Jefferson's Tyler Butina fulfills lifelong dream by signing to play college baseball at Central Michigan

Growing up, playing college baseball was a dream for Tyler Butina.

As he aged, committed to his craft and blossomed into a feared hitter, things started to fall in place.

Butina, a senior at Jefferson High School, signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Division 1 Central Michigan University recently.

“It’s really exciting,” Butina said. “It’s always been my goal. It was a dream as a little kid. The older I got, I realized I could make it a goal. It’s exciting going on college visits, realizing you’re in the moment and that the hard work is starting to pay off. I’m very excited for the future.”

CMU is located in Mount Pleasant and competes in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). The Chippewas are a combined 85-37 the last two seasons, have earned 15 regular-season championships in program history in addition to four conference tournament titles.

“I really liked the atmosphere and the culture at CMU,” Butina said. “The coaches are awesome and they have had a lot of success. I wanted to go somewhere where I’ll win games and be around good coaches. That’s much more fun.”

What was not fun at times for Butina, a career .480 hitter, was the recruiting process. Butina’s freshman high school baseball season was scrapped due to COVID-19.

“The recruiting process was challenging with lots of ups and downs,” said Butina, who plans to study something in the business field.

“I didn’t have a lot of interest or offers right away. Doing camps was a good thing for me. I went to one camp in Kenosha and CMU saw me there. Then, I went to the CMU camp and it went up from there.”

Butina played for the Waukesha-based STiKS Baseball Academy from 15 U to 17 U. He played on the Caledonia-based Hitters team last fall and is currently working out there.

At Jefferson, Butina, a left-handed hitting first baseman who also pitches, has helped lead the Eagles to consecutive Division 2 state tournaments, where the team finished as state runners-up the last two seasons. He’s grateful for the culture within Jefferson’s baseball program and feels that having coaches and teammates holding him to high standards has been highly beneficial.

“I am very lucky to have my teammates and to have Greg Fetherston as our coach,” Butina said. “He puts in countless hours in making our team better and constantly preaches winning. He is the reason why we win so many games and turn teams from above average to great.

“Coach Fetherston has really made me who I am. He makes me work hard and never lets me take shortcuts whether it is in practice or the weight room, so I would like to thank him and our whole coaching staff.”

Fetherston was equally effusive in his praise for Butina, who has rounded into a complete player.

“We’ve had a lot of great players in our history here,” Fetherston said. “Tyler, if he had his COVID year back, would be up there breaking almost every offensive record there is. His extra-base hits have been phenomenal. Tyler could always hit. I’m proud of the amount of work he’s put in defensively and with his overall speed, agility and base running.

“Last year was a huge jump with his base running and IQ on the bases. He’s been getting better and better every year. Tyler’s an outstanding human being. He’s friendly and gets along with everybody, so it’s fantastic to see things work out for him to this point. He’s nowhere near what he can be in the future.”

Next up for Butina is basketball season. Fetherston is thrilled Butina found the right fit to continue his academic and baseball career.

“Tyler’s the total package. He gets it done in the classroom, on the field and is a team guy,” Fetherston said. “He just needed an opportunity. He’s going to get a great opportunity from a great program. He was excited for his visit and knew right away, CMU was the spot he was going to go.

“Tyler’s going to have a great shot to challenge right away to get an opportunity to play. Jefferson baseball couldn’t be more excited for a guy who works his tail off in-season and out of season and does it the right way. He’s in the best shape of his life and his numbers in the weight room are crazy right now.”