Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time
The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
Oct 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. government warned on Friday that it may impose water supply cuts on California, Arizona and Nevada to protect the Colorado River and its two main reservoirs from overuse, drought and climate change.
This story was published in partnership with High Country News. In early November, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case brought by the Navajo Nation that could have far-reaching impacts on tribal water rights in the Colorado River Basin. In its suit, the Navajo Nation argues that the Department of Interior has a responsibility, grounded in treaty law, to protect future access to water from the Colorado River. Several states and water districts have filed petitions opposing the tribe, stating that the river is “already fully allocated.”
Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
Sam Vedvei used his deep knowledge of deer movement from a lifetime of hunting his family farm to knock down a South Dakota slammer on October 18. He tagged the heavy-racked 17-pointer with only 15 minutes of shooting light remaining. The nontypical 8 x 9 green scores just over 200 inches.
New Mexico has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Great Seal of the State of New Mexico, USA.By U.S. Government - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
Water levels at a hydropower plant in Spain have now reached below the 23 percent needed to produce electricity, due to a severe, prolonged drought.
As operations halted at one of Spain’s largest hydropower plants due to drought-stricken conditions, it highlights an ongoing problem at Nevada’s Lake Mead. According to Bloomberg, the Spanish electric utility company Endesa SA has shut down its facility after its water levels receded below 23 percent. This is below the minimum to produce electricity. The plant first opened in 1966 and, up until now, has never stopped operations.
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed a new motion hoping to stop the wolf season in Montana, where hunters have already killed 55. The groups say the state is failing to protect wolves in Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks.
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Arizona witness at Gila Bend reported watching and photographing a bright fireball-shaped light while flying at 7,500 feet at about 11:20 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Mark Ronchetti, who resigned as chief meteorologist at KRQE Albuquerque last year to run for New Mexico governor, has lost the race. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Democratic incumbent, has retained her post. The NY Times, citing the Associated Press, has the race at 51.8% to Grisham and 45.7% to Ronchetti,...
NEW YORK — Five tourists who were trapped some 200 feet underground at Arizona's Grand Canyon Caverns for more than 24 hours due an elevator malfunction have since been rescued, authorities said. "All subjects were safely removed at approximately 7:30 p.m. last night and were all in good condition,"...
Snow, heavy in spots, will blanket parts of the West into Wednesday night. A strong snowstorm is then expected to develop in the Northern Plains. Blizzard conditions are expected in parts of the Dakotas and northern Minnesota. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
Montanans, myself included, really enjoy our time at the lake. Some like to fish, swim, boat, or even go out on a canoe or kayak. Of course, it's getting to be that time of year when going to the lake is just going to be too cold, but I've got to know if the largest lake in the Treasure State is as clear as many people on Twitter make it out to be.
More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, the sixth set discovered this year.The United States’ largest reservoir has dropped to a record low due to intense and persistent drought conditions in the West, revealing long-hidden corners of the lakebed.Divers spotted what appeared to be a human bone on 17 October and officials subsequently confirmed it human remains, a representative for Lake Mead National Recreation Area told The Independent in a statement.The bones were found in the Callville Bay area of the lake, and no foul play is suspected at this time, the statement added.The new discovery means...
Montana is one of the least populated states in the country with just over a million people. When you think of Montana, you probably don't think of a state that cracks the Top 10 in one of the most horrific criminal acts that a person can experience, but according to new data, that seems to be the case.
