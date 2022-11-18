Read full article on original website
Oklahoma murder suspect captured in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The suspect wanted for a quadruple murder in Oklahoma was captured Tuesday in South Florida. Wu Chen was arrested in Miami Beach after his car was flagged by a tag reader. Investigators say Chen held several people hostage at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma over...
Officials in Florida Keys respond to boat containing over 100 migrants
ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Multiple agencies responded Monday night after a migrant vessel with more than 100 people onboard from Haiti attempted to make landfall in Islamorada. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, about 100 people were rescued in swells of six to 10 feet earlier in the day. There...
Local experts warn of health risks ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
MIAMI – Respiratory illnesses like the flu, RSV and COVID are spiking across the United States ahead of this week’s Thanksgiving holiday. And while the numbers are not as high in South Florida, doctors still say there’s been an increase. “Thankfully we haven’t seen as much of...
Coast Guard: 22 rescued from ‘overloaded’ boat amid rough seas off Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities rescued 22 people from an “overloaded” boat in rough seas off the Florida Keys Monday morning, according to a tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard. According to the Coast Guard, a good Samaritan reported the boat to officials at around 5 a.m....
Coast Guard: 5 migrants dead, several missing after homemade boat capsized near Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – At least five migrants have died after a homemade vessel capsized in waters near the Florida Keys. There were 19 people aboard the boat at the time, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Only nine people were rescued, with five of the migrants remaining unaccounted...
Florida man behind bars, accused of recording woman in Publix bathroom
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies have a arrested a man, who they said entered a Publix bathroom and recorded a woman in a bathroom stall. According to Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies, the man was caught on surveillance video on Friday holding a cellphone with a red case and walking into the hallway near the restroom.
Ron DeSantis appoints new member to Miami-Dade school board
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron Desantis has appointed a new member of the Miami-Dade County School Board. DeSantis announced the appointment of Daniel Espino to school board on Monday. Espino will replace Christi Fraga, who is heading into a runoff election next month in the race to...
Police looking for tractor-trailer driver who hit, critically injured man in wheelchair
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are looking for a tractor-trailer driver they say hit and critically injured a man in a wheelchair and left the scene Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at Northwest 7th Avenue and 103rd Street in the Pinewood area, just west...
