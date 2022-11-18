ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event

MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
MUSKEGON, MI
mibiz.com

West Michigan executive survey: Talent, inflation pose critical hurdles to growth

Talent and labor availability, inflation, and supply chain disruptions are the biggest hurdles to growth for West Michigan executives, while many plan to turn to automation and price increases to mitigate those risks. Those are among the key findings of an Association for Corporate Growth Western Michigan and MiBiz survey...
secondwavemedia.com

Habitat for Humanity building affordable housing for those with disabilities

Last year, Ottawa County registered 225 housing discrimination allegations. Of those, 119 were related to persons with a disability, according to Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit has recognized that it needs to diversify its model of a two-story, single-family, three-bedroom, two-bath home, Development Director Dave Rozman says. “There are...
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

More snow overnight in areas across West Michigan

News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Hope College recognized for sustainability efforts. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Time-lapse: Christmas tree installed in Grand Rapids. Crews unwrap the Christmas tree at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Construction firms worry labor availability may disrupt major project pipeline

Ahistoric influx of federal stimulus and infrastructure funding, combined with the state’s full-court press for large battery manufacturing plants, is on a collision course with a widespread construction labor shortage. That’s according to industry executives, who welcome long-term efforts to shore up the region’s talent pipeline through various workforce...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy