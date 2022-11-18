Odin is a 2-year-old male Terrier mix who must be neutered before he is adopted. He was brought to PAHS by county animal control and no owner reclaimed him. Odin is just precious! He has a medium length wiry coat that is brown with white markings. Odin weighs 30 pounds so he is just about the perfect size to fit in anywhere. He is a loving and sweet little guy. Odin is also quite well behaved and calm. He is super friendly–never meets a stranger. Odin would love to be in a home with children and/or other dogs. He would be a perfect companion dog for anyone who needs a loyal and devoted friend. Odin is just perfect!

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO