Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh helps those in need get a Thanksgiving dinner
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With Thanksgiving just days away, The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh wants to make sure that no family goes without a warm dinner. On Saturday, the group held its annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. They said they're prepared to help more than 900 families throughout southwestern Pennsylvania this year. "The Consumer Price Index went up eight percent, so that puts a burden on a lot of families that we serve," said Carlos T. Carter, President, and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh. "They can't afford food, especially for Thanksgiving, so I think it's a good opportunity to give love to people. To make sure they can have a great meal and they have opportunities to learn about their health." Those who picked up their meals, they were also able to get a free health screening. The event was made possible through help from several community partners. They included the University of Pittsburgh, the United Way, The Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, and others.
Light of Life volunteers boxing up thousands of Thanksgiving meals for families in need
PITTSBURGH — The Light of Life Rescue Mission partnered with FedEx and other organizations to provide a traditional Thanksgiving dinner to 8,000 people who are homeless and in need in Allegheny County. According to Light of Life Executive Director Jerrel Gilliam, food insecurity is a major problem. “Right now,...
Western Pa. arts, cultural organizations rebuild post-pandemic programs, audiences
During the covid-19 pandemic shutdowns, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust President and CEO Kevin McMahon frequently reassured colleagues that things would be OK. “Even in the darkest days of the pandemic, I said, ‘We’re resilient; we’re gonna make it through this,’ ” he said. “Of course, there were moments when I got off the phone or the Zoom meeting, and I said, ‘Do I really believe what I’m saying?’ ”
Second Avenue Commons shelter opens Downtown after delays
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Second Avenue Commons shelter is now open and taking in people experiencing homelessness with the hopes of finding many of them permanent housing. After more than two months of delays, the Second Avenue Commons is finally opening its doors and accepting guests. The city and the county are hopeful this could be the beginning of the end of the homeless crisis.With snow in the air and temperatures dropping quickly, the first guests have begun checking into the Second Avenue Commons after months of living in tent encampments across the city. Paige Tuckfelt is happy to be in from...
WAMO Pittsburgh To Be Donated To Pittsburgh Public Media.
Martz Communications is donating WAMO Pittsburgh (660) to Pittsburgh Public Media. The station has been under the control of Audacy since March when the company entered into an LMA to acquire the intellectual rights of the urban contemporary station and its companion translator, the Pittsburgh-licensed W297BU at 107.3. At the time Audacy declined to purchase WAMO. But under the agreement, the media group would have the option to buy the signal if Martz Communications received a bona fide offer from a third party.
Find Your Family Fun at Dazzling Lights Pittsburgh - TICKET GIVEWAY!
Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh is a brand new immersive, walk-through holiday lights event for your 2023 winter bucket list that the entire family will enjoy! Thoughtfully planned throughout Pittsburgh Botanic Gardens, Dazzling Nights creatively uses lights to illuminate the natural elements of 65 acres of gardens into a perfect winter wonderland.
Wilkinsburg schools superintendent accused of retaliating against teachers, administrators
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Action News Investigates has obtained a report that says the superintendent of the Wilkinsburg School District retaliated against teachers and administrators who were witnesses in an investigation involving the superintendent. The school board hired an outside law firm to investigate the allegations of retaliation. Watch the...
'Absolutely spectacular:' Carnegie Museum of Art's Christmas tree displays up and running
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Christmas trees are lighting up all over the Pittsburgh area and that includes the Carnegie Museum of Art! Trees line the hall of architecture and each is decorated in a specific theme that is chosen by the women's committee. They have been volunteering to create the display and bring it to life since 1961. The museum has plenty of holiday events planned, including live music amongst the tres on Saturdays. It begins in December and continues through early January. "The trees are a wonderful celebration here at the museum for the people in Pittsburgh," said Rachel Delphia, curator of the museum. "We have five 18-foot-tall Frazier fur trees in this incredible room and every year, take it up a notch and take this beautiful space and make it absolutely spectacular." The museum's "presepio" is also on display, which is a traditional nativity scene set in Italy.
Excela CEO details more specifics of upcoming Butler Health merger
Excela CEO John Sphon doesn’t expect either patients or staff to experience much of a difference in how they access or provide care as the Greensburg-based hospital system moves forward with a merger with Butler Health System. Sphon opened up about the plan Friday as the two organizations announced...
Police team up with Walmart to hand out Thanksgiving dinners to families in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - Police teamed up with Walmart to help feed hundreds of McKeesport families for the Thanksgiving holiday.Allegheny County sheriff's deputies and Mckeesport police officers picked up turkeys and trimmings from Walmart before handing them out to pre-selected families. "It's really a great opportunity for us to partner with law enforcement and share in that ability to provide for the community," said Walmart market manager Mark Mikesell.Last week the sheriff's office also distributed turkeys in Wilkinsburg. "It's been a trying couple years financially," said Jason Tarap with the sheriff's office. "It's going to be a great help for the families, I believe. Sheriff Kraus identified this and said, 'can we do at least 200 to 400' so we ended up doing this twice, this was our second time. We did 200 in Wilkinsburg last week, we're doing 200 this week in McKeesport."Not only did families get a turkey with all the fixings, but they also got a pie for dessert.
GetGo car wash site in Irwin recommended for approval
Giant Eagle Inc.’s plans to build a car wash at the site of a former motel along Route 30 in Irwin moved a step closer last week when North Huntingdon officials approved the site plans and Irwin Borough’s planning commission gave its green light for the project. Although...
Moss Side’s morning show more than just announcements in Monroeville
Three teachers made an appearance at the Gateway School Board meeting on Nov 15. Kelly Perry, Steve Manges and Troy Ulewicz lead Moss Side Middle School students in their daily student announcements. Students who participate learn the ins and outs of news production. Their setup includes green screen use, roving...
KDKA Investigates: Business leaders trying to reverse course after 'Pittsburgh pause'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some are calling it the "Pittsburgh pause." After years of good press, optimism and growth, the city and the regional economy seem to have hit a wall. While all cities and metropolitan areas suffered through the pandemic, some have bounced back better than others, but by many indications, Pittsburgh is not one of them.What needs to be done to get the region back on track? When developers transformed the East Liberty YMCA into the hipster Ace Hotel, the national press said it was confirmation Pittsburgh had arrived, cementing its status as a rising star in American cities, the new...
Allegheny County begins discounted-fares pilot program for eligible riders
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services launched a one-year pilot program providing certain low-income residents with free or reduced public transit fares through Pittsburgh Regional Transit. The department hopes to use the pilot to inform the development of a permanent program. Allegheny County officials announced...
Shaler Hampton EMS offering non-emergency medical transports for recovering patients
When local hospitals try to arrange non-emergency medical transports, they sometimes make dozens of calls, and patients can wait for hours. Recently, Shaler Hampton EMS launched a new service to transport patients from the hospital to a rehabilitation or nursing facility or home. “These residents have been in a hospital...
Gatto's Harley-Davidson showroom set to open as watercraft hub in Tarentum
The Harleys have roared out of Gatto Cycle Shop along East Sixth Avenue in Tarentum, and the owners are transitioning the space to all things water-related to meet an increasing local demand. Jet skis and wave runners already are filling the Gatto Cycle Shop Marine Center, which is expected to...
Westmoreland County residents enjoy holiday parade in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Residents came out to begin their early holiday celebrations with a parade in Greensburg. The parade featured a special float from the Westmoreland Museum of American Art. The float featured a larger-than-life reproduction of a work by an artist known as “Grandma Moses.” The piece is called “Sugaring Off” and depicts a charming winter scene.
Safety tips for cooking a Thanksgiving turkey
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For those entrusted with the task of preparing it, the Thanksgiving turkey is more than likely thawing in the kitchen already.But to keep your friends and family fed and healthy this holiday, the USDA is offering some helpful tips. It's reminding people to keep their turkey out of the danger zone by not leaving it out on the kitchen counter to thaw.According to the USDA, the microwave will also do. So will cold water if the turkey stays in its original packaging and the water is changed every 30 minutes. But thawing the turkey in the refrigerator...
Springdale Mayor John Molnar dies at 81
Springdale Mayor John Molnar died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Molnar, son of the late Catherine and Andrew Molnar, leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Donna, according to his obituary. He also is survived by two children, John (Laurie) Molnar and Michelle (Shawn) Smajda. The cause of his death was not immediately available.
Hundreds brave cold to be part of Oakmont’s Hometown Christmas Celebration
Hundreds of parade-goers braved freezing temperatures Saturday evening to kick off the holiday season with street fair in Oakmont. Oakmont’s Hometown Christmas Celebration offered an evening chock full of holiday entertainment, including an elf named Zippy. Sven Drop, 14, likes to dress up as holiday favorites like the Easter...
