SignalsAZ
Exciting New Neighborhood Coming to Prescott Valley: Result of Positive Collaboration and Involvement from the Community
Prescott Valley’s community builder Fain Signature Group has announced that a new housing project “Parson’s Preserve” will be coming to the region. The design of the project is a direct result of the Town of Prescott Valley’s Mayor, Council and residents working with the community builder through a 2.5-year collaborative process.
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona not scheduled to get high-speed internet boost anytime soon
Cornville and Rimrock are on track to receive upgraded broadband internet access by October 2023 — but Sedona, Cottonwood and Camp Verde are not. As part of the Yavapai County Broadband Initiative, the county has committed $20 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to constructing a fiber-optic network that will provide high-speed internet to unserved or underserved areas. So far, the county has awarded two contracts for network expansion.
fox10phoenix.com
SRP herds fish from Phoenix area canal
The fish herding is an annual project, and it is done before the annual dry-out that is done in order to make room for maintenance work. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
azbex.com
New Phoenix Rising Temp Stadium Approved
Plans for a new temporary soccer stadium for Phoenix Rising FC have advanced with the Phoenix City Council’s 8-0 vote to approve an approximately 10-acre site at 38th and Washington Street. The plan calls for the construction of a new stadium and associated facilities on Phoenix Sky Harbor International...
What's the most likely time to get hit on Arizona roads? The answer may surprise you
ARIZONA, USA — Every day, bumper-to-bumper traffic seems to be accompanied by sirens. It can feel like that all the time on Arizona roadways, but the worst time is during the evening rush hour. In Arizona, rush hour actually lasts three hours. The 3 p.m., 4 p.m., and 5...
SignalsAZ
Thanksgiving Closures for Flagstaff and Sedona
With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. City administrative offices and operations will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving...
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollars
This week the Phoenix-based nonprofit, Read Better Be Better (RBBB) was awarded a $250,000 grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation for its afterschool reading comprehension program. It was the latest in a long list of donations from one of Phoenix's most generous people.
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
Arizona town looks for solutions amid Western water crisis
Drive just North of Scottsdale, Arizona, and you'll find a loose grid of dirt roads known as the Rio Verde Foothills. It's home to around 2,000 families drawn to rustic desert beauty and the freedom of living outside the city limits, but the town is about to become a symbol of the West's growing water crisis.
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
East Valley Tribune
More questions surround Rio Verde water proposal
Amid conflicting statements about Dynamite Water’s 100% guarantee to provide hauled water to Rio Verde Foothills, company owner Damon Bruns declined to let the press cover his presentation to affected homeowners. Bruns would not allow the press in the meeting Nov. 10 for his presentation on how he can...
fox10phoenix.com
Lake Mead mysteries, Arizona snowplows, animal antics: This week's heartwarming, unusual headlines
PHOENIX - From a mother's cancer-free reveal to the secrets that lie underneath Lake Mead, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and unusual stories from Nov. 12-18 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
AZFamily
Pinal County searching for murder suspect
American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII. American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. Ford comes through with $20K donation to The Salvation Army!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. While Tess Rafols was...
santansun.com
Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler
Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
knau.org
Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1
Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
KTAR.com
Arizona Game and Fish asks hunters to bring in harvested deer, elk heads to check for disease
PHOENIX — Chronic Wasting Disease is a fatal wildlife nervous system disease that affects deer and elk with no known cure. The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking hunters to bring the heads of their harvested deer and elk to a department office so it can be checked for the disease.
NWF and Arizona DPS responded to 3 car collision
On November 19, 2022, Northwest Fire and the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on Interstate 10 westbound at Twin Peaks.
fox10phoenix.com
Ironman Arizona: Thousands gather in Tempe for event's return
Top athletes battled it out in the East Valley on Nov. 20, as they bike, swim and run a grueling course to cross the finish line, as the Ironman Arizona competition returns to Tempe. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
azbigmedia.com
Here are Arizona’s favorite Thanksgiving side dishes
Turkey Day is only a few weeks away and now that Arizonans have cast their votes in two of the most contentious political races in the country, assuming they’re still not re-counting votes for weeks, it’s time to get behind other Arizona choices — that of their favorite Thanksgiving side dishes.
