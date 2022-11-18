ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Titans Offensive Coordinator charged with DUI

By Brittney Baird
 4 days ago

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator was charged with driving under the influence in Williamson County early Friday morning after returning home from a victory over the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over 42-year-old Todd Downing for speeding in Williamson County.

Todd Downing (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

The THP reported a trooper stopped Downing on Interstates 65 South near the Moores Lane exit after he saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The trooper noticed “obvious signs of an intoxicant” coming from the vehicle, according to the THP.

He was booked into the Williamson County jail at 3:30 a.m. and released just before 7 a.m. on Friday.

Downing was charged with driving under the influence and speeding.

The Titans were victorious over the Packers in a Thursday night showdown in Green Bay with a final score of 27 to 17.

The Titans released a statement, which reads:

“We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information.”

Downing is in his fourth season with the Titans, having been promoted to Offensive Coordinator in 2021 from a Tight End coach.

No additional information was immediately released.

