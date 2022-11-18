Read full article on original website
PLT Board Celebrates School Report Card
The PLT #3 School Board received good news from District Superintendent, Heidi Lensing during its November meeting regarding the district’s performance as determined by the annual Illinois State Board of Education’s School Report Card. Superintendent Lensing gave a summary of the recently released report for the district. “We...
Tampico Announces Holiday Utility Gifting Program, Prepares For Holidays (photos)
The Tampico Village Board met on Tuesday, November 15th to hear about a new program being launched by the Village Clerk to give residents a chance to gift others with help in paying utility bills. There were also several thank yous and updates as the Village prepares for the Holiday season.
Obituary- Nancy Dietz
NANCY DIETZ, 70, of Prophetstown, IL, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Genesis Medical Center in Silvis, IL. Her memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown with Rev. Isaac Newman, pastor of Yorktown Church of Christ officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:30 PM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials have been established to Yorktown Church of Christ and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Lady Panthers Fall In Title Tilt
The Lady Panther basketball team had an excellent start to the season as they finally suffered their first loss of the season as the fell to the host Princeton Tigers in the championship game of the Tiger’s Holiday Tournament on Saturday night. The Panthers started the game ice cold...
