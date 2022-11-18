Read full article on original website
Moment England players take the knee ahead of opening World Cup fixture against Iran
England players took the knee ahead of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of kick-off in Qatar, saying it’s what the players stand for.“We have discussed taking the knee, we feel we should,” Southgate said.“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time.”While players took the knee, the Football Association confirmed that captain Harry Kane would not be wearing the OneLove armband during the fixture, due to Fifa’s threats of “sporting” sanctions.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Iran: Team will take the knee before World Cup games, Southgate saysIran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against England‘Psychic’ alpaca predicts winner of England’s World Cup group fixtures
"Game's gone!" – Fans notice strange detail on the referee's shirt during England vs Iran
Many World Cup fans have been left stunned by a strange and apparently new addition to the referees' shirts for Qatar 2022 – including the man in charge for England's 6-2 win against Iran in their opening game. Brazilian Raphael Claus, who oversaw the Three Lions' first fixture, infuriated...
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he wants to 'checkmate' Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping he can 'checkmate' Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate at the World Cup.
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo mutually terminates Man Utd contract
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is released by Man Utd.
Journalist refused entry into stadium for Wales vs USA because he was wearing a rainbow t-shirt
The American broadcaster eventually managed to make it past security with the t-shirt still on
Ecuador got screwed out of a goal at the World Cup and Twitter thinks FIFA rigged it
Soccer fans bore witness to the first bad call of the World Cup 2022, and are calling out FIFA for rigging the event based on how horribly Ecuador was screwed over. Has the World Cup actually started if we haven’t seen a bad call that makes everyone on Earth question FIFA?
Maluma Walked Out Of A World Cup Interview After Being Asked About Qatar Human Rights Violations
"This is what people say — this is what people think."
World Cup 2022: Ecuador fan goes viral for taunting Qatar with 'bribery' gestures
Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 in World Cup 2022's opener – but one South American found himself in an altercation with home fans. World Cup 2022 has begun with Ecuador beating Qatar – and one fan of the South American nation has used the occasion to taunt the opposition fans about how they won the hosting rights.
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Anthony Martial Involved In Bust Up With Manchester United Teammate
Erik ten Hag could be set for another Manchester United headache as Anthony Martial is involved in training session bust up.
United States vs Wales - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the World Cup meeting between the United States and Wales in Group B, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Manchester City to confirm new Pep Guardiola contract
Manchester City are set to announce that Pep Guardiola has finalised a new contract with the club, 90min understands.
Cristiano Ronaldo on timing of bombshell interview: 'I talk when I want to'
Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed his controversial interview ahead of Portugal's World Cup opener.
Tottenham offered rival goalkeepers in search for Hugo Lloris successor
Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to evaluate potential long-term replacements to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, with a number of Premier League stoppers on their radar, 90min understands.
World Cup 2002: Robbie Keane cartwheels into Irish folklore
World Cup 2002: Robbie Keane cartwheels into Irish folklore.
Qatar manager Felix Sanchez addresses fan exodus at World Cup opening game
Qatar manager Felix Sanchez addresses fan exodus at World Cup opening game.
Portugal vs Ghana - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Group H clash between Portugal and Ghana including team news, lineups & predictions.
Gareth Southgate's England lineup leaked ahead of Iran clash
England's lineup to face Iran in their opening World Cup Group B game has been leaked.
Glazers release statement confirming potential sale of Man Utd
The Manchester United owners have confirmed the club are exploring the possibility of selling the club.
Why is there so much injury-time at the World Cup?
Why there's so much time being added on at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
