ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

24-year-old Suffolk man killed in crash

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating a crash that took a man's life on Monday. A spokesperson for the city said the crash happened at Portsmouth Boulevard and Virginia Ham Drive. Only one car crashed, but 24-year-old Kevin Cotton was killed, the city said. It's not clear when...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

24-year-old dies crash on Portsmouth Blvd in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old man died in a crash on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk police say it happened at Virginia Ham Drive, between Wilroy Road and Suburban Drive, and the roadway was shut down for some time as police investigated. Captain Michael Wise with Suffolk PD...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Police in Suffolk investigate after man is shot multiple times

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk say a man is in the hospital recovering after he was shot overnight. Investigators said the Suffolk 911 Center received a call about the shooting just before 7 a.m. Saturday. The caller said a man had been shot at an unknown location sometime during the night and was currently at a home in the 2300 block of E. Washington Street.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman walks in to Hampton hospital with gunshot wound early Sunday morning

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to an early Sunday morning shooting in the 2900 block of North Armistead Avenue. At about 4:02 a.m., police said Public Safety Communications received a call about a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When officers arrived, they found a woman being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

Suffolk Police welcomes 5 new officers in badge-pinning ceremony

SUFFOLK, Va. — Tuesday marked a big day for a number of police recruits in Suffolk. Suffolk Police held a badge pinning ceremony. The following candidates were sworn in as Suffolk Police Officers:. Officer K. Barrick. Officer A. Contreras. Officer N. Davidson. Officer A. Jones. Officer E. Minsky. The...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy