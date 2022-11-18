Read full article on original website
New York issues first licenses for legal pot dispensaries
NEW YORK (AP) — New York issued its first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses on Monday, taking a monumental step in establishing a legal — and lucrative — marketplace for recreational marijuana. The licenses approved by the state's Cannabis Control Board were the first of 175 the state...
In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — While LGBTQ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year's midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10% of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ, believed to be a first for any U.S. legislature. The California...
State schools see ‘long-term burnout and demoralization’ among teachers
More than two and a half months into the current school year, many Connecticut school districts are in crisis. Thanks to a nationwide teacher shortage exacerbated in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic, schools report lacking enough educators to fill classrooms, resulting in swollen class sizes, heavy teacher workloads and students learning from long-term substitutes in place of experienced instructors.
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect in the mass shooting of 22 people at a Colorado gay nightclub sought to change his name more than six years ago, according to public records. The request came months after he was apparently targeted by online bullying. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22,...
‘Tripledemic’
When it comes to viral transmission, Connecticut faces good news and bad news this fall. First, the good news: In recent weeks, the state has seen a decrease in recorded COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations, all of which stand at or near their lowest levels in months, with wastewater surveillance confirming that transmission remains relatively slow. The virus continues to circulate but not nearly at the speed it did previously in the pandemic.
Betz: UConn Men bracing for challenging week at PKI
HARTFORD — A major talking point for UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley in the first two weeks of the season was surviving until the Phil Knight Invitational tournament Thanksgiving weekend. On the surface, that sentiment may seem silly. A program like UConn having to survive five non-conference...
Clingan records season-high 16 points in UConn win
HARTFORD — Donovan Clingan had turned in solid performances in each of his first four games with the UConn men’s basketball team. But act five was arguably the best performance yet for the 7-foot-2 freshman center from Bristol. Clingan recorded a season-high 16 points in the 25th-ranked Huskies’...
Summing up No. 25 UConn's 95-60 win over Delaware State
The Huskies (5-0) were tied with the Hornets (1-4) 5-5 Sunday before embarking on a 37-8 run over the next 11:39 to take control of the game. UConn led 57-24 at the half and by as many as 43 in the second half.
Adamec: No questioning UConn's toughness
STORRS — With the adversity the UConn women’s basketball team has already faced three games into the regular season, the Huskies could have fallen apart. They lost the nation’s best player in Paige Bueckers and one of the nation’s top recruits in Ice Brady with season-ending injuries before it began. Guard Caroline Ducharme has dealt with neck stiffness and is struggling to work her way back to form and just on Friday it was announced that center Dorka Juhász would miss at least three games with a broken left thumb.
Sanogo, Karaban repeat Big East weekly honors
For the second time in as many weeks to start the season, UConn men’s basketball players Adama Sanogo and Alex Karaban were the top of the class in the Big East Conference. Sanogo was named the Big East Player of the Week while Karaban was the conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Mora, Huskies play the waiting game
After closing out its regular season with a loss at Army to fall to 6-6, the UConn football team faces its toughest game of 2022. The waiting game. The Huskies have two long weeks before learning their postseason fate on bowl selection day Dec. 4, and coach Jim Mora called the uncertainty swirling around the program “a little discombobulating.”
