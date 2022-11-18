Read full article on original website
How to Add an Enemy to Your Squad in Warzone 2
Fans who were patiently waiting for Warzone 2 to release were met with a plethora of new mechanics to use during their games. One of the most interesting new mechanics players have to work with is the assimilation mechanic, allowing players to switch sides in the middle of battle. Working...
Warzone 2 Stronghold Locations: Where to Find
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, knowing where the Strongholds are scattered around the map can be key to winning battle royale matches as they are the most guaranteed way of securing a custom Loadout. As such, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering where they are and...
How to Get a Nuke in Warzone 2
For the first time in series history, it is possible to get a nuke in the battle royale format thanks to the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. As longtime players can attest to, getting a nuke in Call of Duty is a milestone that is extremely nerve-wracking to earn, but definitely worth the effort. Here's a breakdown of how to get a nuke in Warzone 2.
How Many Players Are There in Warzone 2?
It might still be early days for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 but the game has already broken through certain milestones. Here's how many players there are in Warzone 2. The highly anticipated Warzone 2 launched earlier this month on Nov. 16. With the hype having been built from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Oct. 26, the community has been buzzing with excitement surrounding the newest battle royale.
How to Carry Three Weapons in Warzone 2
Are you suffering from a serious case of FOMO whenever you come across multiple elite weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Don't worry, there's a way to get past that and we have a guide to show you how. Your weapon choices in Warzone 2 are crucial as they...
Warzone 2 Vaznev-9K Build: Best Attachments to Use
Now that you've unlocked the Vaznev-9K in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, you must be wondering how you can make this weapon even better. Don't worry, we know the best attachments you can use for it. Featured in both our SMG and Top Weapons Tier Lists for Warzone 2, the...
'Voice Chat May be Recorded to Investigate' Overwatch 2 Explained
Some Overwatch 2 players are reporting that they have received a login message mentioning that their "Voice chat may be recorded to investigate and verify reports of disruptive behavior." For those wondering what this is and why they're receiving it, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about...
Most Wanted Contracts Removed From Warzone 2 to Fix XP Glitch
Most Wanted Contracts have been temporarily disabled in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Activision announced Monday. The issue pertaining to the Most Wanted Contracts appears to be an XP exploit that became widely used in the early days of the game's launch. As longtime Warzone players are likely well aware...
Average KD in Warzone 2: What's a Good Kill-Death Ratio?
Now that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has finally arrived, it's perhaps a great time to recalibrate and reiterate what the average kill-death ratio (KD) is moving forward. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)" and "bot lobbies" generate genuine friction among COD players, it is perhaps no surprise that many take their KD ratios very seriously. After all, it is perhaps the clearest point of comparison players can use to weigh their skill in-game to others. Here's a breakdown of what a good kill-death ratio is in Warzone 2.
How to Check KD in Warzone 2
With the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is finally here, officially kicking off the "next era" of the franchise, that also means it's time for everyone to start fresh once again in the kill-death ratio (KD) department. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)"...
Streamer iiTzTimmy Questions Longevity of Apex Legends Amid Season 15 Issues
Is Apex Legends headed toward disaster? Content creator iiTzTimmy posed this question on Twitter and the responses have been interesting, to say the least. Season 15 of Apex Legends has had quite a few snafus since its initial rollout. Players have reported matchmaking issues, hackers ruining matches, and bugs that negate character abilities amongst many other issues. Most notably, the game's skill-based matchmaking system has not been up to par with player expectations. Apex Legends also seems to be losing its popularity as Twitch viewership for the game has dropped well below the top ten games on the site.
How to 'G-Walk' in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2
With the launches of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II, it appeared that the skill ceiling for movement in-game was all but gone with the removal of slide canceling. In recent days, however, it appears a group of content creators has mastered several different movement techniques that...
Messi Warzone 2 Bundle: Price, Contents, How to Get
The Messi Operator Bundle will be available soon for players to purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II, as promised. As unveiled in the recently released Season 1 roadmap, Messi will be one of three big-name footballers getting his own special, limited-time bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 during the Modern Warfare II FC event.
Chi-Yu Evolution, Stats, Location: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Details and other information about the new legendary Chi-Yu found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
How to Check KD in Apex Legends
Looking for your KD in Apex Legends, but can't find it? Don't worry, we'll show you how to access that and many more useful stats. Respawn Entertainment recently announced that changes will be coming soon to the skill-based matchmaking system in Apex Legends. For those unaware, systems such as these are typically used to promote a more fair and inviting multiplayer experience during matches. Depending on your recorded stats and gameplay, the system will match you accordingly with other players of around the same level of prowess.
Apex Legends Dev Says SBMM System 'Will Change' in Coming Months
The skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) system used in Apex Legends will be receiving major changes in the coming months, Respawn Entertainment technical director Samy Duc teased Monday. Continuing to be one of the most hotly debated topics in all of multiplayer gaming is the implementation of SBMM in unranked modes. Although...
Optic Warzone 2 $100k Tournament: Format, Prize Pool, Winners
Optic's Warzone 2 tournament consisted of nearly 80 content creators who competed against each other for the top spot and $100k. Having the best-of-the-best and well-known content creators was a great reason to watch Optic's Warzone 2 tournament, especially after the long wait for the game to be officially released. For fans wondering about the details of the Optic Warzone 2 tournament, including who won and how much money was on the line, this article is for you.
All Pokemon that Evolve with Razor Claw in Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Wondering which Pokémon can evolve with the Razor Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Here's what you need to know.
All Pokémon that Evolve with Malicious Armor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Wondering which Pokémon can evolve with the Malicious Armor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Here's what you need to know.
