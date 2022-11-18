Read full article on original website
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville on Wednesday, and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. Investigators claim the unidentified victim was...
Person Of Interest Sought In DC Hotel Murder Of High School Student
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in connection with the Northeast DC murder of a high school student. Akira Wilson, 18, was found dead of a gunshot wound inside a room in the Hilton Garden Inn Washington DC/US Capitol on First Street around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, police said.
Police: Fake lease used by trespassers illegally living in Clinton, Maryland home
CLINTON, Md. — A man accused of moving into a Clinton, Maryland home he didn't own and refusing to leave, claiming he had a lease, is now facing burglary charges. Court documents revealed that that the lease he was touting was fake. The battle began when a Prince George's...
Md. mom indicted for manslaughter after 3-year-old daughter dies in high-speed crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Charles County woman has been indicted on charges related to the death of her three-year-old daughter in a high-speed crash in Montgomery County in May. Danshell Sade Jamillah Evon, 36, of Bryans Road, Md. was driving her 2015 Kia Optima at a high...
MPD looking for man they say robbed Southeast DC post office Tuesday
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is looking for a man they say robbed a Southeast D.C. post office Tuesday. The incident took place in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE. According to D.C. officials, police are looking for a 20-30 year-old man with winter...
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
Elderly man carjacked at gunpoint in downtown Ocean City; several teens and 12-year-old arrested
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Authorities arrested several teens and a 12-year-old after an elderly man was carjacked in downtown Ocean City early Friday morning. Police say they were responding to reports of possible vehicle break-ins when they got the call for an armed carjacking in the 300 block of Dorchester Street.
Man charged with killing Va. man, intentionally running him over in Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (7News) — Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing a Virginia man after running him over with a car in Philadelphia, Pa., authorities said. On Sunday, around 2 a.m., Philadelphia police responded to the 2700 block of Comly Road for a pedestrian crash....
SEE IT: Man smashes into Chinatown liquor store, steals whisky, champagne, then darts: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man smashed his way into a in Chinatown liquor store on Nov. 14 and stole whiskey, champagne and cigarettes, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The incident took place in the 400 block of I Street, Northwest. At approximately 4:00 a.m., a surveillance camera...
Remains of Missing Teen Found in Takoma Park
Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the death of Rosa Maria Diaz-Santos, 17, of Greenbelt. On Nov. 15, skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 1600 block of Drexel Street in Takoma Park. Results of an autopsy revealed that the death was a homicide. Police have not located a suspect and are not aware of a motive.
Body found in parked car at Cottage City used car lot sparks death investigation
COTTAGE CITY, Md. — Police in Cottage City are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the back seat of a mini van parked in a used car lot Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body was discovered by an employee in a car that had been...
Attempted Murder, Weapons Charges For Shooter Looking To Settle Dispute In Maryland: Police
Officials say that an attempted murder suspect is in custody in Maryland following a weeks-long investigation into the shooting of a man looking to settle a dispute in Prince George’s County. Rohan Dwayne Patterson has been arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted first-degree murder following an incident in...
Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
18-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead In Northeast DC Hotel Room: Police
An 18-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a Northeast DC hotel room over the weekend, authorities said. Officers responded to the 1200 block of First Street on a report of a shooting around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Once inside a...
73-year-old man pistol-whipped, carjacked in downtown Ocean City
Five teens - including a 14-year-old from Baltimore County and a 12-year-old from Baltimore City - are accused in a crime spree
Missing 17-year-old Maryland girl's remains identified; death ruled as homicide
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) is looking for suspects in connection to a murder of a 17-year-old girl in Takoma Park, Md. The girl was identified as Rosa Diaz-Santos of Greenbelt, Md, according to PGPD. Her skeletal remains were reportedly found on Nov. 15, near the 1600 block of Drexel Street. After investigating, police were able to determine the manner of death was a homicide.
3 injured after car crashes into medicinal marijuana store in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — Three people are hospitalized after a car drove into a medical marijuana store in Montgomery County on Monday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said. The crash was reported at Bloom Medicinal Marijuana store located at 11530 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, Md., police said. WATCH crews...
27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
Family, including child and cat, displaced after Montgomery County house fire
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — A family is displaced from their home Tuesday after a fire tore through a house in Wheaton-Glenmont, Montgomery County Fire & EMS said. The incident took place at a home on Saw Mill Court. Investigators said the cause was an electrical malfunction from a heated cat house on the back deck. The fire then spread to attic, causing damage in the $300,000 range.
