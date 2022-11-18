Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas State bowl projections: Where the Wildcats could land in the postseason with one game to play
Kansas State currently sits at 8-3 following a 48-31 win against West Virginia on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The Wildcats reached bowl eligibility for the 24th time in program history by attaining their sixth win of the season against Oklahoma State. Continue scrolling to see where the nation's expert bowl predictors have the Cats going at season's end.
Walk & Talk: Kansas State entirely focused on beating Kansas this Saturday at The Bill
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State football following its weekly press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald discusses what he heard from Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and selected players at Tuesday's football press conference leading into Saturday night's rivalry game with the Kansas Jayhawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Daily Delivery: If Kansas State beats Kansas, a sweet as Sugar Bowl trip could await the Wildcats
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. If Kansas State beats Kansas on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the Wildcats will advance to the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas, on December 3. And as Fitz explains, if the Wildcats make it to Arlington to play TCU, win or lose, the Cats may be headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans to play the best available team from the SEC.
wvsportsnow.com
Report: WVU, Former AD Shane Lyons Agree to Buyout
The dust has now settled on former athletic director Shane Lyons’ tenure at West Virginia University. Lyons and WVU have officially agreed to terms on his buyout and final payments after the university decided to remove him as athletic director last week. Lyons’ buyout will land a $2.1 million,...
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Finds New Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – It only took former WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons one week to find a new job. Lyons, who was fired by West Virginia last week, will be returning to Alabama to be their Executive Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer. After being with the Mountaineers...
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Kansas
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Kansas on Saturday, November 26, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Looking back on Saturday, obviously a strange first half how everything went down. Both teams scored on defense. There were some explosive plays. We were able to get the extra turnover on the fourth-and-one stop, which I thought was big to take that one and score. It’s 14-nothing, then 14-13, and then, 28-13 and kind of went back and forth a little bit. A couple things that really stuck out to us is getting two field goals in two-minute drives, in essence, with the first field goal with around two minutes left. They elected to use some timeouts to try to save time, which I thought was smart because they were going to get the ball the second half. Then we got a sack and so we started using our timeouts, and then we were able to get another field goal to score twice before half. Even though they were field goals, I thought it was really important there. Then the missed extra points, I thought, were really important because West Virginia was kind of chasing a lot of points the rest of the day and had to go for two and weren't successful there. In essence, you're losing almost a touchdown with two-point conversions misses and missed PATS, and then the missed field goal. So, special teams, I thought, was really good. I thought Malik Knowles was dynamite on special teams as well as a receiver, and our offense was very aggressive and did some really good things in the first half. A little bit tougher probably to do things in the second half because they took about nine minutes off the clock on the first drive and don't get points, which was, I'm sure, demoralizing to the fact of they needed some quick scores, and we were able to get a stop there. Pleased anytime you can go on the road and get a win, especially in Morgantown. It's a really tough place to play. It's a tough environment and our guys were able to handle business and now we're back this week. We’ve got a really good KU team coming in here. I've got a lot of respect for Coach Leipold, does a great job, and they're playing really well. I know they've been beaten the last couple of weeks, but they're a good football team and it should be a heck of a battle here on Saturday.”
voiceofmotown.com
Update on CJ Donaldson, Neal Brown and the Future of West Virginia Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday was a really tough day to be a West Virginia fan. The Mountaineers’ defense barely had a pulse, the crowd was pathetic on Senior Day, one of the top defensive players on the team announced that he was entering the transfer portal an hour before the game, and West Virginia is out of bowl contention and suffered its first back-to-back losing seasons in over 40 years.
voiceofmotown.com
An Off-the-Radar Candidate to Replace Neal Brown
When the 2022 season concludes against Oklahoma State this Saturday, chances are the Mountaineers will be looking for a new coach. Should WVU lose, they would finish the campaign with a 4-8 record, and Neal Brown will be 21-26 for his tenure. That simply isn’t good enough for Mountaineer fans or the university.
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
Investigation underway after 3 West Virginia high school students ‘became ill’
An investigation is underway after three Philip Barbour High School students had to be taken to the hospital Friday.
Numerous accidents reported throughout I-79
Vehicle accidents have been reported all along I-79 and other roads across north central West Virginia Friday.
Three flown to hospital after Grafton collision
Five people were injured in an accident on Webster Pike in Grafton Sunday.
WDTV
3 Philip Barbour students hospitalized, substance believed to be used with a vape
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Friday afternoon after three students at Philip Barbour High School were taken to the hospital. Authorities said a call came in that a few students had “very serious and adverse reactions to something.”. While officials do...
West Virginia State Police announce DUI checkpoint for later this week
Drivers should be aware of a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County on Friday, the West Virginia State Police announced.
West Virginia man charged with attempting to solicit a minor
A Braxton County man was charged with attempting to solicit a minor via computer after Bridgeport investigators say he attempted to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.
Metro News
Barbour County students taken to the hospital from school
PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Three Philip Barbour High School students were transported to the hospital by ambulance Friday afternoon. Superintendent Jeff Woofter confirmed the hospitalization to MetroNews, but could not say what had happened to the students. “We don’t have enough information at this time to know exactly what happened....
WDTV
5 hospitalized after Taylor County crash
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Taylor County, officials said. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Rt. 119 near Bailey Road. Four people had to be extricated from the vehicles. Three people were flown by medical helicopter while two others were taken by...
Metro News
Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
Man dead in Marion County after vehicle found in embankment
A Facebook post from the Valley Volunteer Fire Department has reported that a man was found dead after a vehicle accident in Marion County Nov. 18.
247Sports
60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0