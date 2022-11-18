ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

The Myrtle Beach area has the second tallest building in SC, but wins for most floors

By Adam Benson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nav1Y_0jFj24g400

South Carolina’s second tallest building soars over the Atlantic Ocean in Horry County’s northern end. Its luxury condos can cost more than $1 million. Here’s all you need to know about Margate Tower.

What is the tallest building in South Carolina?

At 329 feet, the 29-story tower of Margate Tower is just 20 feet shorter than the Capitol Center, an office complex in downtown Columbia that opened in 1987.

Margate Tower does hold the distinction of having more above-ground stories than any building in the state. When it comes tall structures, a pair of industrial towers in Goose Creek and Abbeville have the honor of being higher than any other facility in the Palmetto State.

Margate is also significantly taller than the region’s second biggest building — the 257-foot Ocean 22, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club property.

Margate is part of Kingston Resorts and is not only one of South Carolina’s tallest buildings but among the largest oceanfront high rises on the East Coast.

Margate Tower is known for its luxury living

Since opening in 2004, Margate Tower’s condominiums regularly list and sell for $500,000 or more. Its units are between 1,800 and 2,700 square feet and featured vaulted ceilings, oceanfront balconies.

It’s located inside a gated complex near Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach

