WKRC
Taking a cough or sneeze seriously: How to keep you and your families safe for the holiday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Experts are concerned that Thanksgiving gatherings could accelerate a ‘tripledemic’. No one thinks this year will be anything like the last two pandemic winters, at least when it comes to COVID-19, but respiratory viruses and the flu are back with a vengeance compounded by weaker immune systems.
WTKR
'It feels like a dream': Ohio priest reunites with wife, children after 15 years in Africa
CINCINNATI — Transportation authorities expect more travelers rolling through the Tri-State this week than at any time in the last two years. "We are expecting to reach maybe 95% of the volume that we saw pre-pandemic," said Mindy Kershner, spokesperson for Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport. "That's beginning (Monday) and lasting all throughout the week. The busier days will be Monday, Wednesday and then Sunday after Thanksgiving."
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Hunt and Blue Ash roads in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Hunt and Blue Ash roads in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Grocery shoppers trying to avoid crowds frustrated by 'order online, pickup at store' approach
CINCINNATI — Ordering groceries online and then picking up what you paid for in person is a service the Cincinnati-based Kroger company is trying to accommodate. "I think I would definitely save money if I ordered online," Lauren Kuhlman said. Even so, Kuhlman is not a fan of the...
7 Heated Bar Igloos to Stay Cozy While Sipping This Winter in Greater Cincinnati
The weather outside may be frightful, but these bar igloos offer something delightful.
WLWT 5
Report of an accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park between Mooney Avenue and Zumstein Avenue. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WKRC
How to stay safe from sickness this holiday season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new survey asked dozens of viral experts how to stay well this holiday season. With so many illnesses circulating right now, you might be curious to know the latest on what infectious disease specialists say they are concerned about this season -- and what to do to try and avoid getting sick.
Fox 19
Hamilton County is designing a new park—and they want your ideas
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Got any ideas for the newest park under the stewardship of The Great Parks of Hamilton County? They want to hear ‘em!. Provisionally called “Werk Road Park” until an official name is selected, the 22-acre plot of land in Westwood happens to be the 22nd natural site under county supervision.
Fox 19
Hamilton prepares to move old train depot to new location
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The City of Hamilton is working to prepare two historic buildings to be lifted off their foundation and wheeled right down MLK Boulevard to a new home. This will help the city preserve a piece of its history but there are still questions about what the buildings will be used for after they’re moved.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Clough Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Clough Road in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WKRC
Pediatric specialists request state of emergency declaration for respiratory illnesses
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - So many kids are now sick with viral illnesses, pediatric infectious disease specialists are requesting it be declared a state of emergency. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association recently petitioned the federal government for this formal emergency declaration. It's all because, even with...
WKRC
Local businesses stock up for 'post pandemic' holiday season
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - The owner of Urban Chick Boutique Teresa Smith says a lot can change in a year. Businesses are finally free from most of the uncertainty of the pandemic. "It feels great. It makes us feel that our business is not in trouble because of the pandemic. We were a little on edge. We didn't know how small businesses were going to fare through that," said Smith.
WLWT 5
Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WKRC
Documentary released to honor those who died in traffic accidents, discuss change
CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Across the nation and at home, reckless drivers and dangerous roads are killing people. Already this year, more than thirty people have died on Cincinnati roads. On Sunday, those people were honored just before a special screening of a new film about street safety. Cincinnati City...
Amazon union push could get ugly at CVG
An expert says Amazon will aggressively campaign against unionization at its CVG air hub. Organizers have already filed unfair labor practice charges against the company.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WKRC
Small OTR businesses hope for big holiday shopping season
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Small businesses in Over-The-Rhine are hoping for a big holiday shopping season. Moving past the pandemic, OTR added more new businesses than last year. In 2022, OTR saw 45 new businesses open from burgers to sneakers and everything in between. As the neighborhood continues to grow,...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along east I-275 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at U.S. 42 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The two right lanes are blocked on eastbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other...
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: Indian Hill home with resort-style outdoor space for $2.8 million
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Not far from the center of Indian Hill or downtown Milford, the home at 9225 Holly Hill offers a private retreat that is close to dining and shopping options. The home recently went on the market, listed at $2.8 million. Jessica Jones, senior sales vice...
