sylacauganews.com
Meat Depot now serving customers in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Birmingham-based supermarket chain Fresh Value recently opened a grocery store affiliate named Meat Depot at the former Sav-a-Lot location in the Ogletree Plaza Shopping Center in Sylacauga. The fresh meat, produce, and dairy grocery store opened its doors on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “We are looking forward...
WSFA
2022 Turkey Day Classic events, parade information
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Turkey Day Classic is approaching fast!. Ahead of the big game are several events and the parade. While events have been ongoing this week, you still have a chance to join in on the fun. Tuesday at The Nest, a 10-Year After Hours reception will...
Santa, Alpacas & Friends in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, November 26th Blackberry Hill Alpacas Weddings & Events will host their annual Santa, Alpacas & Friends. This event runs from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Christmas Village and Pop-Up Shop in Anniston
Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston is hosting a Christmas Village and PopUp Shop at 1118 Noble Street on Friday, December 2nd from 6pm till 9pm; Saturday, December 3rd from 12pm till 6pm; Monday, December 5th from 6pm till 9pm; and during the Downtown Anniston Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 6th from 5pm till 9pm.
Local church hosts a Thanksgiving giveaway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Following the pandemic and record high inflation, one local church is doing everything they can to help ease the burden this holiday season. The Thanksgiving giveaway hosted by House of Hope, an outreach ministry of the Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church, allowed the community to pick up new clothes, shoes, and meal […]
Food Truck Festival in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On November 20th, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm come enjoy a taste of local food trucks at the Anniston meeting center, 1615 Noble Street, Anniston. This event has free entry. There will be wings, hibachi, burgers, fries, sweets, tacos, BBQ, and many other selections.
elmoreautauganews.com
PAHS Pet of the Week is Odin! Precious with a Wiry Coat, he is a Loving Little Guy
Odin is a 2-year-old male Terrier mix who must be neutered before he is adopted. He was brought to PAHS by county animal control and no owner reclaimed him. Odin is just precious! He has a medium length wiry coat that is brown with white markings. Odin weighs 30 pounds so he is just about the perfect size to fit in anywhere. He is a loving and sweet little guy. Odin is also quite well behaved and calm. He is super friendly–never meets a stranger. Odin would love to be in a home with children and/or other dogs. He would be a perfect companion dog for anyone who needs a loyal and devoted friend. Odin is just perfect!
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society overcrowded amid inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some animal shelters across the country are filling up with pets amid inflation. “Dog food and those things have gone up in price,” said Steven Tears, executive director of the Montgomery Humane Society. “Vet care is more expensive, it is for us, so it has to be in the home environment.”
Slavery’s ghost haunts Alabama cotton gin factory’s transformation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — There’s no painless way to explain the history of a massive brick structure being renovated into apartments in this central Alabama city — a factory that played a key role in the expansion of slavery before the Civil War. Dating back to the 1830s, the labor of enslaved Black people helped […]
WSFA
No big shots of cold loom through early December
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What started out as a very warm month is now officially below normal in Montgomery. Not by much, but through November 20th we are 0.7° below normal. That’s due to a remarkably chilly stretch of weather that began back on the12th. Every single day...
WSFA
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
WSFA
First Alert: Warmer, then wetter later this week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lengthy period of below normal temperatures has dominated the Southeast as of late... both afternoon highs and early morning lows have been well below where they should be by November standards, but this week might be a bit different. Near normal temperatures are expected as we start the process of warming back up. Sunshine will be abundant at times, but there will be a good bit of cloud coverage, too; along with some extra moisture could come a couple of scattered showers.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 11/14/2022 to 11/20/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 11/14/2022 to 11/20/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 879 calls for service. There were 72 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 68 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were two felony arrests. There were 14 misdemeanor arrests. There were 20 traffic accidents, 230 traffic stops, and 70 traffic citations. 14 warrants were served. There were five animals picked up and zero animal related citations issued.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Prepare for a stirring experience at Alabama’s Legacy Museum
A museum that can take one on a journey that’s eye-opening but also may be emotionally painful is a museum worthy of return visits and bringing others along. The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, is one such place. Focusing on the legacy of slavery in the United States, the museum explores the transatlantic slave trade and its impact on the North and coastal American communities as well as the domestic slave trade and Reconstruction.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Emergency Missing Child Alert for four Sylacauga children has been cancelled. According to police, all four children have been safely located in Clayton County, Georgia. ORIGINAL: The father of four missing children from Sylacauga has been taken into custody but officials say they...
WSFA
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured. According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Jury hands Auburn professor $646,000, finds university punished him over critique of football program
A five-year-long lawsuit resolved last week when an Alabama jury found that an Auburn professor was unfairly targeted after he complained about the high concentration of athletes in the school’s public administration program. An Alabama jury awarded Michael Stern $645,837 in damages, finding after a two-week trial that Stern’s...
WSFA
Newly hired Calera police officer seriously injured in pursuit on I-65
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera police officer suffered serious injuries after a high speed pursuit early Monday morning according to the Calera Police Chief. Chief Hyche says the injuries are not life threatening but will require surgery. The chase started in Vestavia and continued on I-65 into Chilton Co....
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: The Crimson Tide are supposed to win, but beware of Iron Bowl's unexpected
Alabama has other football rivalries, great ones in fact. Tennessee is incredible. Ole Miss is always memorable, even if the Crimson Tide always win. LSU is always a dogfight between 2 programs gunning for the same thing. Don’t forget about Florida. And the neighboring one with Georgia, which we were...
