Images of the Orion Constellation tell a tale of death and dust
The Orion Nebula, housed within the Orion constellation, is a hubbub of stars being birthed, living, and dying. Now, NASA has combined images from three different telescopes, and they tell quite the story. As you peer into the images, you can see the voids left behind by massive, unseen stars, as well as hot spots where newer stars are currently forming.
KEDM
'Sunny Makes Money': India installs a record volume of solar power in 2022
MUMBAI, India – It's smog season in India, when industrial and vehicular emissions mix with crop-burning smoke, and winter temperatures pull a huge sooty cloud down over much of the country. But through the haze, there are twinkling signs of hope popping up on rooftops across India's sprawling megacities:...
