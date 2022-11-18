Read full article on original website
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Johnson City Press
Bucs set to host Appalachian State
East Tennessee State’s basketball team is home for Thanksgiving, but before the Bucs can celebrate their blessings, they have a little business to handle. ETSU plays host to Appalachian State on Wednesday and Bucs coach Desmond Oliver is expecting a physical game.
Johnson City Press
West Ridge notches first win to open annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic
BLUFF CITY — Leading by only two at halftime, South Greene came out of the locker room with an impressive stretch and pulled away for a 56-46 win over Science Hill in Monday action at the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome at Sullivan East High School.
Johnson City Press
ETSU women roll over Morehead State for fourth straight win
The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team crashed the boards and crushed the hopes of Morehead State in Sunday’s game at Brooks Gym. With a plus-20 rebounding advantage, including eight more offensive boards, the Bucs captured a 54-35 victory in the non-conference matchup. They got out to an 6-0 lead and led the rest of the way.
Johnson City Press
Quarles vows to ‘keep this from happening again’
As the worst football season in his career comes to an end, East Tennessee State coach George Quarles says he is reminded of a time when things seemed just as low. Back in 2000, Maryville High School lost the first four games of Quarles’ second season as a head coach. The Rebels won their next 11 games and a state championship, one of 11 state titles on Quarles’ resume. He said he often thinks of those days when things aren’t going well.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Food City Thanksgiving Classic, Day 1
The Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East tipped off a week of high school basketball action in the region. Monday's winners in Bluff City included the girls from West Ridge, 70-58 over Volunteer, and South Greene, 56-46 over Science Hill.
Johnson City Press
Cavaliers hold off Eagles to stay unbeaten
WISE — Virginia-Wise used a 17-7 run over the final 6:30 of the game Tuesday to pull away to a 73-61 nonconference men's basketball win over Alice Lloyd at the Prior Convocation Center. The Cavs (5-0) are off to their best start in 20 years.
Johnson City Press
Boone's Scott headlines All-Tough Guy team
High school football is not a sport for the timid, and winning games is more likely associated with both mental and physical toughness. Each year, the Johnson City Press and Times News pick a group of players who earned their stripes by way of toughness, hard work, and simply playing a difficult game in a determined and never-let-up way.
Johnson City Press
ETSU football players enter transfer portal
The expected defections have begun for the East Tennessee State football team following a difficult season. At least three starters — linebacker Chandler Martin, kicker Tyler Keltner and offensive lineman Trevon Matthews — will be leaving the program. The three announced their decisions to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal via Twitter.
Johnson City Press
ETSU second in state for CPA honor
East Tennessee State University accounting students have a long history of success in the classroom and the workplace. A new analysis confirms it. The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy ranks ETSU No. 2 in the state and second only to Vanderbilt University for CPA first-time exam takers’ pass rate. The CPA, short for certified public accountant, exam confirms an accountant’s skills in many areas, including taxation and auditing.
Johnson City Press
Pine Oaks golf course sees revenue growth
Pine Oaks golf course is on the upswing. According to the city, the course saw a 4% increase in holes played this year — amounting to a 9% increase in revenue. Golf Manager Bryan Bentley shared those numbers with Johnson City’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at a recent meeting. Rounds played and revenue have increased annually at Pine Oaks, which is operated through Johnson City’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Board of Education gives approval for acquisition of Hampton property for vocational training
ELIZABETHTON — One day after the Carter County Commission voted to transfer $500,000 from the county’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for the purchase of a 5,200-square-foot building on 5 acres of property in Hampton, the Carter County Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase on on Tuesday.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 23
Nov. 23, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported several brief news accounts of local residents, who were mainly from Erwin. Among those accounts was information that “Miss Pauline Prichard is ill at the Appalachian Hospital.”. “Miss Ada Evans will return today from Big Stone Gap,...
Johnson City Press
Hillman, eight-year MLB veteran, dies at 95
Dave Hillman, a longtime Kingsport resident who played eight seasons in the major leagues with four teams, died Sunday. He was 95. The Dungannon, Virginia, native was the oldest living member of both the 1962 New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. A right-handed pitcher who also batted right handed, he never played high school or college baseball. He didn’t play organized baseball until a 21-month stint in the Air Force.
Johnson City Press
Pennington Gap on ice – town hosts ice skating through Jan. 15
PENNINGTON GAP – The holidays are on ice in Lee County. If you’re looking for something to do besides work through day two of Thanksgiving leftovers, Pennington Gap will have the grand opening of its holiday ice skating rink at Leeman Field Friday at 4 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals State Park offers calorie burner for day after Thanksgiving
ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee State Parks are offering everyone a chance to burn off a few calories on the day after Thanksgiving with guided hikes on park trails. Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is offering one of these free guided hikes, but preregistration is required. Park staff will lead this...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Commission will vote on assisting the University of Tennessee Extension Office in obtaining new property
ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County University of Tennessee Extension Office submitted a request to the Hawkins County Commission to cover the rental cost for a building that would be used by 4-H and to support the community. The Hawkins County Commission Public Buildings Committee met on Nov. 3 to hear...
Johnson City Press
Christmas at the Carter Mansion takes place Dec. 2-3
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again be offering the chance to experience a little 18th-century Christmas. The park will be presenting Christmas at the Carter Mansion on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Join the Carter Family and their friends for a glimpse into a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year. The devout Puritans of Massachusetts did not approve of worldly celebrations at Christmas and outlawed the holiday festivities. But the Carters were from the more Anglican colony of Virginia and reveled in the holiday, as did most of the more humble migrants to the frontier.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough goes evergreen this holiday season
Most of the leaves are gone for the season, but downtown Jonesborough is going evergreen this fall. Starting Saturday, the smell of fir will greet visitors both indoors and out in Tennessee’s oldest town.
Johnson City Press
Symphony of the Mountains to perform 'Down by the Fireside'
KINGSPORT - The Symphony of the Mountains plans to bring a fireside treat in two weeks. The Symphony of the Mountains announced Friday that it will hold a holiday concert, named “Down by the Fireside,” on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Kingsport.
Johnson City Press
Cutting and filling – Project Intersection sites coming together
NORTON – Just over two years ago, Project Intersection got off to a public bang with the demolition of a longtime highwall overlooking Wise County’s two major highways. As 2022 nears its end, the five-locality joint project to attract new businesses to the region is closing in on its immediate goal, according to LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority Coordinator Craig Seaver.
