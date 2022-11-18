ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Police Arrest 2 Suspects In May 14 Murder In Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police announced Monday they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a man who died May 14 in the city's Mission District. Police said they have arrested two men on suspicion of murder: 19-year-old Julio Noguez, on Sept. 30, and 22-year-old Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, on Nov. 17.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Man Arrested In Oakland After Allegedly Kidnapping Biological Daughter

Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public's assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was last seen on Nov. 15 with her biological father, Dupree Gant, according to the statement from police.
OAKLAND, CA
Antioch Woman Dies In Crash On Bethel Island

BETHEL ISLAND (BCN) An Antioch woman died in a crash early Sunday morning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were told at 2:10 a.m. about the crash just off Sugar Barge Road. Lilith Guentert, 47, was driving a Toyota truck that...
ANTIOCH, CA
Wednesday Morning News Roundup

A slew of San Francisco officials and business leaders toured around Union Square on Tuesday, after releasing a strategic plan to restore the former downtown shopping destination into a bustling hub once again. The nonprofit Union Square Alliance -- a collective of business owners in the neighborhood's 27-block radius --...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The story behind most beautiful lobby in San Francisco, 450 Sutter St.

It’s possible if, say, you’re in a mad rush to get a tooth pulled and don’t look up, you could miss it. But if you take a second to glance around in the lobby of 450 Sutter, you’ll see one of the most ornate architectural spaces in San Francisco, hidden in a dentists’ skyscraper a block north of Union Square.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

