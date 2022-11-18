Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Tesla's early moves in the EV space should continue to pay off for years to come. Amazon's reach in e-commerce, cloud computing, and advertising shouldn't be overlooked. Apple is a tech behemoth that continues to put up impressive results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Accounting for the sale of its wine business, Altria’s revenue net of excise taxes edged higher. An earnings rise helped the tobacco company keep its dividend payout ratio within its target. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why You Should Buy the Dip on This Cruise Line Stock
Demand remains high for Norwegian's cruises despite price hikes. Inflation and geopolitical tensions have dragged heavily on operations. But 2023 bookings are on pace with pre-pandemic 2019 levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
A New Tailwind Emerges for Nvidia Stock -- Share Repurchases
Nvidia has returned over $8.8 billion to shareholders via share repurchases so far this year. The company is using excess cash on its balance sheet to repurchase shares, but a rebound in profits could be coming next year. If Nvidia returns to growth, its share repurchases could pay off handsomely...
Motley Fool
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands
The digital advertising space is being pinched by today's macroeconomic climate -- but you wouldn't know it to look at The Trade Desk's rising results. Shockwave Medical has a monopoly in the intravenous lithotripsy device niche, and there appears to be a growth market for that type of treatment. Now...
Motley Fool
S&P 500 Investors Have Lost Billions on Tesla Stock
Tesla got added to the S&P 500 almost two years ago. Its stock is down over that period, compared with modest gains for the index. Index fund investors run similar risks every time a company gets named to be an index constituent. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Down 33% Year to Date, Is Alphabet Stock a Buy Now?
Alphabet is facing competitive threats from Amazon, Microsoft, and TikTok. Still, the digital ad market is set to nearly double in size over the next five years. And the industry leader's shares are currently on sale. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks That Are Screaming Buys
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is comprised of 30 mature businesses, most of which pay a dividend. Three high-yield Dow stocks are head and shoulders above their peers and begging to be bought. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Should You Sell Zoom Video Communications Stock?
Shares of Zoom Video Communications fell after the company reported fiscal third-quarter earnings on Nov. 21, 2022. Management lowered its forward-looking revenue forecast, citing foreign exchange challenges. Zoom's revenue mix is shifting away from small businesses and toward large enterprise clients. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
5 Best Small and Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, Microsoft, Olo Inc., and Wingstop. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Domino's Pizza, Microsoft, NetApp, Olo Inc., Starbucks, and Wingstop. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short January 2023 $92.50 puts on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation
Both Coca-Cola Company and Costco Wholesale beat the S&P 500 for the majority of 2022. Coca-Cola continues to dominate in the soda space with expansion into alcoholic beverage and similar markets. Costco's operating advantages allow it to keep prices low, all while growing revenues and opening new locations. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now
High oil and gas prices mean energy stocks are up big in 2022 while the rest of the market suffers. The industry enjoyed record profits and cash flow, paid down debt, and rewarded shareholders with juicy dividends. Energy companies are also investing in carbon-capture technology, going after a potentially huge...
Motley Fool
Worried About Amazon? Buy This Fast-Growing Stock Instead
Amazon is facing a tough situation in 2023 where a weakening economy could mean worsening sales growth. A healthcare company that can provide investors with more promising growth potential is Hims & Hers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Still Below $20,000?
It's been a hard year for crypto, and many investors are growing more skeptical. However, with prices at record lows, now could be a smart buying opportunity. There are a few important things to consider before you invest. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?
LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. The stock’s valuation isn’t prohibitively expensive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy for 2023 (And It's Not Even Close)
The fallout from the FTX scandal has rocked the crypto world. While there are many bad actors out there, there are still many cryptocurrencies with long-term viability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Things You Shouldn't Do If the Stock Market Crashes
Don't be stubborn about a company's valuation or business -- sometimes a crash shows fundamental flaws we couldn't see in good times. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Surge in the Wake of the FTX Meltdown
Decentralized exchanges exhibit all of the qualities that make blockchains so special. Uniswap is one of the most well-known decentralized exchanges and could benefit from an influx of traders. SushiSwap could be the next big-time decentralized exchange due to its variety of unique features. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Here Are All 19 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began
Since becoming CEO in 1965, Buffett's company has outpaced the S&P 500's total return, including dividends, by a factor of 120. Thanks to 13F filings and Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly reports, investors can easily track the Oracle of Omaha's buying and selling activity. Buffett and his investment team have pressed the...
Comments / 0