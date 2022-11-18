ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerzy Skolimowski’s ‘EO’ Wins Arab Critics’ Awards; Marrakech’s Atlas Workshops Announces Prizes; Munich Film Up! Unveils China, Iran & India Participants – Global Briefs

By Melanie Goodfellow
 4 days ago
Jerzy Skolimowski ’s EO Wins Arab Critics’ Awards For European Films

Veteran Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO , exploring the world through the eyes of a donkey, has won the fourth edition of the Arab Critics’ Awards For European Films, in which 76 critics hailing from 15 Arab-language territories voted on their favorite film out of Europe to have premiered on the festival circuit over the course of this year. The prize was announced at the Cairo International Film Festival. Skolimowski was not able to attend the awards ceremony in person because he is currently in L.A. promoting the film, which is Poland’s Oscar entry this year, but he sent a message of thanks. “I am incredibly happy that EO has been appreciated by the Arab Critics’ Circle as it must mean that my simple story of a donkey has moved people’s hearts across different cultures,” he said. Pan-Arab distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment is due to release the film across the Middle East and North Africa in early 2023. The awards are a joint initiative between the Cairo-based Arab Cinema Centre and European Film Promotions.

Marrakech Atlas Workshops Project Incubator Event Unveils Prizes

Jordanian filmmaker Amjad Al Rasheed’s Inshallah A Boy has scooped the top $25,000 post-production prize at the fifth edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival’s Atlas Workshops project meeting. The drama revolves around a young widow and mother who needs to conceive a son or face losing her home to her brother-in-law under Jordan’s sexist inheritance laws. Runners up in the post-production section were Madagascan director Luck Razanajaona’s Disco Afrika , in which a young man has to choose between easy money and fighting corruption, and Burkina Faso filmmaker Boubacar Sangaré’s documentary A Golden Life , following a teenager working in the country’s dangerous small gold mines. The jury comprised Venice’s Giornate degli Autori director Gaia Furrer, French distributor Eric Lagesse at Pyramide Films and French producer Sébastien Onomo at Special Touch Studio. Winners in the development section were Moroccan director Saïd Hamich’s migrant drama La Mer Au Loin , Lebanese director Dania Bdeir’s female emancipation tale Pigeon Wars and Senegalese filmmaker Katy Lena Ndiaye’s Lënde , set in a fishing community threatened by rising water levels. The jury comprised Moroccan producer Lamia Chraïbi at La Prod, German producer Nicole Gerhards at Niko Film and French producer Farès Ladjimi at Supernova Films. In other awards, Egyptian director Sameh Alaa, who won the Canne Palme d’Or for his short film I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face in 2020, won the $6,000 Artekino International Prize for his debut feature project Whale Belly .

Munich Film Up! Welcomes Emerging Filmmakers From China, Iran & India

Munich Film Up!, an eight-month mentoring and residency supporting six emerging filmmakers, kicked off its second edition in its German namesake city this week. Participants comprise Nancy Camaldo (Italy), Sadeq ES-HAQI (Iran), Ashmita Guha Nehogi (India), Soham Kundu (India), Viv LI (China) and Nguyen Luong Hang (Vietnam). The program is a joint initiative between the Munich Film School and Matthieu Darras’ Pop Up Film Residency. The second edition began with a four-day boot camp within the framework of the Munich Film School’s annual festival, which featured talks by Hungarian filmmaker Ildikó Enyedi, Polish producer Izabela Igel, and German film producer and distributor Jan Mojto. This will be followed by three-week residencies in the spring of 2032, with well-known European producers including Greece’s Giorgos Karnavas and Konstantinos Kontovrakis and Romania’s Ada Solomon, followed by a final meeting in June 2023 at which the participants will present projects to industry professionals.

Deadline

‘Strange World’ Eyes $25M Offshore Bow In Slimmed-Down Release As Disney Opts To Skip Middle East & More Over Potential Censorship

EXCLUSIVE: In step with domestic, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World will make its offshore theatrical debut this week, and is eyeing an overseas start in the $21M-$29M range. That’s lower than where a new animated movie from Disney might normally kick off, but the studio has taken a voluntary pass on more than 20 markets, choosing not to submit the film in countries where its LGBTQ+ content would have very likely forced demands for edits. Strange World features a key character, Ethan (voiced by Jaboukie Young-White), who has a crush on another boy in the movie. This is an inherent...
Deadline

Nicki Aycox Dies: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Was 47

Nicki Aycox, an actor known for her recurring role on Supernatural, has died. She was 47. The confirmation of Aycox’s death was made by her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky in a Facebook post. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” she shared. Aycox appeared on Supernatural between 2006 and 2008 in the role of Meg Masters and shared scenes with Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. Supernatural...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Jay Leno Released From Burn Center After Two Surgeries And Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Jay Leno was released today from the Grossman Burn Center 10 days after suffering burns to his face, hands and chest in a gasoline fire in his Burbank garage. “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr. Peter Grossman of the Grossman Burn Center said in a statement. The center also released a photo of Leno with some of the hospital staff. The picture shows Leno with visible burn scars on his face, chin and neck. “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and...
Deadline

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy

When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Deadline

‘Power Rangers’ Stars Amy Jo Johnson, Walter Jones, Austin St. John & More Mourn The Loss Of Jason David Frank

Jason David Frank, best known as Tommy Oliver in the 90s kids’ action series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, died at the age of 49 and his co-stars are morning his loss. Viewers that watched the show growing up remember that the Green Ranger’s (and later on the White Ranger) love interest was the Pink Ranger, played by Amy Jo Johnson. After news of Frank’s death, the Felicity alum paid tribute to the late actor on social media. “Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique,” she posted on Instagram along with a selfie next to Frank during a fan convention. “My life just...
Deadline

‘Bones And All’ With Timothée Chalamet Draws Women, Younger Demos In Limited Opening – Specialty Box Office

Luca Guadagnino’s Timothée Chalamet-starring, edgy cannibal road trip romance Bones And All pulled in young demos (79% in the 18-34 rage) and women (54%-46% female) for an opening weekend gross of $120k, or $23.9k per screen average in five theaters. That’s respectable and in line with distributor UAR expectations although below recent debuts including Banshees of Inisherin and Tár last month and The Fabelmans last week, where PSAs all cracked $40k. “I’m hoping over the Thanksgiving period, the audience has an appetite for it,” said UAR president Erik Lomis as Bones And All is set to expands nationwide Wednesday. The film...
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Deadline

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Sentenced To Combined 19 Years In Prison; Reality Duo Lose Shows – Update

UPDATED, 3:32 PM: Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of USA Network’s hit reality series Chrisley Knows Best, have been sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years plays 16 months probation and wife Julie sentenced to 7 years in prison plus 16 months probation. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was earlier today sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of filing two false corporate tax returns on behalf of the Chrisley’s company. He will start his sentence next May after recovering from hip surgery. Todd Chrisley got a lighter sentence...
Deadline

Kelly Rowland Asks AMAs Crowd To “Chill Out” After Boos & Amid Chris Brown’s Canceled Michael Jackson Tribute

Chris Brown won an award at the American Music Awards 2022 and audible boos were heard from the audience in attendance at the Microsoft Theatre. During the live broadcast of the AMAs 2022 on ABC, Kelly Rowland took the stage to announce the nominees for Favorite Male R&B Artist. The artists that were up for the trophy were Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, The Weeknd and Brown. After Rowland announced Brown as the winner, boos from the crowd were audible and the camera panned out to show the whole theatre. Rowland looked surprised at the audience’s reaction and as she was trying...
Deadline

Ice Cube Confirms Vax Requirement Spurred Exit From Sony Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’

Ice Cube has confirmed that he exited Oh Hell No, a Sony comedy in which he would have starred opposite Jack Black, after refusing to comply with a requirement that he be vaccinated against Covid-19. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherf-cking jab. I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab,” he said during an episode of the podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game published on Monday. “F-ck that jab, and f-ck y’all for trying to make me get it. So, I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right...
Deadline

Michael Bass, CNN Programming Chief & Longtime Jeff Zucker Lieutenant, To Exit Network At End Of Year

Michael Bass, EVP of programming at CNN, is leaving the network at the end of the year. News of his departure was shared with employees this morning by CNN CEO Chris Licht, who is in the midst of an extensive effort to reorganize and reorient the news network. A network rep confirmed the move to Deadline. (Read Licht’s memo to staff below.) Licht arrived in the top job soon after the close of WarnerMedia’s $43 billion merger with Discovery, with the combined company needing to cut cost and streamline in order to pay down its sizable debt. In addition to sorting out...
Deadline

Hallmark’s ‘Three Wise Men And A Baby’ Becomes Basic Cable’s Most-Watched Movie of 2022

Christmas has already come early for the Hallmark Channel: Three Wise Men and a Baby has become the most-watched movie of the year to date across ad-supported cable in key demographics, according to Nielsen. Three Wise Men and a Baby, which premiered on Nov. 19 as part of Countdown to Christmas, averaged 2.9 million homes, 411,000 women 25-54, and 3.6 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. It was ad-supported cable’s most-watched movie of the year to-date among homes, viewers, women 18+, persons 18+, women 25-54, and women 18-34. The movie stars Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell as three brothers who find themselves caring for...
Deadline

Kanye West Returns To Twitter, Draws Instant Reactions

Kanye West is back on Twitter, posting this morning a test to see if his account was working. It was and it is, and the test message is drawing mostly positive reviews, with a few “oh no” reactions. His return comes a day after Twitter renewed the account of former President Donald Trump and a few other controversial figures. West’s Twitter account was originally locked on Oct. 9 for a violation of the social media platform’s policies, according to the company. West was locked out in response to a tweet he posted on Saturday, Oct. 8 that said he was going “death con...
Deadline

Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins & Sadie Soverall Join Nicolas Cage In Survival Action-Thriller ‘Sand And Stones’

EXCLUSIVE: Jaeden Martell (It), Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) and Sadie Soverall (Fate: The Winx Saga) have signed on to star alongside Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage in the survival action-thriller Sand and Stones from Highland Film Group, which just started production in Dublin, Ireland. The film directed by Ben Brewer (The Trust) is set in a post-apocalyptic and sparsely populated world where Paul (Cage) and his twin teenage sons, Joseph (Martell) and Thomas (Jenkins), have managed to claw out an existence, yet live in constant fear. Until, confronted by imminent danger, they must execute a desperate plan to survive. Details...
Deadline

American Music Awards 2022 Winners List: Taylor Swift Reigns, Scores Artist Of The Year Prize

Taylor Swift won big at the American Music Awards 2022 taking home six awards, including Artist of the Year. “In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that,” she said during her acceptance speech. “I really feel that’s down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make — you encouraged me.” Swift said that the more music she put out the happier she felt and thanked the fans for her happiness as they were the motivators. RELATED: American Music...
Deadline

Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports

Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
Deadline

Gray Frederickson Dies: ‘Godfather’ & ‘Apocalypse Now’ Producer Was 85

Gray Frederickson, an Oscar-winning co-EP on The Godfather films and Apocalypse Now who was one of the busiest and most respected producers and production executives of the 1960s through the ‘80s, died November 20 of prostate cancer in Oklahoma City. He was 85. His wife, Karen, confirmed his death. Born on July 21, 1937, in Oklahoma, Frederickson moved to Hollywood in the early ‘60s and quickly acquired expertise as a line producer. He produced the 1971 comedy Making It at 20th Century Fox and joined with Al Ruddy to produce Little Fauss and Big Halsy (1970) with Robert Redford at Paramount. Related Story Hollywood...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Deadline

Disney+ Removes Donald Trump’s Closed Caption Reference From Elton John’s Concert After Technical Error

Disney+ viewers who tuned in to watch Elton John’s live broadcast of his farewell concert were surprised when Donald Trump’s name came up in the closed captions. The former President’s name showed up due to a technical error and any references to Trump have now been removed from the telecast after Disney+ conducted an investigation into the incident, sources tell Deadline. Following the results of the investigation into the matter, it was determined that Trump’s name was not intentional but an error on an external vendor contracted for the live close captioning. It was the result of autofill or autocorrect based on...
Deadline

‘The Walking Dead’ Finale Resurrects Dead Characters For Ads Produced By Ryan Reynolds‘ Maximum Effort And AMC Networks‘ Content Room, With Help From Kimmelot

Taking advantage of the expected mass tune-in for tonight’s finale of The Walking Dead, a handful of ads featuring characters who died during the show’s 11-season run has given fans reason to not look away during commercial breaks. The initiative resurrecting four characters for ads for Autodesk, Deloitte, DoorDash, MNTN and Ring (watch a compilation ABOVE) was co-ordinated by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and AMC Networks’ Content Room. Kimmelot’s Dan Sanborn also had a hand in putting together the brand-straddling narratives. The characters making their return included Milton Mamet (played by Dallas Roberts), Andrea Harrison (Laurie Holden), Rodney (Joe Ando-Hirsh) and...
Deadline

Eurimages Co-Production Award To Celebrate All Ukrainian Producers In Year Of Russian Invasion

The 2022 Eurimages Co-Production Award will be awarded collectively to all Ukrainian producers in a show of solidarity in a year in which Ukraine’s film and TV industry have been devastated by the Russian invasion. The prize, a joint initiative between the European Film Academy and Eurimages, the cultural support fund of the Council of Europe, is normally given to an individual producer who has been active in terms of co-productions. The award was created to acknowledge the decisive role co-productions play in fostering international exchange. Past recipients have included Norway’s Maria Ekerhovd (2021),  Luís Urbano (2020), Ankica Jurić Tilić (2019), the Netherlands’ Leonine Petit...
Deadline

Deadline

