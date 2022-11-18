ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time

The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
Tribes in the Colorado River Basin are fighting for their water. States wish they wouldn’t.

This story was published in partnership with High Country News. In early November, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case brought by the Navajo Nation that could have far-reaching impacts on tribal water rights in the Colorado River Basin. In its suit, the Navajo Nation argues that the Department of Interior has a responsibility, grounded in treaty law, to protect future access to water from the Colorado River. Several states and water districts have filed petitions opposing the tribe, stating that the river is “already fully allocated.”
'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
Dangerous Cities in New Mexico

New Mexico has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Great Seal of the State of New Mexico, USA.By U.S. Government - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought

SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
Lake Mead’s Dire Situation May Be Getting Much Worse: Here’s Why

As operations halted at one of Spain’s largest hydropower plants due to drought-stricken conditions, it highlights an ongoing problem at Nevada’s Lake Mead. According to Bloomberg, the Spanish electric utility company Endesa SA has shut down its facility after its water levels receded below 23 percent. This is below the minimum to produce electricity. The plant first opened in 1966 and, up until now, has never stopped operations.
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks

With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
Sixth set of human remains found in Lake Mead this year

More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, the sixth set discovered this year.The United States’ largest reservoir has dropped to a record low due to intense and persistent drought conditions in the West, revealing long-hidden corners of the lakebed.Divers spotted what appeared to be a human bone on 17 October and officials subsequently confirmed it human remains, a representative for Lake Mead National Recreation Area told The Independent in a statement.The bones were found in the Callville Bay area of the lake, and no foul play is suspected at this time, the statement added.The new discovery means...
Montana Makes The Top 10 For This Horrific Crime

Montana is one of the least populated states in the country with just over a million people. When you think of Montana, you probably don't think of a state that cracks the Top 10 in one of the most horrific criminal acts that a person can experience, but according to new data, that seems to be the case.
