. has filed a use variance application again. This time to build a 170-bed assisted living facility at the historic William Gulick House on the corner of Route 206 and Province Line Road. The Lawrence Township Zoning Board of Adjustment...
Princeton University’s former Court Club eating club set to move across the street
Princeton University is in the midst of its house-moving project to preserve three Victorian houses. A house at 110 Prospect Ave. has successfully been moved to the back yard of the two houses next door at 114 Prospect Ave. and 116 Prospect Ave. making room for the former Court Club eating club building across the street at 91 Prospect Ave. to be moved to that site.
Updated 2022 General Election Preliminary Results – East Brunswick, Jamesburg, South River, and Spotswood
MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The preliminary results are in for the 2022 General Election. Below are the current results for elections in East Brunswick, Jamesburg, South River, and Spotswood. Results are as of press time on Nov. 15. Tallies will continue to be updated as mail-in ballots are counted. Election...
Two East Brunswick High School students named Class of 2023 Governors STEM Scholars
The Governor’s STEM Scholars has named two East Brunswick High School students to its 2023 Scholars class. Krithik Ashokkumar and Megan Tseng are part of a 2023 Scholars class that consists of 128 scholars from 20 counties across the state. Students of color make up 83% of this year’s...
Two more entities seeking cannabis business licenses in Red Bank
RED BANK — Members of the Red Bank Borough Council have passed two resolutions which acknowledge that entities known as Divine Garden, LLC, and 918 RB, LLC, have each proposed operating a permitted cannabis business in town. The resolutions acknowledge that Divine Garden, LLC’s, and 918 RB, LLC’s, proposals...
Democrats take hold of seats on Hightstown Borough Council
Incumbent Hightstown Borough Councilman Joshua Jackson and his running mate, Todd Frantz, have been elected to the Hightstown Borough Council in the November general election. Jackson and Frantz, who are Democrats, ran unopposed for a three-year term on the Hightstown Borough Council. Jackson received 1,131 votes and Frantz earned 1,098...
Princeton officials ‘shine a light’ on domestic violence; declare Dec. 5 as Communities of Light Day
Seeking to “shine a light” on domestic violence, Princeton officials are urging residents to buy luminary kits to place along their sidewalks and driveways at dusk Dec. 5 in support of Womanspace’s annual Communities of Light project. Princeton Mayor Mark Freda issued a proclamation declaring Dec. 5...
