England players took the knee ahead of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of kick-off in Qatar, saying it’s what the players stand for.“We have discussed taking the knee, we feel we should,” Southgate said.“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time.”While players took the knee, the Football Association confirmed that captain Harry Kane would not be wearing the OneLove armband during the fixture, due to Fifa’s threats of “sporting” sanctions.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Iran: Team will take the knee before World Cup games, Southgate saysIran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against England‘Psychic’ alpaca predicts winner of England’s World Cup group fixtures

1 DAY AGO