wgxa.tv
Gofundme set up for victim from a Warner Robins propane explosion
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- Loved ones and friends of the survivors of a deadly propane tank explosion in warner robins are working to provide them with needed help. According to incident reports, Warner Robins officers responded to a report of a propane explosion that left 1 person dead and 3 injured.
wgxa.tv
New details in Warner Robins propane explosion
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details released by the Warner Robins Police Department tell more of what took place when a propane grill exploded at a fundraiser event, killing one man and injuring two others. According to incident reports, officers responded to a report of a propane explosion at...
wgxa.tv
Propane grill explodes, injuring three and killing one in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is dead and three others have been injured due to a propane explosion at a fundraiser event in Warner Robins. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police, Firefighters, and EMS responded to a call on Tabor Drive in reference to an explosion just before 11:30 on Friday morning.
wgxa.tv
'It's in every neighborhood': Gun violence disrupts quiet North Macon apartments, two shot
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A quiet residential neighborhood now flooded with emergency personnel racing against the clock. "It's an extremely quiet neighborhood we've never had anything of this nature, in this neighborhood no police," said one resident. Around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, Bibb County Sheriff's Office released officers, investigators, gang units,...
Macon man arrested 8 days after leading Twiggs officers on chase
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man who ran away from a traffic stop in Twiggs County last week is now in custody. 38-year-old Ashley Wade Brown faces more than a dozen charges, according to Twiggs County Chief Deputy Buddy Long. Long says that on November 14, a Twiggs...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Deputies want your help identifying auto theft suspects
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in identifying a group of juveniles suspected of stealing three cars in Macon. The first car, a silver 2014 Dodge Avenger, was taken at gunpoint by four male juveniles in the parking lot of Reliance Food Mart on Napier Avenue just before 9:00 Monday night.
WRDW-TV
20-year-old suspect arrested in Hancock County killing
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a weekend fatal shooting in Sparta, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The shooting was reported early Saturday on College Avenue in Sparta, where Hancock County deputies found a man had been shot and was lying in the street.
wgxa.tv
Crisp County Deputies investigating bizarre death of Cordele man
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a suspicious person report ended with a man dying under bizarre circumstances. At 2:30 on Saturday morning, Crisp County 911 received a call about a suspicious person and dispatched deputies to an address on Highway 257 North, where a man was reportedly trying to enter a home.
Man accused of snatching money from a Wendy’s drive-thru window arrested
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Sandersville Police responded to Wendy’s restaurant about 9:30 pm Monday night in reference to a strong-arm robbery. Investigators say John Jefferson reached through the drive-thru window and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee. Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jefferson was apprehended by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and […]
southgatv.com
Cordele Death Investigation
CRISP COUNTY – November 21, 2022 The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation. Dectrick Styles, a 27-year-old male from Cordele, Georgia, was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Crisp Regional Hospital. Crisp County E-911 sent Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies to an address in...
WALB 10
1 killed in Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Sunday night in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. Carsaveon Harvey, 22, was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of E 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Cordele police said there...
WALB 10
New traffic speed cameras installed in Sumter Co.
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County now has two new traffic cameras on one of the county’s busiest roads. The goal of the cameras is to ensure driver safety at a high-traffic area at an intersection on Highway 27 East. Law enforcement has issued zero citations so far. This...
Woman dies after wreck in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A woman died on Tuesday afternoon after a wreck in Jones County, according to the sheriff's office. They said it happened around 4 p.m. at the 300 block of Highway 57 near Twiggs County. The sheriff's office says 70-year-old Martha Showers of Twiggs County lost...
wgxa.tv
Man shot in Cordele over the weekend
UPDATE: 11:25 A.M. -- This shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. According to a Facebook post from the Cordele Police Department, 22-year-old Carsaveon "Quez" Harvey has died from multiple gunshot wounds, despite life-saving measures. At this time, no arrests have been made. CORDELE, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man...
wgxa.tv
GBI makes arrest in Sparta murder
SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- The GBI has made an arrest in connection to the murder of a Sparta man on Saturday. 20-year-old Treyvion Crayton was arrested and charged with felony murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault for the death of Robert May, who was shot and killed on the same day.
Update: One man dead after shooting on East 21st Street, GBI and Cordele Police investigating
CORDELE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Cordele Police are investigating who shot a man Sunday night. Cordele officers responded to call of shots fired on the 300 block of East 21st Avenue at around 7 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man shot and...
wgxa.tv
A suspect was arrested in death of man in Sparta
SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA)- A 20 year old man was arrested in the shooting death of a 39 year old man. Authorities say they arrested Treyvion Crayton in relation to the death of Robert May III. Officials have released about the shooting so far:. Saturday a call came in to the...
southgatv.com
CORDELE OFFICERS RESPOND TO SHOOTING
In reference to a shooting, officers from the Cordele Police Department went to the 300 block of East 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. today. One black male victim was discovered in the yard of a nearby residence when they arrived. The victim was taken by EMS to Crisp Regional Hospital after the area was secured.
Bibb County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding group of teens connected to three Macon car thefts
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three cars stolen overnight beginning on Monday. The first happened in the parking lot of the Reliance Food Mart on 3590 Napier Avenue just before 9 p.m. A silver 2014 Dodge Avenger was taken at gun point by four boys.
55-year-old man killed in single-car accident in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 55-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Watson Boulevard just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. Steven Yates was driving on westbound Watson Boulevard at Highway 41 when his 2019 Dodge Challenger left...
