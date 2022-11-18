ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Phenix City Intermediate School’s new facility celebrated with ribbon cutting

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) —On Thursday, a crowd gathered in the new band room at Phenix City Intermediate School to celebrate its new facility with speeches and a ribbon cutting.

The building now has 14,000 square feet of classroom space, according to a press release published before the event. New additions to the school include a band room with offices, rehearsal space and storage. There are also eight new classrooms. Four of these are general education classrooms that will house Accelerated Academy students. The other four will serve as self-contained special education classrooms. A physical therapy and occupational room, a speech therapy office and a gallery for displaying student artwork have also been added.

“[W]e’re excited to welcome you to the grand opening of this fabulous facility,” said Principal Shawn Taylor. “We’re very, very excited about the opportunities that it presents us, especially if you take a look at this band facility. Probably one of the nicest in the state of Alabama, especially from a middle school perspective.”

Above is the new band room.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Seldon recognized prominent guests in the room such as Board Chair Yolaunda Daniel, Board Vice Chair Katrina Collier-Long, Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe, Architect Scott Holmes, East Alabama Chamber of Commerce President Dennis Beson and others.

“Once again, for all of our parents and students, we appreciate your attendance for this momentous occasion,” he said. “We don’t take this lightly with all that we do. This always marks another step in the process, another step forward and progression for Phenix City Schools.”

Daniel shared a few remarks.

“We always have our students and our faculty and staff in mind anytime we do something,” she said. “And I just want to reiterate that. So today’s ceremony highlights, it is a tangible reminder, a reminder of our vision, which is to pursue excellence on behalf of every student in every school.”

Lowe said that any time there is growth, it’s an indication that the right things have taken place.

“But it’s also indicative that our community is growing, which is indicative to our school system,” he said. “So I’m very proud of that.”

He said one can’t achieve a vision without having virtues such as “right leadership,” character and integrity.

“And it has been proven because we’re here today celebrating this that we have those virtues as a community,” he said.

Seldon called school board members, city officials and principal Taylor to hold and cut the ribbon.

After the ribbon was cut, guests toured the facility.

The new facility was designed by Scott Holmes of Hecht Burdeshaw Architects Inc., according to the press release. Ashley Lind served as project manager, and Whatley Construction served as the general contractor.

The new building costed for $3.6 million and was approved by the Phenix City Board of Education. Future plans for the campus include a large, fenced-in playground area for special education students.

