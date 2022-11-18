ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

SignalsAZ

Exciting New Neighborhood Coming to Prescott Valley: Result of Positive Collaboration and Involvement from the Community

Prescott Valley’s community builder Fain Signature Group has announced that a new housing project “Parson’s Preserve” will be coming to the region. The design of the project is a direct result of the Town of Prescott Valley’s Mayor, Council and residents working with the community builder through a 2.5-year collaborative process.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Sedona not scheduled to get high-speed internet boost anytime soon

Cornville and Rimrock are on track to receive upgraded broadband internet access by October 2023 — but Sedona, Cottonwood and Camp Verde are not. As part of the Yavapai County Broadband Initiative, the county has committed $20 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to constructing a fiber-optic network that will provide high-speed internet to unserved or underserved areas. So far, the county has awarded two contracts for network expansion.
SEDONA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

SRP herds fish from Phoenix area canal

The fish herding is an annual project, and it is done before the annual dry-out that is done in order to make room for maintenance work. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
azbex.com

New Phoenix Rising Temp Stadium Approved

Plans for a new temporary soccer stadium for Phoenix Rising FC have advanced with the Phoenix City Council’s 8-0 vote to approve an approximately 10-acre site at 38th and Washington Street. The plan calls for the construction of a new stadium and associated facilities on Phoenix Sky Harbor International...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Thanksgiving Closures for Flagstaff and Sedona

With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. City administrative offices and operations will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town

A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
CBS News

Arizona town looks for solutions amid Western water crisis

Drive just North of Scottsdale, Arizona, and you'll find a loose grid of dirt roads known as the Rio Verde Foothills. It's home to around 2,000 families drawn to rustic desert beauty and the freedom of living outside the city limits, but the town is about to become a symbol of the West's growing water crisis.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

More questions surround Rio Verde water proposal

Amid conflicting statements about Dynamite Water’s 100% guarantee to provide hauled water to Rio Verde Foothills, company owner Damon Bruns declined to let the press cover his presentation to affected homeowners. Bruns would not allow the press in the meeting Nov. 10 for his presentation on how he can...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Pinal County searching for murder suspect

American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII. American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. Ford comes through with $20K donation to The Salvation Army!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. While Tess Rafols was...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
santansun.com

Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler

Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
CHANDLER, AZ
knau.org

Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1

Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here are Arizona’s favorite Thanksgiving side dishes

Turkey Day is only a few weeks away and now that Arizonans have cast their votes in two of the most contentious political races in the country, assuming they’re still not re-counting votes for weeks, it’s time to get behind other Arizona choices — that of their favorite Thanksgiving side dishes.
ARIZONA STATE

