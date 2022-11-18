ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR

'It feels like a dream': Ohio priest reunites with wife, children after 15 years in Africa

CINCINNATI — Transportation authorities expect more travelers rolling through the Tri-State this week than at any time in the last two years. "We are expecting to reach maybe 95% of the volume that we saw pre-pandemic," said Mindy Kershner, spokesperson for Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport. "That's beginning (Monday) and lasting all throughout the week. The busier days will be Monday, Wednesday and then Sunday after Thanksgiving."
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of an accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park between Mooney Avenue and Zumstein Avenue. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

How to stay safe from sickness this holiday season

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new survey asked dozens of viral experts how to stay well this holiday season. With so many illnesses circulating right now, you might be curious to know the latest on what infectious disease specialists say they are concerned about this season -- and what to do to try and avoid getting sick.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton County is designing a new park—and they want your ideas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Got any ideas for the newest park under the stewardship of The Great Parks of Hamilton County? They want to hear ‘em!. Provisionally called “Werk Road Park” until an official name is selected, the 22-acre plot of land in Westwood happens to be the 22nd natural site under county supervision.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton prepares to move old train depot to new location

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The City of Hamilton is working to prepare two historic buildings to be lifted off their foundation and wheeled right down MLK Boulevard to a new home. This will help the city preserve a piece of its history but there are still questions about what the buildings will be used for after they’re moved.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Local businesses stock up for 'post pandemic' holiday season

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - The owner of Urban Chick Boutique Teresa Smith says a lot can change in a year. Businesses are finally free from most of the uncertainty of the pandemic. "It feels great. It makes us feel that our business is not in trouble because of the pandemic. We were a little on edge. We didn't know how small businesses were going to fare through that," said Smith.
WLWT 5

Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Small OTR businesses hope for big holiday shopping season

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Small businesses in Over-The-Rhine are hoping for a big holiday shopping season. Moving past the pandemic, OTR added more new businesses than last year. In 2022, OTR saw 45 new businesses open from burgers to sneakers and everything in between. As the neighborhood continues to grow,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along east I-275 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at U.S. 42 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The two right lanes are blocked on eastbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other...
SHARONVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy