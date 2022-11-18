Read full article on original website
Hampton Police Division: 3 teens shot over weekend were in a vehicle together
HAMPTON, Va. — Tuesday morning, the Hampton Police Division held a press conference to share details about three teenagers who were shot over the weekend. A 14-year-old and an 18-year-old were killed, and a 16-year-old was shot but is recovering, according to Police Chief Mark Talbot. He said they now think all three were shot while in the same car together.
13-year-old charged after bomb threat at Warwick High School
On October 28, around 11:45 a.m., Warwick High School received a call from an unknown person reporting an explosive device inside the school.
24-year-old Suffolk man killed in crash
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating a crash that took a man's life on Monday. A spokesperson for the city said the crash happened at Portsmouth Boulevard and Virginia Ham Drive. Only one car crashed, but 24-year-old Kevin Cotton was killed, the city said. It's not clear when...
Same suspect tied to 2 Virginia Beach 7-Eleven robberies
Police say the robberies occurred back-to-back, at 7-Elevens on Lynnhaven Road and Laskin Road.
Driver shot, killed while driving in Chesapeake on S. Military Highway
On Sunday about 9:05 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of S. Military Hwy to check on a vehicle that was on the side of the road.
Missing Teen: 16-year-old last seen in Norfolk on November 20
NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives in Norfolk are concerned about a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Jahneya Pulley hasn't been seen since Sunday, November 20. On that day, she was seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and blue jeans. She hasn't been in contact with her family since then, either. Pulley...
Norfolk teen struck by hit-and-run driver is thankful to be home for the holidays
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The transport process is difficult, but mom and grandma don’t complain. Every Monday on the campus of Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, 17-year-old Donasia Lee gets occupational therapy, and every other week she gets three days of physical therapy. “We are...
Police in Suffolk investigate after man is shot multiple times
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk say a man is in the hospital recovering after he was shot overnight. Investigators said the Suffolk 911 Center received a call about the shooting just before 7 a.m. Saturday. The caller said a man had been shot at an unknown location sometime during the night and was currently at a home in the 2300 block of E. Washington Street.
13-year-old faces criminal charges of making bomb threat in Newport News
The charges go back to Oct. 28, when someone called to report an explosive device in Warwick. It was a hoax, but school staff had to evacuate the building.
Woman walks in to Hampton hospital with gunshot wound early Sunday morning
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to an early Sunday morning shooting in the 2900 block of North Armistead Avenue. At about 4:02 a.m., police said Public Safety Communications received a call about a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When officers arrived, they found a woman being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Virginia Beach principal arrested after woman accuses him of reaching up her skirt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A school administrator was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in Virginia Beach. Joel Guldenschuh was arrested after a woman told police that he put his hand up her dress at a Halloween party on October 29, court documents obtained by 13News Now show. The woman...
'Warrant sweep' across Virginia Beach results in over 40 arrests, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said it arrested 44 people facing various charges in a two-day "warrant sweep" earlier this month. The operation happened on Nov. 9 and 10 and involved the police department and the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office. Authorities served 84 warrants involving...
Suffolk Police welcomes 5 new officers in badge-pinning ceremony
SUFFOLK, Va. — Tuesday marked a big day for a number of police recruits in Suffolk. Suffolk Police held a badge pinning ceremony. The following candidates were sworn in as Suffolk Police Officers:. Officer K. Barrick. Officer A. Contreras. Officer N. Davidson. Officer A. Jones. Officer E. Minsky. The...
Police conducting death investigation on Richmond Ave in Portsmouth
Police are now investigating a death investigation in Portsmouth Monday morning.
PHOTOS: Suspect robs Colonial Heights Hot Spot Electronics with a gun
The man walked into Hot Spot Electronics in Colonial Heights and began pointing a gun at an employee while demanding money from the cash register.
44 people arrested during two-day warrant sweep in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach police say 44 people were taken into custody during a two-day citywide warrant sweep.
Hampton Police searching for suspect in connection to a shooting
Upon arrival, officers located an adult female who was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Heavy damage, no injuries reported at Virginia Beach apartment fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters in the Chic's Beach section of Virginia Beach are working to battle a massive fire. Flames erupted from apartments on the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane, according to officials Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD). They sent a tweet about initial response just before 7:30 p.m.
