Firefighters in Camdenton respond to three residential structure fires in one week. The Mid-County Fire Protection District was one of the fires was reported Wednesday on Rustic Leaf Drive. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a working fire with smoke showing from the vents of the home. The fire was found in the laundry room and attic of the home and the Fire Marshal has determined the cause of the fire was a clothes dryer. One person was home at the time of the fire but there were no injuries. The home sustained fire and water damage.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO