Police Arrest 2 Suspects In May 14 Murder In Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police announced Monday they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a man who died May 14 in the city's Mission District. Police said they have arrested two men on suspicion of murder: 19-year-old Julio Noguez, on Sept. 30, and 22-year-old Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, on Nov. 17.
Three People Arrested On Suspicion Of Robbing A Woman Of Her Possessions And Bulldog
PINOLE (BCN) Three suspects have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and weapons crimes as well as the theft of a French bulldog, police in Pinole announced Tuesday. Officers responded Thursday at approximately 12:36 p.m. to a report of a robbery in progress at an apartment in the 500 block of Sunnyview Drive.
Man Arrested In Oakland After Allegedly Kidnapping Biological Daughter
Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public's assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was last seen on Nov. 15 with her biological father, Dupree Gant, according to the statement from police.
'Absolutely a hate crime': Racist banners displayed on Walnut Creek walkway
This is the second instance of racist messages found in Walnut Creek over the past month.
Sheriff's Office Says Phone Scammers Threaten Arrest To Get Money
The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office is warning people about a scam involving phone calls from someone claiming to be from the sheriff's office, saying there's a warrant for their arrest and they will be arrested unless they pay them money. The sheriff's office says on its Facebook page "The Sheriff's...
Antioch Woman Dies In Crash On Bethel Island
BETHEL ISLAND (BCN) An Antioch woman died in a crash early Sunday morning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were told at 2:10 a.m. about the crash just off Sugar Barge Road. Lilith Guentert, 47, was driving a Toyota truck that...
Wednesday Morning News Roundup
A slew of San Francisco officials and business leaders toured around Union Square on Tuesday, after releasing a strategic plan to restore the former downtown shopping destination into a bustling hub once again. The nonprofit Union Square Alliance -- a collective of business owners in the neighborhood's 27-block radius --...
Central Subway, San Francisco's newest Muni line, opens to riders, links Chinatown with SF
You may have noticed San Francisco’s Central Subway under construction at various points over the past 14 years. Well, now it’s done — or done enough to be welcoming folks to hop on board to experience this new crosstown adventure. As a bonus, rides are free when it’s open on weekends from now until January 1.
The story behind most beautiful lobby in San Francisco, 450 Sutter St.
It’s possible if, say, you’re in a mad rush to get a tooth pulled and don’t look up, you could miss it. But if you take a second to glance around in the lobby of 450 Sutter, you’ll see one of the most ornate architectural spaces in San Francisco, hidden in a dentists’ skyscraper a block north of Union Square.
Progressive Sheng Thao wins Oakland mayoral race over moderate Loren Taylor
After two weeks of ballot counting, Sheng Thao is the next mayor of Oakland.
Inside the oldest house in San Francisco's Richmond District, which just hit the market
"There's been a lot of curiosity about this house."
Bay Area restaurateurs, chefs reveal favorite comfort foods and where to find them
When local chefs end their long shifts, they’re often found at other Bay Area restaurants. No, they’re not taking up another shift, but instead they’re in line waiting to grab their favorite comfort dish. With chillier days and even colder nights ahead, SFGATE wanted to know the...
Here’s when it might finally rain again in the Bay Area
Despite unusually warm temperatures, rain is still in the forecast.
Meet the detective who keeps Oakland's Paramount Theatre in mint condition
No matter how many paint dings he patches or seats he repairs, there will always be more to do for David Boysel, curator of the Paramount Theatre.
Why you don't have to show TSA a boarding pass with ID anymore
TSA has made several adjustments to its process since the start of the pandemic.
These cruises from San Francisco are under $100 a day for Black Friday
Check out the deals before the Black Friday sale ends Nov. 30.
Morrissey strikes again at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre
This charming man continues to provoke.
