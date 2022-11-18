JFK captures first football playoff win in school history with 30-0 win over Hannan

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The John F. Kennedy High School (JFK) football team produced a 30-0 shutout on Hannan High School Thursday night at Pan American Stadium in the regional round of the Division II select high school football playoffs.

It was the first football playoff win in JFK school history.

