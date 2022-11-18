ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Oklahoma murder suspect captured in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The suspect wanted for a quadruple murder in Oklahoma was captured Tuesday in South Florida. Wu Chen was arrested in Miami Beach after his car was flagged by a tag reader. Investigators say Chen held several people hostage at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma over...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Local experts warn of health risks ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

MIAMI – Respiratory illnesses like the flu, RSV and COVID are spiking across the United States ahead of this week’s Thanksgiving holiday. And while the numbers are not as high in South Florida, doctors still say there’s been an increase. “Thankfully we haven’t seen as much of...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Florida man behind bars, accused of recording woman in Publix bathroom

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies have a arrested a man, who they said entered a Publix bathroom and recorded a woman in a bathroom stall. According to Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies, the man was caught on surveillance video on Friday holding a cellphone with a red case and walking into the hallway near the restroom.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Ron DeSantis appoints new member to Miami-Dade school board

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron Desantis has appointed a new member of the Miami-Dade County School Board. DeSantis announced the appointment of Daniel Espino to school board on Monday. Espino will replace Christi Fraga, who is heading into a runoff election next month in the race to...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy