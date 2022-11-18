Rice Lake City Council set to discuss Repka lawsuit in closed session on Tuesday

The Rice Lake City Council has scheduled a closed session at its Tuesday regular meeting to address a lawsuit pending against the city, tourism organization, former mayor and former tourism commissioner.

Nicole Repka, the former executive director of Rice Lake Tourism and Retail Development Commission, filed the lawsuit in Barron County Circuit Court on Feb. 16.

According to the complaint, Repka alleged that she was fired on May 18, 2021, as executive director by then-Mayor Michael Diercks and then-Commissioner Dan Lawler, who also served at the time as a member of the City Council. She also claimed that the termination occurred without the review, approval, motion or action by either the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce or Rice Lake Tourism.

On April 4, the defendants responded to Repka’s claims. They denied that they interfered with her employment without right, privilege or justification or that Diercks’ and Lawler’s interference was intentional. They also denied that the termination occurred without the review, approval, motion or action by either the Chamber of Commerce or Rice Lake Tourism.

In their response, the defendants also claimed that as Rice Lake Tourism is an entity created by the city, it can’t sue or be sued except in connection with the municipality that created it.

Furthermore, the defendants denied the claim that Repka has suffered pecuniary harm as a result of the defendants.

The defendants asked that Repka’s claims be dismissed and judgment be entered in their favor. They also sought costs and disbursements, reasonable actual attorney fees, and any further relief that court deems just and equitable.

On May 25, Judge James C. Babler ordered the case mediated and completed by no later than Jan. 31 and told the parties to share the cost.

But Repka demanded on June 29 that her case be heard by a Jury of 12.

A conference call to schedule a trial had been set for Feb. 8 by the judge when he ordered mediation.

The City Council meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the City Hall Council Room, 30 E. Eau Claire St.