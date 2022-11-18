Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon Has a Delightful Nod to Godzilla
The signature move of the newest pseudo-legendary Pokemon is an unmistakable nod to one of Godzilla's strangest abilities. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce Frigibax and its evolutions Arctibax and Baxcalibur. All three Pokemon are dinosaur-like Pokemon with a very distinct axe-like spike on their backs. Baxcalibur's crest looks almost identical to the dorsal spike that adorn Godzilla's back. Baxcalibur's signature move Glaive Rush is another seeming reference to the King of the Monsters. The Pokemon rushes at its opponent to ram its spike into its opponent, looking like an upside-down version of Godzilla's unique method of flight from the seminal Godzilla vs. Hedorah. You can check out the animation of Baxcalibur's attack below, followed by Godzilla's radioactive breath-powered flight.
Dragon Ball Super Announces Manga's Next Arc
Dragon Ball Super's extended hiatus will soon be coming to an end, and the manga has announced the major next arc it will be taking on to help celebrate! When the Granolah the Survivor arc came to an end earlier this Summer, the manga took an extended hiatus in order to properly prepare for the next arc of the series. Fans have been heavily theorizing about what could potentially be coming next for the series in the months since, and now we finally got our first clue with the reveal of the next major arc of the series as the manga gets ready to return with new chapters.
Pokemon Go Adding New Legendary Pokemon This Week
Pokemon Go's new Astral Eclipse event is set to begin this week, and it will add two Legendary Pokemon from the Alola region: Solgaleo and Lunala! Over the last few weeks, players have had the opportunity to obtain Cosmog and evolve it into Cosmoem, and now the game will let players evolve it into either Solgaleo or Lunala. Players that want to evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo can do so with 100 candies during the daytime. Players that want Lunala will need the same number of candies, but will have to evolve Cosmoem at night.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Taps Into Power's Best Moment Yet
Chainsaw Man is now making its way through the Fall 2022 anime schedule as one of the most popular series of the season, and one awesome cosplay has tapped into Power's best moment in the anime so far! The first season of the adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has been a massive success with fans, and that's saying quite a lot as the manga was already a monstrous success in its own right before the anime made its full premiere. It's likely due to fans being introduced to the series' roster of characters, and this is most definitely led by Power.
Fire Force Cosplay Warms Up for Season 3 With Tamaki
Fire Force will soon be coming back for a third round of the anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is keeping the fires warm with Tamaki Kotatsu! The original run of Atsushi Okubo's manga series came to an end earlier this year, but thankfully it was far from the end of the franchise as a whole. While the second season of the anime wrapped up its run some time ago without any tease about the potential future of the anime, the end of the manga's run came with the major announcement that the anime would be returning for a third season.
Dragon Ball Super Debuts New Looks for Goten and Trunks
Dragon Ball Super has revealed some suprising new looks for Goten and Trunks, which will soon be making their debut in the Dragon Ball Super manga! As you can see below, Goten and Trunks are seen sporting identical superhero-style costumes – red capes and all. Trunks is facing forward, and on his belt we see the number "1" displayed, hinting that Goten (whose front is hidden) may have a "2" on his own belt.
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
Hunter x Hunter Chrollo Cosplay Celebrates Series Return
Fans waited years for Yoshihiro Togashi to return to the world of Gon, Killua, and their fellow hunters, with Hunter x Hunter releasing new chapters earlier this year that took readers back to the Succession Contest Arc. While Gon and Killua have been MIA for years at this point, the Phantom Troupe has also been moving in the background, with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to give new life to Chrollo, the leader of this collection of rogue hunters that barely holds together the gang.
Top Gun: Maverick Release Date on Paramount+ Announced
Top Gun: Maverick was the breakout hit movie of 2022, and fans will soon get the opportunity to stream it from the comfort of their homes on Paramount+. After more than 20 years, Tom Cruise returned to the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell for Top Gun: Maverick. The original Top Gun was one of Tom Cruise's early successes in Hollywood, showing he could headline an action-packed popcorn flick. Even with theaters still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Top Gun: Maverick was a juggernaut at the box office, even besting Spider-Man: No Way Home during the Labor Day weekend. Paramount+ will soon add Top Gun: Maverick to its catalog of subscribers.
The Rock Reacts to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Surpassing Black Adam at the Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been out in theaters for two weekends now, and it's already earned a lot of money at the box office. In fact, it's helped push Disney to over $3 billion at the box office for the year. Today, it was revealed the movie hit a big milestone by passing $500 million globally. That means the Marvel film has already surpassed DC's Black Adam, which has earned $366.2 million since its release on October 21st. Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has already tweeted about Wakanda Forever's success, but today he called out IGN for revealing that Wakanda Forever has surpassed his movie. Comparing box office scores is quite a common practice, especially for comic book movies that were released so close together, but The Rock isn't a fan of the "competing" post.
Ayakashi Triangle Reveals Anime's Release Date in First Trailer
Ayakashi Triangle might be tough to keep up with outside of Japan, but fans will have a new way to explore it soon as the anime has officially revealed its release date together with the debut of its very first trailer! Kentaro Yabuki's original manga started to get an official English language simulpub release together with the other franchises currently running in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but things changed as the series continued. As fans might know about the creator, things got pretty spicy pretty quickly and the series has changed platforms quite a bit over its run as a result.
Popeye Announces First Manga With Special First Look (Exclusive)
You might think the world knows all there is to Popeye the Sailor Man, but that could not be further from the truth. Soon, publisher King Features Syndicate plans to prove that truth to fans with help from a special comic. After all, Eye Lie Popeye plans to bring the infamous sailor into the world of manga, and the exciting tale will pay homage to some of shonen's best series.
Hogwarts Legacy Finally Reveals Important Character
Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software has finally revealed an important character in the Harry Potter game after previously teasing them. More specifically, the game's Twitter account has finally pulled the curtain back on the Defence Against the Dark Arts professor, Dinah Hecat, the "stern but likable professor that "takes her teaching responsibilities quite seriously." An official description of the character continues: "After a successful career with the ministry of magic -- during which she was rumored to have spent time in the Department of Mysteries -- she retired to become Hogwarts' Defence Against Dark Arts professor. Though she is happy to be at Hogwarts, some believe her hands-on teaching method satiates an innate desire for action." In other words, it sounds like she may be a little controversial.
Doctor Strange's Iconic Nemesis Revealed in New Multiverse of Madness Deleted Scene
Nightmare is the oldest villain in Doctor Strange's rogue's gallery. In fact, the villain and Sorcerer Supreme made their comics debuts in the same exact issue, with the former being the first threat Strange ever faced. That's why it's surprising throughout two films that traverse the multiverse, the character hasn't been introduced to live-action or, at the very least, even mentioned. At one point, Scott Derrickson was expected to bring the character into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though those plans never came to fruition after Sam Raimi took over the flick.
James Cameron Cussed Out Fox Exec Who Asked Him to Make One Major Change to Avatar
Ahead of the debut of 2009's Avatar, filmmaker James Cameron already proved himself to be a master of his craft, earning both critical and financial acclaim over the decades, so when one executive at 20th Century Fox told him he needed to trim the 162-minute run time of Avatar, he didn't hold back on his frustrations. The filmmaker was so confident in his project that he stood up to the executive, offering an expletive-filled rebuttal of just how much of a success his film would be and how, once it was a success, it would be too late for the executive to retract their words.
Daredevil: Born Again Rumored to Debut Fan-Favorite Avengers Character
Writing is well underway for Daredevil: Born Again and if recent reports are any indication, another beloved Marvel character could be making their live-action debut in the series. Known for his grounded, gritty stories, Daredevil is a character that quickly drew fans in with a TV-MA series on Netflix beginning in 2014. While it has yet to be seen if Marvel Studios will replicate that style and tone in Born Again, a popular rumor gaining steam online suggests White Tiger will finally make her live-action debut.
Star Wars: Andor Season 1 Finale Confirms What Prisoners Were Building
One of the final and arguably most compelling storylines in Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor saw Diego Luna's Cassian being imprisoned in an Imperial facility, where he would meet Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. The inmates, along with everyone else in the facility, were tasked with building mysterious pieces of equipment for the Galactic Empire, sparking speculation among fans in regards to whether this equipment was for a specific purpose or if it was symbolic of how little the Empire valued human life. With the Season 1 premiere out now on Disney+, audiences learned the importance of the equipment.
New GTA Online Challenge Promises Players a Surprise Reward
GTA Online players have been tasked once again with completing a community challenge in exchange for a reward, but this time, Rockstar Games isn't telling players what they stand to win. Instead, Rockstar teased in the latest GTA Online weekly update that players who partake in The Heist Challenge that's going on starting now will have to accumulate a staggering GTA$2 trillion as a community if they hope to succeed in this year's challenge. Should they be able to do so, players will get a "special reward coming later this year."
God of War Ragnarok Director Explains Controversial Decision With Kratos and Mjolnir
Warning: Spoilers for God of War Ragnarok can be found in this article. The director of God of War Ragnarok has shed more light on a somewhat controversial decision that was made in the game regarding Kratos and Mjolnir, which is the hammer that Thor wields. In the lead-up to Ragnarok, numerous fans were convinced that Kratos would end up using Mjolnir for himself at some point after duking it out with Thor. Sadly, this dream never became a reality, which ended up surprising a number of people. Now, the director of the project has explained why this move was made.
Doctor Strange 2 Concept Art Teases Arrival of Major Marvel Characters
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took fans on a trip to all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, further expanding on the mind-melting concepts that comes standard as part of the Doctor Strange franchise. While movie-goers were shown all kinds of multiversal goodness, even more was cut from the film—including some of the character's most important supporting cast.
