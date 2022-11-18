NANCY DIETZ, 70, of Prophetstown, IL, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Genesis Medical Center in Silvis, IL. Her memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown with Rev. Isaac Newman, pastor of Yorktown Church of Christ officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:30 PM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials have been established to Yorktown Church of Christ and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

