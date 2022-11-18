Read full article on original website
One person arrested after disturbance in Columbia
An armed suspect is taken into custody following a disturbance just south of Stephens College. The Columbia Police Department says it was called to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue Saturday evening after reports that an individual was causing a disturbance in the area. The department says that while the individual was armed, no threats were made.
Wanted Columbia man, woman, caught with drugs and stolen mail
A Columbia man and woman, wanted on felony warrants, are arrested after being caught with drugs and stolen mail during a traffic stop. Darian Ivy is charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony stealing. Mercedes Pattillo is charged with second-degree drug trafficking and felony stealing. According to court...
Callaway County murder suspect extradited back to Missouri
A suspect in a three-year-old murder in Callaway County is back in Missouri, more than a week after being captured in Mexico. Emily Ricketts, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana, is charged with accessory to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Lauro Garza-Perez. His body was found in a vehicle along Highway 40 near the Callaway/Boone County line in January of 2019. Authorities have said his murder was part of a significant drug nexus in mid-Missouri.
Elderly Laclede County couple seriously injured in crash north of Eldridge
An elderly man and woman from Laclede County are seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash just north of their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Michael Inman, 79, of Eldridge, failed to negotiate a turn onto Highway E Monday evening and ran off the side of the road. Troopers say Inman’s vehicle hit the ground and a fence before traveling down a hill and entering Highway 5, where I was hit by a truck. The collision caused Inman’s vehicle to run off the side of the road again before coming to a stop in a ditch.
9-1-1 call about active shooter at Battle High School called a prank
School officials say a 9-1-1 call that came in about an active shooter at a Columbia high school this morning was a prank. The Columbia Police Department says someone made an anonymous call to 9-1-1 around 9:30 this morning, saying there was an active assailant at Battle High School. School resource officers and safety and security staff were already present at the school and determined that was no threat.
Camden County man seriously injured in ATV crash near Linn Creek
A Camden County man is seriously injured when he wrecks his ATV in his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says John Blackburn, 48, of Linn Creek, was riding up a hill on Lakota Drive Sunday afternoon when his ATV overturned backward and landed on top of him. Blackburn was...
UPDATED: Sedalia man seriously injured in motorcycle crash near his hometown
UPDATE: The Sedalia PD says the driver of the car, Brett Graham, 20, of Sedalia, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. A Sedalia man is seriously injured when his motorcycle is struck by a car just west of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Kyle Strunk, 24, was...
Columbia City Council to vote on video surveillance software for CPD tonight
The Columbia City Council will vote tonight whether to approve the Columbia Police Department’s request to use a software platform that would provide access to video surveillance footage in real time. The FUSUS software allows existing, individual cameras from different businesses to be integrated into one space, allowing officers...
Firefighters in Phelps County say two natural cover fires are suspicous in nature
Firefighters in Phelps County respond to a pair of natural cover fires that are now considered suspicious in nature. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a natural cover fire in the 19000 block of County Road 7300 Monday evening. The fire was quickly brought under control and investigators initially thought it was started by a discarded cigarette.
Columbia public transit adds bus stop at local shelter
Columbia’s COMO Transit will start making a brief detour starting next week to service the Ashley Street Center, the new location of Room at the Inn. The city says the detour will affect the orange route which currently starts at the Wabash Bus Station. Beginning Monday, November 28, the bus will briefly depart from its path up Rangeline Street to travel to the Ashley Street Center. After making that stop, the orange route will resume its normal path.
Firefighters battle three home fires in one week in Camdenton
Firefighters in Camdenton respond to three residential structure fires in one week. The Mid-County Fire Protection District was one of the fires was reported Wednesday on Rustic Leaf Drive. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a working fire with smoke showing from the vents of the home. The fire was found in the laundry room and attic of the home and the Fire Marshal has determined the cause of the fire was a clothes dryer. One person was home at the time of the fire but there were no injuries. The home sustained fire and water damage.
Missouri Health Department offering free testing for three respiratory viruses with single swab
With respiratory diseases on the rise, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is encouraging people to get tested for a trio of viruses that can be detected with a single swab. The Health Department is offering free testing for flu, RSV and COVID-19 at several locations across the...
You can have a picnic in a heated bubble tent at the Magic Tree in Columbia this year
You can enjoy a new twist on a long-standing holiday tradition in Columbia this year. Every year, families from across Missouri flock to Cherry Hill Village in Columbia to see the Magic Tree. The tree is adorned with 64,000 lights and on the night of the lighting ceremony, there is a festival that includes face painting, food trucks and visits from Santa.
Mobile shower unit coming to Columbia to assist with natural disasters, community events & the unsheltered
The City of Columbia is taking steps to secure a mobile shower unit that could serve multiple purposes. Deputy City Manager Mike Griggs says the idea for the unit came from conversations with other cities about how they could better prepare for natural disasters. He says the city of Joplin provided some valuable insight concerning the fallout from their tornado in 2011.
