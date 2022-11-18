Read full article on original website
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event
MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
wgvunews.org
Affordable housing development for seniors aims to help Muskegon residents “age well”
With new housing seen as a “top priority” for Muskegon officials, a new senior affordable residency development in the city’s downtown corridor has officially opened. Officials say, as the City of Muskegon has expanded, so has the need for more affordable housing near downtown to keep gentrification at bay.
Meet Granny K, the classroom aide offering extra love, support as a ‘foster grandparent’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – When a kiddo needs a helping hand, some gentle redirection, or a shoulder to cry on, Granny K is there. Kathy Higgins, lovingly known at East Leonard Elementary School as “Granny K,” volunteers as a foster grandparent in teacher Lindsey Contreras’ second grade classroom.
After 2 failed millage votes, library beset by LGBTQ controversy to close in 2024 without help
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Without funding intervention, a West Michigan library racked by two millage vote defeats because of LGBTQ offerings will close in September 2024. Members of the Patmos Library Board revealed the expected closure date during a regular meeting Monday, Nov. 21. It was the board’s first meeting...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pardons turkey before Thanksgiving
The lucky turkey is the first turkey to be pardoned since Whitmer entered office.
Senior housing community in Ottawa County completes $32 million expansion
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Waterford Place, a senior housing community in Jenison, has completed a $32 million expansion that includes a four-story, 62-unit apartment building and 20 villas each containing two-bedrooms, two-bathrooms and a two-stall garage. The completion of this third phase of Waterford Place, The Glens South, was...
mibiz.com
West Michigan executive survey: Talent, inflation pose critical hurdles to growth
Talent and labor availability, inflation, and supply chain disruptions are the biggest hurdles to growth for West Michigan executives, while many plan to turn to automation and price increases to mitigate those risks. Those are among the key findings of an Association for Corporate Growth Western Michigan and MiBiz survey...
secondwavemedia.com
Habitat for Humanity building affordable housing for those with disabilities
Last year, Ottawa County registered 225 housing discrimination allegations. Of those, 119 were related to persons with a disability, according to Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit has recognized that it needs to diversify its model of a two-story, single-family, three-bedroom, two-bath home, Development Director Dave Rozman says. “There are...
Comstock Park man accused of human trafficking
A Comstock Park man is accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids. The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended the 16-year-old girl while in a public area.
'It's devastating': Thousands of dollars stolen from Muskegon Humane Society
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Staff at the Muskegon Humane Society are in shock after nearly $10,000 went missing from their bank account after a check was stolen and altered. "I just kept saying it's got to be an error," says executive director Alexis Robertson. "There's no way that someone would do that to us."
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
‘America’s Tallest’ Singing Christmas Tree coming soon to Muskegon’s historic Frauenthal Center
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – “America’s Tallest” Singing Christmas Tree is set to return to the stage this month, kicking off the holiday season in Muskegon. Thousands descend on downtown annually for the beloved Christmas performance. For its 37th year, the Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree will...
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Fox17
GR project filing details planned apartment complex in Creston Heights
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new Grand Rapids apartment complex is in the planning stages off Plainfield Avenue. If approved, Hillcrest Apartments would be located on 220 Quimby St in the Creston Heights neighborhood, according to the project filing. We’re told the complex would be four stories tall and...
WOOD
More snow overnight in areas across West Michigan
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Hope College recognized for sustainability efforts. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Time-lapse: Christmas tree installed in Grand Rapids. Crews unwrap the Christmas tree at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids...
mibiz.com
Construction firms worry labor availability may disrupt major project pipeline
Ahistoric influx of federal stimulus and infrastructure funding, combined with the state’s full-court press for large battery manufacturing plants, is on a collision course with a widespread construction labor shortage. That’s according to industry executives, who welcome long-term efforts to shore up the region’s talent pipeline through various workforce...
‘He’s tough little guy': Local mom recounts infant son’s journey battling RSV
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital says a third of their patients are battling Respirator Syncytial Virus.
Nuclear plant along Lake Michigan will not reopen after federal application denied
COVERT TOWNSHIP, MI – A last-ditch effort to restart the Palisades Nuclear Plant has failed. The proposal to restart the nuclear power plant along Lake Michigan was contingent on approval from the federal government, which was denied last week. The plant on the shores of Lake Michigan shut down...
10-story apartment building, food hall approved for downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A 10-story building with 432 market-rate apartments, a food hall, brewery or distillery, and an additional retail building could be coming to Division Avenue just south of Wealthy Street. The project, approved by the Grand Rapids Planning Commission Nov. 10, is being led by Jon...
