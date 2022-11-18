STORRS — With the adversity the UConn women’s basketball team has already faced three games into the regular season, the Huskies could have fallen apart. They lost the nation’s best player in Paige Bueckers and one of the nation’s top recruits in Ice Brady with season-ending injuries before it began. Guard Caroline Ducharme has dealt with neck stiffness and is struggling to work her way back to form and just on Friday it was announced that center Dorka Juhász would miss at least three games with a broken left thumb.

STORRS, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO